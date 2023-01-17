Stonecutters Kitchen 5 Atlantic Avenue

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stonecutters Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5 Atlantic Avenue

Stonington, ME 04681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Small Breadstick

$8.00

Large Breadstick

$12.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Small BYO Pizza

$8.00

Large BYO Pizza

$13.00

Small Veggie

$12.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, and tomato.

Large Veggie

$18.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom, and tomato.

Small All Meat

$15.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hamburger, sliced sausage, ham, and bacon

Large All Meat

$20.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hamburger, sliced sausage, ham, and bacon

Small Harbor View

$15.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sausage, ham, red onion, green pepper, black olive, and mushroom

Large Harbor View

$20.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sausage, ham, red onion, green pepper, black olive, and mushroom

Small The Mac

$15.00

Thousand Island dressing, mozzarella cheese, hamburger, onion, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Large The Mac

$20.00

Thousand Island dressing, mozzarella cheese, hamburger, onion, bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Small Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and chicken

Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$9.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$15.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, and chicken

Small Steak Pizza

$15.00

Shaved Steak, sauteed red onion, green peppers,mushrooms, american and mozzarella cheese

Large Steak Pizza

$28.00

Shaved Steak, sauteed red onion, green peppers,mushrooms, american and mozzarella cheese

Calzone

$7.00

Calzone

$7.00

Specialty Pizza

Hammar and Chisel

$15.00

Classic pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, seasoned hamburger, chopped ham, sweet italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms

Deer Isle Barbecue

$15.00

BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, pulled pork, bacon, pineapple, red onion, and jalapenos

Granite Slammer

$15.00

House sauce, shredded cheddar, seasoned hamburger, bacon, pickles, tomato, and red onion

Green Island

$15.00

Pesto sauce, spinach, mushrooms, and goat cheese

The Greek Stonecutter

$15.00

Olive oil, spinach, artichoke, greek olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, drizzled with garlic aioli

Meat and Potatoes

$15.00

Creamy mashed potatoes, Bacon, melted cheddar cheese, topped with chives and drizzled with horseradish sour cream sauce

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Lemon Brisk

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Hot Coffee

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Milk

$1.99

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.99

Shots

Fireball Shot

$6.50

Titos Shot

$8.00

Patron Shot

$12.00

Jameson Shot

$8.00

Alsolute Shot

$7.00

Jose Quevo

$7.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Jaggar Bomb Shot

$9.50

Kamakazi Shot

$5.75

Woo Woo Shot

$7.50

Pink Starburst Shot

$8.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.50

Stoli Bomb Shot

$9.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.50

Tangauray Shot

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN STONINGTON, ME. OVERLOOKING THE BEAUTIFUL HARBOR AND COMMERCIAL FISHING PIER. WE OFFER FULL SERVICE DINING WITH BOTH INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SEATING, FULL BAR, AND TAKEOUT.

Location

5 Atlantic Avenue, Stonington, ME 04681

Directions

