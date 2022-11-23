Stonehorse Market
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated restaurant and market - the market is a one stop shop to freshly made products, hand butchered fish and meats, and delectable seasonal pastries highlighting local ingredients. Home made bread is baked daily and artisan chocolates and confections are scattered throughout the market. Made to order deli sandwiches and a huge selection of gourmet prepared fresh and frozen meals
Location
1748 Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tulsa
More near Tulsa