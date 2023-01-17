Stonecutters Kitchen 5 Atlantic Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN STONINGTON, ME. OVERLOOKING THE BEAUTIFUL HARBOR AND COMMERCIAL FISHING PIER. WE OFFER FULL SERVICE DINING WITH BOTH INDOOR AND OUTDOOR SEATING, FULL BAR, AND TAKEOUT.
Location
5 Atlantic Avenue, Stonington, ME 04681
Gallery