Stone Grill 9700 Mill Pond Run

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Macdoogle

Food

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Virgin Shirley Temple

$3.00

Starters

Charred Brussels APP

$10.00

served with goat cheese and sesame ginger vinaigrette

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

served with beer cheese

Spinach Dip

$10.00

served with wonton crisps

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

hand breaded and fried with honey mustard

Korean BBQ Riblets

$14.00

smoked pork shanks in Korean BBQ sauce

Quesadillas

$7.00

served with pico and sour cream

Wings

$11.00

Sweet Thai chili, Buffalo, BBQ or Old Bay Rub

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.00

Tuna Nachos

$13.00

Ahi tuna served atop fried wontons with Sriracha mayo and seaweed salad

Mozzarella Logs

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Small House Salad

$4.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and carrots.

Large House Salad

$7.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and carrots.

Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad

$11.00

chopped romaine, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, fried wontons, grilled chicken, pickled carrots, sesame ginger vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.00

goat cheese, red onion, candied pecans, strawberries, poppy seed vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Blat

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, avocado, mayo and tomato

The Rachel

$12.00

rye, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 island

The Birdie

$9.00

fried spicy chicken, brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo

Philly Steak

$12.00

steak strips, onions, peppers, provolone, mayo

Club

$10.00

triple decker sandwich, provolone, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Crabcake Sandwich

$15.00

served with lettuce, tomato and Old Bay aioli

Macdoogle

$12.00

American, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce

Fish Sammy

$12.00

fried haddock, pickled cabbage, malt vinegar aioli

Entrees

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

fried shrimp, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas

Fish Tacos

$12.00

mahi, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas

Bistro Steak

$19.00

petite tenderloin served with mashed potatoes and broccolini

Fish & Chips

$16.00

haddock, coleslaw, malt vinegar aioli and fries

14oz Strip Steak

$36.00

served with mashed potatoes and asparagus

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

grilled jumbo shrimp, cajun cheese sauce, tomatoes and grits

Salmon Entree

$18.00

Faroe Island salmon, brussels, roasted potatoes

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

hand breaded fried shrimp, coleslaw, fries

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.00

pasta, peppers, onions, parmesan

Crab Cakes

$25.00

served with rice, asparagus, old bay aioli

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

served over rice with avocado, pickled cabbage, cucumbers, pineapple, carrots

14" Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

Ran Through The Garden

$16.00

red sauce, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana peppers, onion, black olives, mozzarella

The Carnivore

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella

The Godfather

$16.00

red sauce, mushrooms, sausage, mozz, ricotta

Blanco

$15.00

white sauce, olive oil, garlic, ricotta, mozz, parmesan

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch swirl, mozz

Spicy Mediterranean

$17.00

chicken, white sauce, black olives, jalapenos, banana peppers, red peppers, basil

Maui Wowie

$16.00

tomato sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, mozz

Virginia Supreme

$18.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, green pepper, red pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, mozz

Sides

Broccolini

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts Side

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Desserts

Limoncello Mascarpone

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Turn Menu

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Shrimp

$6.00

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

DRAFT Bud Light

$5.00

DRAFT Mich Ultra

$5.00

DRAFT Pacifico

$6.00

DRAFT Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

DRAFT VA Beer Co. Free Verse

$7.00

DRAFT Legend Brown

$7.00

DRAFT Allagash White

$7.00

DRAFT Aleworks Superb IPA

$7.00

DRAFT PIVO Pilsner

$7.00

DRAFT DBB Vienna Lager

$6.00

DRAFT Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

DRAFT Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

DRAFT Bold Rock

$6.00

DRAFT Yuengling Chocolate Porter

$7.50

DRAFT New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA

$7.00

DRAFT Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Blue Moon

$7.00

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Coors Light

$5.00

BTL Miller Lite

$5.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Guinness

$7.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$5.00

BTL Yuengling

$5.00

Wine By Glass

19 Crimes Cabernet

$8.00

Chateau Souverain, Merlot

$8.00

Contempo Malbec

$8.00

Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House Red Blend

$6.00

House White

$6.00

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Zonin Prosecco

$9.00

Saracco Moscato

$9.00

Scarpetta Chardonnay

$8.00

Simple Life Pinot Noir

$8.00

Wycliff Brut

$8.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Wine By Bottle

Bottle 19 Crimes Cabernet

$26.00

Bottle Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bottle House Red Blend

$24.00

Bottle House White Blend

$24.00

Bottle Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Bottle Zonin Prosecco

$36.00

Bottle Proverb Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle Saracco Moscato

$36.00

Bottle Scarpetta Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle Wycliff Brut

$32.00

Bottle Simple Life Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle Contempo Malbec

$32.00

Bottle Chateau Souverain Merlot

$32.00

Bottle William Hill Chardonnay

$32.00

Can Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Liquor

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Campari

$11.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Gin

House Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$9.00

The Botanist

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Myers

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Appleton 12 Year

$12.00

Malibu

$6.00

House Rum

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Prickly Pear

$10.00

Pama Mama

$10.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Lavender Sour

$10.00

Tequila

Espolon

$9.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Lunazul

$6.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Effin Cucumber Vodka

$7.00

Vanilla Smirnoff

$6.00

Ketel

$12.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

House Whiskey

$5.00

1792 Small Batch Bourbon

$9.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Larceny Bourbon

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Shooters

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Prickly P*****

$8.00

White Tea Shooter

$8.00

Common Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$3.50

Margarita

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$3.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Martinti

$3.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$3.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$4.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Paloma

$3.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00

Orange Crush

$2.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Events

Platters

Spinach Dip, Serves 30

$150.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip, Serves 30

$80.00

Wings, 50 Ct

$65.00

BBQ Riblets, 30 Ct

$75.00

Chicken Tenders, 50 Ct

$50.00

Mini Crab Cakes, 50 Ct

$150.00

Fruit Platter, Serves 30

$75.00

Vegetable Platter, Serves 30

$75.00

Meatballs, 50 Ct

$60.00

Beverage Station, Serves 20

$40.00

9 & Dine

Fish Tacos

$20.00

mahi, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

fried shrimp, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas

Korean BBQ Riblets

$20.00

smoked pork shanks in Korean BBQ sauce

The Birdie

$20.00

fried spicy chicken, brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo

Macdoogle

$20.00

American, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce

Spinach Salad

$20.00

goat cheese, red onion, candied pecans, strawberries, poppy seed vinaigrette

Club

$20.00

triple decker sandwich, provolone, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a refreshing drink at our newly renovated bar that overlooks the enchanting Stonehouse Golf Course

Location

9700 Mill Pond Run, Toano, VA 23168

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
