Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square

Tulsa, OK 74114

Braised Leek and Sweet Corn Quiche
Creekstone Prime Beef Tenderloin

MEATS

Whole Kosher Turkey

SOLD RAW BY THE POUND ESTIMATED 16-20 LBS $5.00 / LB PAY WITH PICKUP

Creekstone Prime Beef Tenderloin

SOLD RAW ORDER WHOLE OR BY THE POUND. PLEASE SPECIFY THE AMOUNT YOU WANT IN THE NOTES $45 / LB PAY WITH PICKUP

Standing Pork Rib Roast

SOLD RAW ORDER BY THE BONE. PLEASE SPECIFY THE AMOUNT YOU WANT IN THE NOTES $8.00 / LB

House Cured Smoked Salmon Filet

SERVED COOKED OR BY THE SIDE OR BY THE LB. PLEASE SPECIFY THE AMOUNT YOU WANT IN THE NOTES $28.00 / LB

Bone in Prime Rib

SOLD RAW MARKET PRICE. ROUGHLY 3# PER BONE

Boneless Leg of Lamb

SOLD RAW PLEASE ORDER BY THE POUND. PLEASE SPECIFY THE AMOUNT YOU WANT IN THE NOTES $17.00 / LB

SIDES

Traditional Sausage Stuffing

$8.00

SOLD PER POUND 1 LB = 2 PEOPLE $8.00/LB please make sure to order the quantity needed!!

Green Beans with Shitake Mushrooms

$12.00

SOLD PER POUND 1 LB = 2 PEOPLE $12.00/LB please make sure to order the quantity needed!!

Scalloped Potatoes

$10.00+

ORDER BY THE CONTAINER made to order with onions, ham, and mushrooms

Mac and Cheese

$12.00+

ORDER BY THE CONTAINER - TWO SIZES AVAILABLE made to order with country ham and sundried tomatoes

Turkey Gravy

$15.00

order by the quart

Cranberry Chutney

$14.00

sold by the pint

Cranberry Conserve

$14.00

FALL DESSERTS and SWEETS

Pumpkin Tart

Pumpkin Tart

$24.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 8 PEOPLE Vanilla Crust Pumpkin Custard Filling Garnished with Cinnamon Whipped Cream

Pecan Tart

$24.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 8 PEOPLE Vanilla Crust Pecan Filling

Chocolate Whiskey Pecan Tart

Chocolate Whiskey Pecan Tart

$24.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 8 PEOPLE Chocolate Crust Pecan Filling with Whiskey and Chocolate Chunks

Flourless Lemon Coconut Tart

Flourless Lemon Coconut Tart

$24.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 8 PEOPLE Toasted Coconut Crust Lemon Filling Lemon Curd Toasted Meringue

Apple Spice Cake

Apple Spice Cake

$24.00

9 inch cake Spice Cake stuffed with Apples and Walnuts Garnished with Caramel Drizzle

Bread Pudding

$30.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 12 PEOPLE Bread baked in Cinnamon Custard with Rum soaked Raisins and Pecans Comes with One Pint of Hard Sauce

Apple Crisp

$30.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 12 PEOPLE Cinnamon Apple Filling with Pecan Oat Topping

Blueberry Cobbler

$30.00

FEEDS APPROXIMATELY 12 PEOPLE

Bread Pudding Small

$12.00

ARTISAN BREAD

Ciabatta

$5.00

Multigrain Sourdough

$6.50

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Baguettes

$2.75

Dinner Rolls (package of 6)

$5.50

Croissants

$2.50

Chocolate Croissants

$3.00

MISCELLANEOUS

Spinach and Bacon Quiche

$30.00

Braised Leek and Sweet Corn Quiche

$30.00

Smoked Salmon and Caper Torta

$10.00

SOLD BY THE POUND $10.00 / LB

Sundried Tomato and Basil Pesto Torta

$10.00

SOLD BY THE POUND $10.00 / LB

Olive Tapenade Roulade

$10.00

SOLD BY THE POUND $10.00 / LB

Family owned and operated restaurant and market - the market is a one stop shop to freshly made products, hand butchered fish and meats, and delectable seasonal pastries highlighting local ingredients. Home made bread is baked daily and artisan chocolates and confections are scattered throughout the market. Made to order deli sandwiches and a huge selection of gourmet prepared fresh and frozen meals

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114

