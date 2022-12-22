Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone Deli Faneuil Hall

review star

No reviews yet

100 Blackstone Street

Boston, MA 02109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwich

Smash Burger

$10.00

House ground beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, remoulade sauce, American cheese on a toasted brioche bun

PBLT

$12.00

Slab bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on butter toasted challah bread

Smoked Pasrtrami Ruben

$13.00

House smoked pastarmi, sauerkraut, house deli mustard, Swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved rib-eye, pepper and onions, house cheese wiz on a toasted baguette

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$9.00

House smoked brisket, jalapeño coleslaw, bbq sauce, Mexican blend cheese on flour tortilla (2)

Roasted Turkey Club

$14.00

Slow roasted turkey, slab bacon, lettuce, tomato, rosemary aioli on toasted challah bread

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Melted cheddar, american, swiss, and provolone cheese, tomato on toasted challah bread

Roast Beef Hero

$14.00

House roasted prime rib, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted baguette

Hot Italian

$14.00

Italian cold cuts, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, provolone, mozzarella, olive oil and balsamic drizzle on a toasted baguette

Sausage Peppers and Onions

$13.00

Sweet Italian sausage, house deli mustard, marinated peppers and onions on a toasted baguette

Pizza

Detroit Style Cheese

$13.00

Detroit style Cheese Pizza

$2 Slice

$2.00

SOLD IN HOUSE ONLY

Cauliflour Crust GF

$11.00

Detroit Style Sausage Pizza

Daily Special Slice

$3.00Out of stock

SOLD IN HOUSE ONLY

Classic 17” Round Pizza

$13.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$8.00

Choice of meat, scrambled eggs, Mexican blend cheese on flour tortilla (2)

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Sausage or bacon, Mexican blend cheese, scrambled eggs, remoulade sauce on flour tortilla wrap

Classic Sandwich

$8.00

Egg, choice of cheese, bread and meat

Biscuit Sandwich

$8.00

House made jumbo biscuit with choice of meat and cheese

Everything Bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

Plain Bagel with cream cheese

$4.00

Salad & Sides

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped greens, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Chopped greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, croutons, champagne vinaigrette dressing

Potato Salad 16 Oz

$6.00

Potato Salad 32 Oz

$9.00

Potato Salad 8 Oz

$3.00

Deli

Bacon 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Brisket 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Roast Turkey 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Roast Beef 1\2 Lb

$7.50

Italian Sausage 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Pastrami 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Salami 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Mortadella 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Hot Capicolla 1\2 Lb

$6.00

Desserts

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Choclate Chip W/ Walnuts

$2.00

Ribs

1\2 Rack

$10.00

Rubbed and smoked spare ribs served with house bbq sauce

2 Bone

$2.00

2 smoked ribs served with a side of house bbq sauce

Jarred Pickled Vegetable

Pickled Red Onion 12 Oz Jar

$3.50

Pickled Jalapenos 12 Oz Jar

$3.50

House Pickles 12 Oz Jar

$3.50

House Dressing

Ranch 12 Oz Jar

$4.00

CHOBANI Greek Yogurt

Peach

$3.00

Bluberry

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Soda & Juice & Tea

AHA

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid Juice

$2.50

Monster

$3.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Body Armor

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee 16 oz

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Nitro

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Blackstone Grill, located in Boston, Massachusetts, specializes in serving beef and seafood by a friendly staff in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Libations at Blackstone Grill include an extensive beer and wine list as well as specialty cocktails. The menu at the Blackstone Grill includes appetizers of house-rubbed wings, nachos, fried calamari, pulled pork sliders and mini quesadillas. Sandwiches consist of turkey club, barbecue chicken sandwich and corn beef reuben. Entrées include fish and chips, mac and cheese, marinated steak tips, pan seared swordfish, blackened chicken alfredo and Boston baked haddock. Also on the menu are burgers like the Councilor Flaherty burger and the Ray Flynn burger.

Location

100 Blackstone Street, Boston, MA 02109

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wichcraft - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
54 Salem St Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
ZO Greek
orange starNo Reviews
92 State Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
65 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
jm Curley's
orange star4.1 • 1,946
21 Temple Pl Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca
orange starNo Reviews
16 Derne Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Antico Forno
orange star3.5 • 1,077
93 SALEM ST Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston