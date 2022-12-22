Stone Deli Faneuil Hall

Restaurant info

Blackstone Grill, located in Boston, Massachusetts, specializes in serving beef and seafood by a friendly staff in a warm, inviting atmosphere. Libations at Blackstone Grill include an extensive beer and wine list as well as specialty cocktails. The menu at the Blackstone Grill includes appetizers of house-rubbed wings, nachos, fried calamari, pulled pork sliders and mini quesadillas. Sandwiches consist of turkey club, barbecue chicken sandwich and corn beef reuben. Entrées include fish and chips, mac and cheese, marinated steak tips, pan seared swordfish, blackened chicken alfredo and Boston baked haddock. Also on the menu are burgers like the Councilor Flaherty burger and the Ray Flynn burger.