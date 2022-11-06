Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Stonebridge Cafe Brockton

83 Reviews

$

1285 Belmont St

Brockton, MA 02301

Egg Sandwich w/Meat
Stonebridge Breakfast
Steak Tips & Eggs

Breakfast

Steak Tips & Eggs

Steak Tips & Eggs

$19.99

Our famous Steak Tips, charbroiled the way you like it. Served with two fresh eggs toast or english and home-fried potatoes

Stonebridge Breakfast

Stonebridge Breakfast

$11.09

Three fresh eggs and two strip of bacon and two sausage links. Served with home-fried potatoes

FireHouse Scrambler

FireHouse Scrambler

$11.49

Three eggs scrambled with linguica,peppers and onions topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Hash Stuffer

$11.59

Deep fried potato skins filled with corned beef hash topped with cheddar cheese sauce

Kielbasa & Eggs

Kielbasa & Eggs

$11.19

Three eggs served with home-fried potatoes

New England Pancake

$11.09

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, two fresh eggs, two stripes of bacon and two sausage links

New England French Toast

$11.09

Two Texas style french toast, two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links

New England Waffle

New England Waffle

$13.59

Belgium Waffle, two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links

Scramble & Skins

$11.09

Deep fried potato skins overflowing with scrambled eggs Topped with crisp bacon and melted cheese

The Scrambler

$11.09

Three fresh scrambled eggs with choice of one: diced ham,broccoli,sausage,bacon, or mushrooms. Topped with cheese and served with home-fried potatoes

Veggie Scrambler

$11.49

Three fresh eggs scrambled with onion, tomato,pepper,mushrooms,broccoli and topped with cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Omelettes

Steak Tip Omelette

$19.19

Three egg omelette filled with steak tips charbroiled the way you like it, sauteed onions,peppers and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Stonebridge Omelette

$11.79

Three egg omelette filled with sausage,bacon,ham,onion,tomato,pepper mushrooms,broccoli and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

California Omelette

$11.69

Three egg omelette filled with turkey,avocado,bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Chicken Cordon Bleu Omelette

$11.49

Three egg omelette filled with chicken,ham and swiss cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.49

three egg omelette filled with ham,bacon,sausage and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Buffalo Chicken Omelette

$11.39

Three egg omelette filled with buffalo chicken and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Veggie Omelette

$11.49

Three egg omelette filled with steamed onion,tomato,pepper,mushrooms,broccoli and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Chili & Cheese Omelette

$11.39

Three egg omelette filled with our homemade chili and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Greek Omelette

$11.49

Three egg omelette filled with fresh spinach,feta cheese and tomato. Served with home-fried potatoes

Hashlet Omelette

$11.39

three egg omelette filled with grilled corned beef hash and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Mexican Chicken Omelette

$11.49

three egg omelette filled with chicken,tomato,peppers,salsa and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Popeye Omelette

$11.09

three egg omelette filled with fresh spinach and swiss cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$11.49

Three egg omelette filled with ham,onion,pepper and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Pastrami Swiss Omelette

$11.09

three egg omelette filled with thinly sliced lean pastrami and swiss cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Cheese Omelette

$9.19

Served with home-fried potatoes

Bacon Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Three egg omelette with crispy bacon and cheese. Served with home-fried potatoes

Ham Cheese Omelette

Ham Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Served with home-fried potatoes

Sausage Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Served with home-fried potatoes

Broccoli Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Served with home-fried potatoes

Mushroom Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Served with home-fried potatoes

Linguica Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Served with home-fried potatoes

Tomato Cheese Omelette

$10.69

Served with home-fried potatoes

Plain Omelette

$8.29

Served with home-fried potatoes

Skillets

Build Your Own Benedict

$11.99

Three poached eggs sits on top of your choice and english muffin halves covered in hollandaise sauce. Served with home-fried potatoes

Eggs Florentine

$11.99

Three poached eggs on top of fresh spinach and English Muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with home-fried potatoes

Steak Tip Benedict

Steak Tip Benedict

$19.19

Three poached eggs with Our famous Steak Tips on a english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Seved with home-fried potatoes

Avocado Toast Benedict

$13.99

Wheat toast with poached eggs, tomato and avocado topped with spiced hollandaise sauce served with home-fried potatoes

Chicken Club Skillet

$11.79

Two eggs on top of home fries with chicken,bacon,pepper,onion and tomato under a blanket of blended cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$10.69

Corned Beef Hash topped with two fresh eggs. served with home-fried potatoes

Steak Tip Skillet

$19.19

A plate full of home-fried potatoes topped with Our Famous Steak Tips, peppers,onions,melted cheese and two fresh eggs

Stonebridge Skillet

$11.89

A plate full of home-fried potatoes topped with ham,sausage,bacon,onions,tomatoes, peppers,mushrooms, and broccoli with melted cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs

The Skillet Breakfast

$11.79

A plate full of home-fried potatoes, your choice of diced ham,bacon, or sausage in a blanket of blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs

The Skillet Banquet

$10.89

A plate full of home-fried potatoes, blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$11.79

A plate full of home-fried potatoes, our steamed veggies under a blanket of blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs

Low Carb Skillet

$11.59

Plate full of ham,bacon, and sausage, topped with melted blended cheese. Topped with two fresh eggs, and served with lettuce and tomatoes

Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$9.49
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$15.59

Our Belgian Waffle Topped with our Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

$8.49

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

French Toast

$8.49

3 Texas Style

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$8.99

3 Thick-Sliced Cinnamon Swirl

Eggs

All egg orders served with home fried potatoes
Egg Sandwich w/Meat

Egg Sandwich w/Meat

$7.99

Two eggs and American cheese with your choice of meat and bread. Served with home-fried potatoes

Two Fresh Eggs

$6.99

Your choice of toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes

One Fresh Egg

$6.59

Your choice of toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes

Two Fresh Eggs w/Meat

$9.49

Your choice of meat and toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes

One Fresh Egg w/Meat

$9.09

Your choice of meat and toast or english Served with home-fried potatoes

Plain Egg Sandwich

$6.79

Two eggs and American cheese on your choice of bread. Served with home-fried potatoes

Soups & Salads

Large Tossed Salad

$7.59

Fresh greens,tomatoes,cucumbers,green peppers, and croutons. tour choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.59

Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese,croutons and Caesar dressing

Our Greek Salad

$7.59

Our fresh green with olives and feta cheese with Greek dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.59

Homemade

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.49

Homemade

Cup Chowder of the Day

$4.79

Homemade

Bowl Chowder of the Day

$5.69

Homemade

Crock of Chili

$5.69

Homemade (Hot and Spicy)

Cup of Chili

$4.79

Homemade (Hot and Spicy)

Cup of Soup with Side Salad

$7.39

Cup of Chowder with Side Salad

$7.59

Lunch

Stonebridge Beef Tips

$19.99

A generous portion of Our Famous Steak Tips. Served with two sides of your choice

Country Fried Chicken Tender Dinner

$13.99

Our chicken tenders fried then topped with gravy. Served with real mashed potatoes,cranberry sauce, and the vegetable of the day

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Deep fried chicken breast dipped in our spicy sauce with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll. Bleu cheese dressing on the side

Smoked House Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Our charbroiled chicken breast topped with bacon,BBQ sauce, and cheese with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders

Fresh Battered Chicken Tenders

$11.79

Our marinated chicken tenders with french fries

Cape Cod Reuben

Cape Cod Reuben

$12.99

Fried haddock topped with cole slaw, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss cheese. served on grilled marble rye

Patty Melt

$12.79

1/2 lb. Beef burger on a grilled marble rye with melted swiss cheese an saute' onions

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$11.19

Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

A marinated chicken breast topped with avocado,bacon,cheddar cheese with lettuce ans tomato on a bulkie roll

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$11.69

Deep fried haddock with tartar sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Deep fried haddock with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Honey Mustard Turkey Melt

Honey Mustard Turkey Melt

$11.09

(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey on grilled marble rye with melted cheese and honey mustard

Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich

$11.09

(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey with homemade stuffing and cranberry sauce on white and wheat bread. (A New England Favorite)

Seafood Crabmeat Salad Roll

$10.19

A generous portion of our seafood salad on a grilled hot dog roll

Sandwiches

Bacon & Cheese Charburger

$12.49

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with crispy Bacon and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Plain Charburger

$10.99

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Bleu Cheese Charburger

$11.79

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Bleu cheese and lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Cheese Charburger

$11.59

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with American cheese and lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Chili & Cheese Charburger

$12.49

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Homemade Chili and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Mushroom & Cheese Charburger

$12.39

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Fresh saute Mushrooms and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

Pepper, Onion, & Cheese Charburger

$12.39

1/2 lb Beef burger cooked the way you like it. Topped with Fresh saute Peppers and Onions and American cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on a bulkie roll

BLT Club

$10.99

Triple-decker with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo and more crisp bacon.

Charburger Club

$10.99

Triple-decker 1/2 lb Charburger with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Chicken Club

$10.99

Triple-decker marinated chicken with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Chicken Salad Club

$10.99

Triple-decker Homemade chicken salad with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Ham Club

$10.99

Triple-decker Thinly sliced Ham with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Tuna Club

$10.99

Triple-decker Solid White Tuna with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Turkey Club

$10.99

Triple-decker Fresh Turkey with Crisp bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo.

Fresh Turkey Breast

$9.99

(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

BLT

$8.69

Good Old Fashion bacon,lettuce,tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad

$9.69

Solid White Tuna with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad

$9.69

Our Homemade Chicken Salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Sliced Ham

$9.69

Thinly sliced Ham with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Melted American cheese on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Bacon

$8.99

Melted American cheese with crispy bacon on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Ham

$8.89

Melted American cheese with thinly sliced Ham on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Tomato

$8.49

Melted American cheese with fresh sliced tomato on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/Tuna

$9.49

Melted American cheese with Solid White Tuna on your choice of bread

Lean Black Pastrami

$10.39

Lean Black Pastrami with melted American cheese on a bulkie roll

Open-Face Fresh Turkey Breast

$10.79

(freshly roasted on the premises) Fresh Turkey with Homemade Stuffing, topped with hot gravy ,real mashed potato, and cranberry sauce

Roll ‘Em Ups

BLT Roll "Em Up

$10.99

Made with Bacon, fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Charbroiled Chicken Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Marinated chicken, fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Chicken Caesar Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Our marinated chicken strips with romaine lettuce,Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Chicken Greek Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Our marinated chicken with olives,feta cheese,fresh greens, and greek dressing: rolled in a fresh tortilla

Chicken Salad Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Homemade Chicken Salad with fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Greek Roll 'Em Up

$10.09

Fresh greens with olives,feta cheese and greek dressing: rolled in a fresh tortilla

Ham Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Thinly sliced Ham, fresh lettuce,tomato,onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Seafood Crabmeat Salad Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Seafood Salad, lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Tuna Salad roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Solid White Tuna Salad, lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Turkey Breast Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

(Freshly roasted on the premises) Roasted turkey, lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Veggie Roll 'Em Up

$10.99

Broccoli,peppers,mushrooms,lettuce ,tomato onion,swiss cheese and ranch dressing: rolled up in a fresh tortilla

Sides

Side of Steak Tips

$17.79

OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS

Home-fried Potatoes

$4.59

1/2 Home Homefries

$2.80

Fruit Cup

$4.59
4 Bacon Strips

4 Bacon Strips

$4.59

4 Sausage Links

$4.59

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.65

Side 2 Eggs

$3.98

Single Egg

$1.99

Side Bacon/Sausage

$4.59

Side of English Muffin

$2.09

Side Grilled English

$2.09

Side of Toast

$1.99

Side of Ham

$4.59

Side of Linguica

$4.99

Side of Kielbasa

$4.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.60

Plain Bagel

$2.39

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.48

Side of Potato Salad

$3.19

Side of French Fries

$3.79

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.19

Raisin Bagel

$2.39

Raisin Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.48

Blueberry Muffin

$3.29

Side of Mashed

$3.19

Corn Muffin

$3.29

Side of Baked Beans

$3.19

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Children

Kids Cheese Omelette

$5.24

Served with slice of toast and home-fried potato

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.44

Our fried chicken tenders served with french fries

Kids French Toast Scr Egg

$5.24

One slice of french toast and scrambled egg

Kids French Toast Bacon/ Sausage

$5.24

One slice of french toast and slice of bacon and a sausage link

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.24

Grilled Cheese on white bread served with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$5.24

Hot Dog on a grilled roll served with french fries

Kids Pancake & Scr Egg

$5.24

One Pancake and scrambled egg

Kids Pancake Bacon/ Sausage

$5.24

One Pancake and a slice of bacon and a sausage link

Kids Scrambled Egg

$5.24

One scrambled egg, a sausage link, a strip of bacon and a slice of toast

Desserts

Fruit Cup

$4.59

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$2.29

Take Out Drinks

Juice

$2.89+

Coffee

$3.09

Decaf Coffee

$3.09

Tea

$3.09

Decaf Tea

$3.09

Iced Tea

$2.59

Iced Coffee

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Milk

$3.09+

Chocolate Milk

$3.19+

Fountain Soda

$2.44

Spring Water

$2.19
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Delicious Food at Affordable Price!!

Stonebridge Cafe image
Stonebridge Cafe image

