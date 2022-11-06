- Home
- /
- Brockton
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Stonebridge Cafe - Brockton
Stonebridge Cafe Brockton
83 Reviews
$
1285 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Steak Tips & Eggs
Our famous Steak Tips, charbroiled the way you like it. Served with two fresh eggs toast or english and home-fried potatoes
Stonebridge Breakfast
Three fresh eggs and two strip of bacon and two sausage links. Served with home-fried potatoes
FireHouse Scrambler
Three eggs scrambled with linguica,peppers and onions topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Hash Stuffer
Deep fried potato skins filled with corned beef hash topped with cheddar cheese sauce
Kielbasa & Eggs
Three eggs served with home-fried potatoes
New England Pancake
Two Buttermilk Pancakes, two fresh eggs, two stripes of bacon and two sausage links
New England French Toast
Two Texas style french toast, two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links
New England Waffle
Belgium Waffle, two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links
Scramble & Skins
Deep fried potato skins overflowing with scrambled eggs Topped with crisp bacon and melted cheese
The Scrambler
Three fresh scrambled eggs with choice of one: diced ham,broccoli,sausage,bacon, or mushrooms. Topped with cheese and served with home-fried potatoes
Veggie Scrambler
Three fresh eggs scrambled with onion, tomato,pepper,mushrooms,broccoli and topped with cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Omelettes
Steak Tip Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with steak tips charbroiled the way you like it, sauteed onions,peppers and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Stonebridge Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with sausage,bacon,ham,onion,tomato,pepper mushrooms,broccoli and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
California Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with turkey,avocado,bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with chicken,ham and swiss cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Meat Lovers Omelette
three egg omelette filled with ham,bacon,sausage and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Buffalo Chicken Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with buffalo chicken and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Veggie Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with steamed onion,tomato,pepper,mushrooms,broccoli and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Chili & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with our homemade chili and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Greek Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with fresh spinach,feta cheese and tomato. Served with home-fried potatoes
Hashlet Omelette
three egg omelette filled with grilled corned beef hash and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Mexican Chicken Omelette
three egg omelette filled with chicken,tomato,peppers,salsa and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Popeye Omelette
three egg omelette filled with fresh spinach and swiss cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Western Omelette
Three egg omelette filled with ham,onion,pepper and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Pastrami Swiss Omelette
three egg omelette filled with thinly sliced lean pastrami and swiss cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Bacon Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette with crispy bacon and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes
Ham Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Sausage Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Broccoli Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Mushroom Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Linguica Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Tomato Cheese Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Plain Omelette
Served with home-fried potatoes
Skillets
Build Your Own Benedict
Three poached eggs sits on top of your choice and english muffin halves covered in hollandaise sauce. Served with home-fried potatoes
Eggs Florentine
Three poached eggs on top of fresh spinach and English Muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with home-fried potatoes
Steak Tip Benedict
Three poached eggs with Our famous Steak Tips on a english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Seved with home-fried potatoes
Avocado Toast Benedict
Wheat toast with poached eggs, tomato and avocado topped with spiced hollandaise sauce served with home-fried potatoes
Chicken Club Skillet
Two eggs on top of home fries with chicken,bacon,pepper,onion and tomato under a blanket of blended cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Corned Beef Hash topped with two fresh eggs. served with home-fried potatoes
Steak Tip Skillet
A plate full of home-fried potatoes topped with Our Famous Steak Tips, peppers,onions,melted cheese and two fresh eggs
Stonebridge Skillet
A plate full of home-fried potatoes topped with ham,sausage,bacon,onions,tomatoes, peppers,mushrooms, and broccoli with melted cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs
The Skillet Breakfast
A plate full of home-fried potatoes, your choice of diced ham,bacon, or sausage in a blanket of blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs
The Skillet Banquet
A plate full of home-fried potatoes, blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs
Veggie Skillet
A plate full of home-fried potatoes, our steamed veggies under a blanket of blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs
Low Carb Skillet
Plate full of ham,bacon, and sausage, topped with melted blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs, and served with lettuce and tomatoes
Griddle
Eggs
Egg Sandwich w/Meat
Two eggs and American cheese with your choice of meat and bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
Two Fresh Eggs
Your choice of toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes
One Fresh Egg
Your choice of toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes
Two Fresh Eggs w/Meat
Your choice of meat and toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes
One Fresh Egg w/Meat
Your choice of meat and toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes
Plain Egg Sandwich
Two eggs and American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with home-fried potatoes
Soups & Salads
Large Tossed Salad
Fresh greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,green peppers, and croutons. tour choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese,croutons and Caesar dressing
Our Greek Salad
Our fresh green with olives and feta cheese with Greek dressing
Cup Soup of the Day
Homemade
Bowl Soup of the Day
Homemade
Cup Chowder of the Day
Homemade
Bowl Chowder of the Day
Homemade
Crock of Chili
Homemade (Hot and Spicy)
Cup of Chili
Homemade (Hot and Spicy)
Cup of Soup with Side Salad
Cup of Chowder with Side Salad
Lunch
Stonebridge Beef Tips
A generous portion of Our Famous Steak Tips. Served with two sides of your choice
Country Fried Chicken Tender Dinner
Our chicken tenders fried then topped with gravy. Served with real mashed potatoes,cranberry sauce, and the vegetable of the day
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried chicken breast dipped in our spicy sauce with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll. Bleu cheese dressing on the side
Smoked House Chicken Sandwich
Our charbroiled chicken breast topped with bacon,BBQ sauce, and cheese with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders
Our marinated chicken tenders with french fries
Cape Cod Reuben
Fried haddock topped with cole slaw, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. served on grilled marble rye
Patty Melt
1/2 lb. Beef burger on a grilled marble rye with melted swiss cheese an saute' onions
Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
California Chicken Sandwich
A marinated chicken breast topped with avocado,bacon,cheddar cheese with lettuce ans tomato on a bulkie roll
Fish & Chips
Deep fried haddock with tartar sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw
Fish Sandwich
Deep fried haddock with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Honey Mustard Turkey Melt
(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey on grilled marble rye with melted cheese and honey mustard
Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich
(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey with homemade stuffing and cranberry sauce on white and wheat bread. (A New England Favorite)
Seafood Crabmeat Salad Roll
A generous portion of our seafood salad on a grilled hot dog roll
Sandwiches
Bacon & Cheese Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with crispy Bacon and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Plain Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Bleu Cheese Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Bleu cheese and lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Cheese Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with American cheese and lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Chili & Cheese Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Homemade Chili and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Mushroom & Cheese Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Fresh saute Mushrooms and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
Pepper, Onion, & Cheese Charburger
1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Fresh saute Peppers and Onions and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll
BLT Club
Triple-decker with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo and more crisp bacon.
Charburger Club
Triple-decker 1/2 lb Charburger with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Chicken Club
Triple-decker marinated chicken with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Chicken Salad Club
Triple-decker Homemade chicken salad with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Ham Club
Triple-decker Thinly sliced Ham with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Tuna Club
Triple-decker Solid White Tuna with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Turkey Club
Triple-decker Fresh Turkey with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.
Fresh Turkey Breast
(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
BLT
Good Old Fashion bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad
Solid White Tuna with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Chicken Salad
Our Homemade Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Sliced Ham
Thinly sliced Ham with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted American cheese on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Bacon
Melted American cheese with crispy bacon on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Ham
Melted American cheese with thinly sliced Ham on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Tomato
Melted American cheese with fresh sliced tomato on your choice of bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Tuna
Melted American cheese with Solid White Tuna on your choice of bread
Lean Black Pastrami
Lean Black Pastrami with melted American cheese on a bulkie roll
Open-Face Fresh Turkey Breast
(freshly roasted on the premises) Fresh Turkey with Homemade Stuffing, topped with hot gravy ,real mashed potato, and cranberry sauce
Roll ‘Em Ups
BLT Roll "Em Up
Made with Bacon, fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Charbroiled Chicken Roll 'Em Up
Marinated chicken, fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Chicken Caesar Roll 'Em Up
Our marinated chicken strips with romaine lettuce,Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Chicken Greek Roll 'Em Up
Our marinated chicken with olives,feta cheese,fresh greens, and greek dressing: rolled in a fresh tortilla
Chicken Salad Roll 'Em Up
Homemade Chicken Salad with fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Greek Roll 'Em Up
Fresh greens with olives,feta cheese and greek dressing: rolled in a fresh tortilla
Ham Roll 'Em Up
Thinly sliced Ham, fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Seafood Crabmeat Salad Roll 'Em Up
Seafood Salad, lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Tuna Salad roll 'Em Up
Solid White Tuna Salad, lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Turkey Breast Roll 'Em Up
(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey, lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Veggie Roll 'Em Up
Broccoli,peppers,mushrooms,lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla
Sides
Side of Steak Tips
OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS
Home-fried Potatoes
1/2 Home Homefries
Fruit Cup
4 Bacon Strips
4 Sausage Links
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side 2 Eggs
Single Egg
Side Bacon/Sausage
Side of English Muffin
Side Grilled English
Side of Toast
Side of Ham
Side of Linguica
Side of Kielbasa
Side Turkey Sausage
Plain Bagel
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Side of Potato Salad
Side of French Fries
Side of Cole Slaw
Raisin Bagel
Raisin Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Blueberry Muffin
Side of Mashed
Corn Muffin
Side of Baked Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Children
Kids Cheese Omelette
Served with slice of toast and home-fried potato
Kids Chicken Tenders
Our fried chicken tenders served with french fries
Kids French Toast Scr Egg
One slice of french toast and scrambled egg
Kids French Toast Bacon/ Sausage
One slice of french toast and slice of bacon and a sausage link
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese on white bread served with french fries
Kids Hot Dog
Hot Dog on a grilled roll served with french fries
Kids Pancake & Scr Egg
One Pancake and scrambled egg
Kids Pancake Bacon/ Sausage
One Pancake and a slice of bacon and a sausage link
Kids Scrambled Egg
One scrambled egg, a sausage link, a strip of bacon and a slice of toast
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Delicious Food at Affordable Price!!
1285 Belmont St, Brockton, MA 02301