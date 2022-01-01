Stone Fired Social
106 N Main St
Suite B
Belmont, NC 28012
Appetizers
Buffalo Cheese Fries
Crinkle fries, melted mixed cheese, fried buffalo chicken, buffalo ranch drizzle and green onions
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served warm with toasted bread, carrot sticks and celery
Burrata
Fresh burrata, balsamic fig jelly, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, arugula, toasted bread
Fried Mozz
hand breaded fresh mozzarella served with warm marinara
Munchables
meat and cheese board with accoutrements
Power Pellets
Our take on garlic knots, lightly sprinkled with parm and served with warm marinara
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served warm with toasted bread, carrot sticks and celery
Wings & Tenders
Salads
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt and pepper, pistachio pesto, balsamic reduction
House Salad
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, shaved red onions, fresh shredded mozzarella
Wedge
Iceberg, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, balsamic reduction drizzle
Antipasto
Fresh mozzarella, olives, pepperoni, salami, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onions, red bell peppers, artichokes, banana peppers on a bed of spring mix, lightly drizzled with house Italian
Side Salad
Pastas
Blackened Salmon Fettucine
Scottish Salmon, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, Stone Fired cream sauce, parm, fettuccine
Spaghetti and Meatballs
house meatballs, red sauce, basil, parm, thin spaghetti
Crispy Chicken Penne
panko fried chicken breast, pancetta lardons, creamy vodka sauce, basil, asiago, penne pasta
Eggplant Lasagna
layers of eggplant, red sauce, bechamel, topped with mozz and parm
Blackened Chicken Fettucine
Blackened chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, chopped shrooms, stonefired cream sauce, fettucine, shaved asiago
Sandwiches
Philly Pita
(served hot) Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, provolone, mayo, tomato, shredded iceberg
Italian Pita
(served hot or cold) salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, ham, provolone, shaved red onion, mayo, tomato, shredded iceberg, House Italian drizzle
Meatball Pita
(served hot) House meatballs, marinara, provolone, mozz
Veggie Pita
(served cold) Spring mix, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, artichokes, olives, roasted red peppers, shaved carrots, House Italian drizzle
Kid's Menu
Sides
Desserts
12" Pizzas
12" Margherita
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, house grind
12" Cheese Please
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house grind
12" Red Corvette
Red sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, house grind
12" Veggie Patch
Red sauce, mozzarella, chopped mushrooms, olives, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, house grind
12" Diablo
Red sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, house grind
12" Meat Please
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pancetta lardons, house grind
12" Out to Pasture
Red sauce, mozzarella, CowPig crumbles, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, house grind, chipotle drizzle
12" Ham Bam
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, artichokes, chopped mushrooms, house grind
12" Hulk Smash
Pistachio pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio, roasted garlic, house grind
12" Bianca
mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, prosciutto, house grind
12" Buffalo Chicken
creamy buffalo sauce, buffalo marinated chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch drizzle, house grind
12" Sweet Chick
Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, BBQ marinated chicken, pancetta lardons, house grind, chipotle drizzle
12" Jerk Alert
Sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, asiago, Jerk chicken, roasted garlic, shredded carrots, house grind, sweet chili drizzle
12" Mushroom Madness
Stone Fired cream sauce, chopped mushrooms, mozzarella, house grind
12" White and Green
mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, arugula, house grind
12" Ol Smoky
Stone Fired cream sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, sausage, pancetta lardons, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, house grind, chipotle drizzle
16" Pizzas
16" Bianca
mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, prosciutto, house grind
16" Buffalo Chicken
creamy buffalo sauce, buffalo marinated chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch drizzle, house grind
16" Cheese Please
ed sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house grind
16" Diablo
Red sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, house grind
16" Ham Bam
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, artichokes, chopped mushrooms, house grind
16" Hulk Smash
Pistachio pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio, roasted garlic, house grind
16" Jerk Alert
Sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, asiago, Jerk chicken, roasted garlic, shredded carrots, house grind, sweet chili drizzle
16" Margherita
red sauce, mozzarella, basil, house grind
16" Meat Please
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pancetta lardons, house grind
16" Mushroom Madness
Stone Fired cream sauce, chopped mushrooms, mozzarella, house grind
16" Ol Smoky
Stone Fired cream sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, sausage, pancetta lardons, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, house grind, chipotle drizzle
16" Out to Pasture
Red sauce, mozzarella, CowPig crumbles, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, house grind, chipotle drizzle
16" Red Corvette
Red sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, house grind
16" Sweet Chick
Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, BBQ marinated chicken, pancetta lardons, house grind, chipotle drizzle
16" Veggie Patch
Red sauce, mozzarella, chopped mushrooms, olives, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, house grind
16" White and Green
mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, arugula, house grind
Grandma Size [Square]
BYO Pizza
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
Margherita GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, basil, house grind
Cheese Please GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house grind
Red Corvette GF
Red sauce, pepperoni, spicy salami, mozzarella, hot honey drizzle, house grind
Veggie Patch GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, chopped mushrooms, olives, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, house grind
Diablo GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, Calabrian peppers, house grind
Meat Please GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pancetta lardons, house grind
Out to Pasture GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, CowPig crumbles, pancetta lardons, cherry tomatoes, house grind, chipotle drizzle
Ham Bam GF
Red sauce, mozzarella, ham, prosciutto, artichokes, chopped mushrooms, house grind
Hulk Smash GF
Pistachio pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachio, roasted garlic, house grind
Bianca GF
mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, prosciutto, house grind
Buffalo Chicken GF
creamy buffalo sauce, buffalo marinated chicken, provolone, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, buffalo ranch drizzle, house grind
Sweet Chick GF
Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, BBQ marinated chicken, pancetta lardons, house grind, chipotle drizzle
Jerk Alert GF
Sweet chili sauce, mozzarella, asiago, Jerk chicken, roasted garlic, shredded carrots, house grind, sweet chili drizzle
Mushroom Madness GF
Stone Fired cream sauce, chopped mushrooms, mozzarella, house grind
White and Green GF
mozzarella, lemon ricotta, olive oil, arugula, house grind
Ol Smoky GF
Stone Fired cream sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, sausage, pancetta lardons, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, house grind, chipotle drizzle
All Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Baybreeze
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan (Cosmo)
Daiquiri
French 75
Gimlet- Gin
Gimlet- Vodka
Kentucky Mule
Lavender Bees Knees
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini- Gin
Martini- Vodka
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
NA Bloody Mary
NA Mojito
NA Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Painkiller
Paloma
Rum Punch
Sangria
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunrise Mimosa
Liquor
Titos
Ketel One
Beefeater
Hendricks
Muddy River- Silver
Muddy River- Coconut
Captain Morgan
1800 Silver
Casamigos
Don Julio Reposado
Jim Beam- Kentucky Whiskey
Jack Daniels- Tennessee Whiskey
Jameson- Irish Whiskey
Crown Royal- Canadian Whiskey
Bulleit- Rye
Woodford Reserve- Double Oaked Bourbon
Baileys
Campari
Aperol
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Beer
1. Prosecco [Zardetto]
2. Ultra
3. Catawba White Zombie
4. OMB Copper
5. Sycamore Mountain Candy
6. Bells Hop Slam 12oz
7. Founder's Breakfast Stout 12oz
8. Anchor Steam Christmas Ale
9. Sugar Creek Fruit Punch Sour
10. OMB Capt. Jack
11. Pumpkin Pie Porter
12. Sycamore Apple Pie Cider
Bud Light
Narragansette Lager
Juneshine Blood Orange Mint Kombucha
Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale
Doc's Pumpkin Cider
Triple C Planet Pulp Hazy IPA
AMB Boone Creek Blonde
Deep River Pumpkin Pie Porter
Allagash River Trip Pale Ale
Triple C Sunshine Sherbert
Wells Banana Bread Beer
Wine
Abruzzo- Fantini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2020
Cabernet Sauvignon- Dough Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon- Robert Hall Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Chianti- Castello di Querceto Chianti 2020
Pinor Noir- Vinum Cellars V Series Pinor Noir Monterey 2018
Red Blend- King Estate Next Red Blend Columbia Valley 2018
Pinot Grigio- Lagaria Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio 2021
Chardonnay- Harken Chardonnay 2020
Chardonnay- Freelander Chardonnay 2020
Rose- Domaine Houchart Cotes De Provence Rose 2020
Prosecco Brut- Jeio
Moscato- Cantine Volpi Piemonte Moscato 2021
N/A Bevs
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Stone Fired Social is contemporary pizza parlor located in Historic Downtown Belmont, North Carolina. We specialize in wood-fired brick oven pizza, chicken wings, pastas, fresh salads and a wide array of other deliciously shareable foods in a fun and funky environment
106 N Main St, Suite B, Belmont, NC 28012