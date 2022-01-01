Main picView gallery

Stone Fired Social

106 N Main St

Suite B

Belmont, NC 28012

Appetizers

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$13.00

Crinkle fries, melted mixed cheese, fried buffalo chicken, buffalo ranch drizzle and green onions

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Served warm with toasted bread, carrot sticks and celery

Burrata

$18.00

Fresh burrata, balsamic fig jelly, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, arugula, toasted bread

Fried Mozz

$10.00

hand breaded fresh mozzarella served with warm marinara

Munchables

$18.00

meat and cheese board with accoutrements

Power Pellets

$9.00

Our take on garlic knots, lightly sprinkled with parm and served with warm marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Served warm with toasted bread, carrot sticks and celery

Wings & Tenders

8 Wings

$14.00

16 Wings

$24.00

4 Tenders

$13.00

8 Tenders

$23.00

Salads

Caprese

$11.00+

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt and pepper, pistachio pesto, balsamic reduction

House Salad

$8.00+

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, shaved red onions, fresh shredded mozzarella

Wedge

$12.00+Out of stock

Iceberg, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, balsamic reduction drizzle

Antipasto

$15.00+

Fresh mozzarella, olives, pepperoni, salami, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, red bell peppers, artichokes, banana peppers on a bed of spring mix, lightly drizzled with house Italian

Side Salad

$4.00

Pastas

Blackened Salmon Fettucine

$26.00+Out of stock

Scottish Salmon, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, Stone Fired cream sauce, parm, fettuccine

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00+Out of stock

house meatballs, red sauce, basil, parm, thin spaghetti

Crispy Chicken Penne

$17.00+

panko fried chicken breast, pancetta lardons, creamy vodka sauce, basil, asiago, penne pasta

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.00

layers of eggplant, red sauce, bechamel, topped with mozz and parm

Blackened Chicken Fettucine

$19.00+

Blackened chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, chopped shrooms, stonefired cream sauce, fettucine, shaved asiago

Sandwiches

Philly Pita

$14.00

(served hot) Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, provolone, mayo, tomato, shredded iceberg

Italian Pita

$14.00

(served hot or cold) salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, ham, provolone, shaved red onion, mayo, tomato, shredded iceberg, House Italian drizzle

Meatball Pita

$14.00

(served hot) House meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozz

Veggie Pita

$14.00

(served cold) Spring mix, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, roasted red peppers, shaved carrots, House Italian drizzle

Kid's Menu

Kid's Tenders

$5.50

choice of side- fries, salad, carrots & celery, fresh fruit; choice of sauce- ranch, bbq, ketchup

Kid's Pizza

$5.50

Kid's Pasta

$5.50Out of stock

Kid's Pita

$5.50

Sides

Carrot, Celery & Dip

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Toasted Bread Side

$3.00

All Sauces

$0.50

extra cup of sauce

Desserts

Treat of the Day

$7.00

12" Pizzas

12" Margherita

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella, basil, house grind

12" Cheese Please

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house grind

12" Red Corvette

$16.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, house grind

12" Veggie Patch

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, chopped mushrooms, olives, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, house grind

12" Diablo

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, house grind

12" Meat Please

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pancetta lardons, house grind

12" Out to Pasture

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, CowPig crumbles, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, house grind, chipotle drizzle

12" Ham Bam

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, artichokes, chopped mushrooms, house grind

12" Hulk Smash

$17.00

Pistachio pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio, roasted garlic, house grind

12" Bianca

$16.00

mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, prosciutto, house grind

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

creamy buffalo sauce, buffalo marinated chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch drizzle, house grind

12" Sweet Chick

$17.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, BBQ marinated chicken, pancetta lardons, house grind, chipotle drizzle

12" Jerk Alert

$17.00

Sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, asiago, Jerk chicken, roasted garlic, shredded carrots, house grind, sweet chili drizzle

12" Mushroom Madness

$16.00

Stone Fired cream sauce, chopped mushrooms, mozzarella, house grind

12" White and Green

$16.00

mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, arugula, house grind

12" Ol Smoky

$17.00

Stone Fired cream sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, sausage, pancetta lardons, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, house grind, chipotle drizzle

16" Pizzas

16" Bianca

$22.00

mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, prosciutto, house grind

16" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

creamy buffalo sauce, buffalo marinated chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch drizzle, house grind

16" Cheese Please

$21.00

ed sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house grind

16" Diablo

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, house grind

16" Ham Bam

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, artichokes, chopped mushrooms, house grind

16" Hulk Smash

$24.00

Pistachio pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio, roasted garlic, house grind

16" Jerk Alert

$24.00

Sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, asiago, Jerk chicken, roasted garlic, shredded carrots, house grind, sweet chili drizzle

16" Margherita

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella, basil, house grind

16" Meat Please

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pancetta lardons, house grind

16" Mushroom Madness

$22.00

Stone Fired cream sauce, chopped mushrooms, mozzarella, house grind

16" Ol Smoky

$24.00

Stone Fired cream sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, sausage, pancetta lardons, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, house grind, chipotle drizzle

16" Out to Pasture

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, CowPig crumbles, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, house grind, chipotle drizzle

16" Red Corvette

$22.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, house grind

16" Sweet Chick

$24.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, BBQ marinated chicken, pancetta lardons, house grind, chipotle drizzle

16" Veggie Patch

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, chopped mushrooms, olives, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, house grind

16" White and Green

$22.00

mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, arugula, house grind

Grandma Size [Square]

Grandma Pie

$23.00

BYO Pizza

12" BYO

$14.00

12" Plain Cheese

$14.00

12" Plain Pepperoni

$15.50

16" BYO

$20.00

16" Plain Cheese

$20.00

16" Plain Pepperoni

$21.00

BYO Gluten Free

$17.00

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

Margherita GF

$17.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, house grind

Cheese Please GF

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house grind

Red Corvette GF

$19.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, house grind

Veggie Patch GF

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, chopped mushrooms, olives, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, house grind

Diablo GF

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, house grind

Meat Please GF

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pancetta lardons, house grind

Out to Pasture GF

$20.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, CowPig crumbles, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, house grind, chipotle drizzle

Ham Bam GF

$19.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, artichokes, chopped mushrooms, house grind

Hulk Smash GF

$20.00

Pistachio pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio, roasted garlic, house grind

Bianca GF

$19.00

mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, prosciutto, house grind

Buffalo Chicken GF

$20.00

creamy buffalo sauce, buffalo marinated chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch drizzle, house grind

Sweet Chick GF

$20.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, BBQ marinated chicken, pancetta lardons, house grind, chipotle drizzle

Jerk Alert GF

$20.00

Sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, asiago, Jerk chicken, roasted garlic, shredded carrots, house grind, sweet chili drizzle

Mushroom Madness GF

$19.00

Stone Fired cream sauce, chopped mushrooms, mozzarella, house grind

White and Green GF

$19.00

mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, arugula, house grind

Ol Smoky GF

$20.00

Stone Fired cream sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, sausage, pancetta lardons, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, house grind, chipotle drizzle

All Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Baybreeze

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan (Cosmo)

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet- Gin

$8.00

Gimlet- Vodka

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lavender Bees Knees

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini- Gin

$10.00

Martini- Vodka

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

NA Bloody Mary

$6.00

NA Mojito

$6.00

NA Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Sangria

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$10.00

Liquor

Titos

$7.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Muddy River- Silver

$7.00+

Muddy River- Coconut

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

1800 Silver

$7.00+

Casamigos

$9.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

Jim Beam- Kentucky Whiskey

$7.00+

Jack Daniels- Tennessee Whiskey

$7.00+

Jameson- Irish Whiskey

$8.00+

Crown Royal- Canadian Whiskey

$9.00+

Bulleit- Rye

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve- Double Oaked Bourbon

$12.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Aperol

$8.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Beer

1. Prosecco [Zardetto]

$8.00

2. Ultra

$4.50

3. Catawba White Zombie

$6.00

4. OMB Copper

$6.00

5. Sycamore Mountain Candy

$7.00

6. Bells Hop Slam 12oz

$8.00

7. Founder's Breakfast Stout 12oz

$7.00

8. Anchor Steam Christmas Ale

$6.00

9. Sugar Creek Fruit Punch Sour

$7.00

10. OMB Capt. Jack

$6.00

11. Pumpkin Pie Porter

$7.00

12. Sycamore Apple Pie Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Narragansette Lager

$4.00

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint Kombucha

$6.00

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale

$5.00

Doc's Pumpkin Cider

$7.00

Triple C Planet Pulp Hazy IPA

$6.00

AMB Boone Creek Blonde

$5.00

Deep River Pumpkin Pie Porter

$6.00

Allagash River Trip Pale Ale

$5.00

Triple C Sunshine Sherbert

$6.00

Wells Banana Bread Beer

$5.50

Wine

Abruzzo- Fantini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2020

$11.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon- Dough Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast 2019

$13.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon- Robert Hall Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$13.00+

Chianti- Castello di Querceto Chianti 2020

$10.00+

Pinor Noir- Vinum Cellars V Series Pinor Noir Monterey 2018

$12.00+

Red Blend- King Estate Next Red Blend Columbia Valley 2018

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio- Lagaria Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio 2021

$11.00+

Chardonnay- Harken Chardonnay 2020

$10.00+

Chardonnay- Freelander Chardonnay 2020

$13.00+

Rose- Domaine Houchart Cotes De Provence Rose 2020

$11.00+

Prosecco Brut- Jeio

$33.00

1. Prosecco [Zardetto] (Copy)

$8.00

Moscato- Cantine Volpi Piemonte Moscato 2021

$36.00Out of stock

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Coke Zero

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Fanta

$3.00+

Fruit Punch

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00+

Gingerale

$3.00+

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull- Sugarfree

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

SFS T-Shirts

Alien Green

$20.00

Alien Tan

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stone Fired Social is contemporary pizza parlor located in Historic Downtown Belmont, North Carolina. We specialize in wood-fired brick oven pizza, chicken wings, pastas, fresh salads and a wide array of other deliciously shareable foods in a fun and funky environment

