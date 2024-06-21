This restaurant does not have any images
Stoned Snack Shack
770 Nostrand Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11216
Stoned Snack Shack
🍗🌪️ Wing Whirl 🍗🌪️
🐥💥 Tenders Touchdown 💥🐥
🔥🍗 Flaming Wings Zone 🍗🔥
- Chili Bliss Wings
Dive into the zesty world of our Chili Bliss Wings, where sweet meets heat. Perfectly crispy wings glazed in a vibrant sweet chili sauce for a tantalizing treat that hits all the right notes!$12.50
- Indica BBQ Inferno
Slow-smoked wings drenched in a bold, smoky BBQ sauce with a hint of sweetness (6 pieces).$12.50
- Buffa-High Wings
Classic buffalo wings with a hint of sweet maple, a spicy and sweet treat (6 pieces).$12.50
- Plain High Wings
Classic wings(6 pieces).$11.50
🐔✨ Tender Highs 🐔✨
- Buffa-High Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders coated in a crispy herb batter, served with a side of 'high' honey mustard sauce (4 pieces).$9.50
- BBQ Inferno Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders coated in a crispy herb batter, served with a side of 'high' honey mustard sauce (4 pieces).$9.50
- Plain High Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders coated in a crispy herb batter, served with a side of 'high' honey mustard sauce (4 pieces).$9.00
- Popcorn Nugs$7.00
🍔🌮 Combo Cravings 🍔🌮
- The "High-Flyer" Combo
Any wing flavor + kushy kurly fries, canna-citrus cooler, 1 extra sauce.$19.50
- "Feast Mode" Family Bundle
Any 2 wing flavors (12 pieces total) + kushy kurly fries, herbal seasoned fries, 4x cheech & chong cheese sticks, 4x canna-citrus cooler, 4 extra sauces.$59.00
- "Chill Out" Munchies Pack
Cheech & Chong cheese sticks, herbal seasoned fries, 2x Bong water, 2 extra sauces.$24.25
🍟🌿 Sides to Get Stoned By 🌿🍟
- Kushy Fries
Spiralized potatoes fried to perfection, seasoned with a secretive blend of spices.$6.00
- Cheesy High Sticks
Elevate your snack time with our Cheesy High Sticks—crispy, golden-brown mozzarella sticks served with a side of giggly dipping sauce. Perfect for pulling apart and savoring each melty, cheesy bite!$5.50
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Double-coated mozzarella sticks with a side of spicy, giggly sauce (5 pieces)$9.00
- Beer Battered Onion Ring$6.00
🌶️🔥 Sauce Splash 🌶️🔥
- Herbal Haze Sweet Chili Sauce
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Herbal Haze Sweet Chili Sauce, a masterful blend where zest meets zen.$0.75
- Sweet Maple Blaze
A blend of rich maple and chili heat. Inspired by the buffa-high wings.$0.75
- Blazin' Buffalo Blaze Sauce
Ignite your senses with our Blazin' Buffalo Blaze Sauce – a fiery tribute to the bold taste.$0.75
- Smokey BBQ Haze
A bold, smoky BBQ sauce with a hint of sweetness, inspired by the indica BBQ inferno wings.$0.75
- Canna-Citrus Aioli
A tangy and refreshing aioli, borrowing flavors from the canna-citrus cooler.$0.75
- Indica BBQ Glaze
A deeper, smokier version of our BBQ sauce for a slow burn.$0.75
- Jamaican Blaze
Unleash the fiery of Jamaica with our Jamaican Blaze Sauce. Infused with a blend of spicy, aromatic herbs and a hint of smoky sweetness, this sauce delivers an exhilarating kick that transforms any dish into a Caribbean feast.$0.75
🥤🍋 Refresh & Revive 🍋🥤
- Bong Water
Sparkling mineral water to cleanse the palate served with a slice of lemon for added zest.$2.50
- Bottled Drinks$3.55
- Canna-Citrus Cooler
(Non-alcoholic, no actual cannabis) - House-made lemonade infused with mint, cucumber, and a special blend of citrus flavors, offering a refreshing and subtly euphoric sip.$4.50
- Citrus Haze Juice
Orange & Grapefruit Juice$4.50
- Sorrel Sensation
Sorrel$4.50
🍰🍭 Sweet Highs 🍭🍰
Stoned Snack Shack Delivery
🍗🌪️ Wing Whirl 🍗🌪️
🐥💥 Tenders Touchdown 💥🐥
🔥🍗 Flaming Wings Zone 🍗🔥
- Chili Bliss Wings
Dive into the zesty world of our Chili Bliss Wings, where sweet meets heat. Perfectly crispy wings glazed in a vibrant sweet chili sauce for a tantalizing treat that hits all the right notes!$14.65
- Indica BBQ Inferno
Slow-smoked wings drenched in a bold, smoky BBQ sauce with a hint of sweetness (6 pieces).$14.65
- Buffa-High Wings
Classic buffalo wings with a hint of sweet maple, a spicy and sweet treat (6 pieces).$14.65
- Plain High Wings
Classic wings(6 pieces).$13.45
🐔✨ Tender Highs 🐔✨
- Buffa-High Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders coated in a crispy herb batter, served with a side of 'high' honey mustard sauce (4 pieces).$11.10
- BBQ Inferno Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders coated in a crispy herb batter, served with a side of 'high' honey mustard sauce (4 pieces).$11.10
- Plain High Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders coated in a crispy herb batter, served with a side of 'high' honey mustard sauce (4 pieces).$10.50
- Popcorn Nugs$8.20
🍔🌮 Combo Cravings 🍔🌮
- The "High-Flyer" Combo
Any wing flavor + kushy kurly fries, canna-citrus cooler, 1 extra sauce.$22.80
- "Feast Mode" Family Bundle
Any 2 wing flavors (12 pieces total) + kushy kurly fries, herbal seasoned fries, 4x cheech & chong cheese sticks, 4x canna-citrus cooler, 4 extra sauces.$69.00
- "Chill Out" Munchies Pack
Cheech & Chong cheese sticks, herbal seasoned fries, 2x Bong water, 2 extra sauces.$28.35
🍟🌿 Sides to Get Stoned By 🌿🍟
- Kushy Fries
Spiralized potatoes fried to perfection, seasoned with a secretive blend of spices.$7.00
- Cheesy High Sticks
Elevate your snack time with our Cheesy High Sticks—crispy, golden-brown mozzarella sticks served with a side of giggly dipping sauce. Perfect for pulling apart and savoring each melty, cheesy bite!$6.45
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Double-coated mozzarella sticks with a side of spicy, giggly sauce (5 pieces)$10.50
- Beer Battered Onion Ring$7.00
🌶️🔥 Sauce Splash 🌶️🔥
- Herbal Haze Sweet Chili Sauce
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Herbal Haze Sweet Chili Sauce, a masterful blend where zest meets zen.$0.90
- Sweet Maple Blaze
A blend of rich maple and chili heat. Inspired by the buffa-high wings.$0.90
- Blazin' Buffalo Blaze Sauce
Ignite your senses with our Blazin' Buffalo Blaze Sauce – a fiery tribute to the bold taste.$0.90
- Smokey BBQ Haze
A bold, smoky BBQ sauce with a hint of sweetness, inspired by the indica BBQ inferno wings.$0.90
- Canna-Citrus Aioli
A tangy and refreshing aioli, borrowing flavors from the canna-citrus cooler.$0.90
- Indica BBQ Glaze
A deeper, smokier version of our BBQ sauce for a slow burn.$0.90
- Jamaican Blaze
Unleash the fiery of Jamaica with our Jamaican Blaze Sauce. Infused with a blend of spicy, aromatic herbs and a hint of smoky sweetness, this sauce delivers an exhilarating kick that transforms any dish into a Caribbean feast.$0.90
🥤🍋 Refresh & Revive 🍋🥤
- Bong Water
Sparkling mineral water to cleanse the palate served with a slice of lemon for added zest.$2.90
- Bottled Drinks$4.15
- Canna-Citrus Cooler
(Non-alcoholic, no actual cannabis) - House-made lemonade infused with mint, cucumber, and a special blend of citrus flavors, offering a refreshing and subtly euphoric sip.$5.25
- Citrus Haze Juice
Orange & Grapefruit Juice$5.25
- Sorrel Sensation
Sorrel$5.25
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
🍃 Stoned Snack Shack 🍟 ✨ Munchie Heaven Awaits! 🥤 🎉 Dive Into Flavors | 🍴 Feast Your Senses 💚 Satisfy Your Cravings | 🍃 Indulge & Enjoy
770 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216