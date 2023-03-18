Stone Grill 9700 Mill Pond Run
No reviews yet
9700 Mill Pond Run
Toano, VA 23168
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
N/A Beverages
Starters
Charred Brussels APP
served with goat cheese and sesame ginger vinaigrette
Bavarian Pretzel
served with beer cheese
Spinach Dip
served with wonton crisps
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded and fried with honey mustard
Korean BBQ Riblets
smoked pork shanks in Korean BBQ sauce
Quesadillas
served with pico and sour cream
Wings
Sweet Thai chili, Buffalo, BBQ or Old Bay Rub
Bang Bang Shrimp
Tuna Nachos
Ahi tuna served atop fried wontons with Sriracha mayo and seaweed salad
Mozzarella Logs
Soup & Salads
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Small House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and carrots.
Large House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and carrots.
Crunchy Asian Chicken Salad
chopped romaine, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, fried wontons, grilled chicken, pickled carrots, sesame ginger vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
goat cheese, red onion, candied pecans, strawberries, poppy seed vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Blat
bacon, lettuce, avocado, mayo and tomato
The Rachel
rye, turkey, Swiss, coleslaw, 1000 island
The Birdie
fried spicy chicken, brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo
Philly Steak
steak strips, onions, peppers, provolone, mayo
Club
triple decker sandwich, provolone, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Crabcake Sandwich
served with lettuce, tomato and Old Bay aioli
Macdoogle
American, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce
Fish Sammy
fried haddock, pickled cabbage, malt vinegar aioli
Entrees
Shrimp Tacos
fried shrimp, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas
Fish Tacos
mahi, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas
Bistro Steak
petite tenderloin served with mashed potatoes and broccolini
Fish & Chips
haddock, coleslaw, malt vinegar aioli and fries
14oz Strip Steak
served with mashed potatoes and asparagus
Shrimp & Grits
grilled jumbo shrimp, cajun cheese sauce, tomatoes and grits
Salmon Entree
Faroe Island salmon, brussels, roasted potatoes
Shrimp Basket
hand breaded fried shrimp, coleslaw, fries
Cajun Chicken Pasta
pasta, peppers, onions, parmesan
Crab Cakes
served with rice, asparagus, old bay aioli
Tuna Poke Bowl
served over rice with avocado, pickled cabbage, cucumbers, pineapple, carrots
14" Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Ran Through The Garden
red sauce, mushroom, green pepper, red pepper, banana peppers, onion, black olives, mozzarella
The Carnivore
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella
The Godfather
red sauce, mushrooms, sausage, mozz, ricotta
Blanco
white sauce, olive oil, garlic, ricotta, mozz, parmesan
Buffalo Chicken
chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch swirl, mozz
Spicy Mediterranean
chicken, white sauce, black olives, jalapenos, banana peppers, red peppers, basil
Maui Wowie
tomato sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, mozz
Virginia Supreme
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, green pepper, red pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, mozz
Sides
Turn Menu
Kids
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
DRAFT Bud Light
DRAFT Mich Ultra
DRAFT Pacifico
DRAFT Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
DRAFT VA Beer Co. Free Verse
DRAFT Legend Brown
DRAFT Allagash White
DRAFT Aleworks Superb IPA
DRAFT PIVO Pilsner
DRAFT DBB Vienna Lager
DRAFT Founders All Day IPA
DRAFT Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA
DRAFT Bold Rock
DRAFT Yuengling Chocolate Porter
DRAFT New Realm Hazy Like A Fox IPA
DRAFT Founders Breakfast Stout
Bottled Beer
Wine By Glass
Wine By Bottle
Bottle 19 Crimes Cabernet
Bottle Gabbiano Pinot Grigio
Bottle House Red Blend
Bottle House White Blend
Bottle Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Zonin Prosecco
Bottle Proverb Chardonnay
Bottle Saracco Moscato
Bottle Scarpetta Chardonnay
Bottle Wycliff Brut
Bottle Simple Life Pinot Noir
Bottle Contempo Malbec
Bottle Chateau Souverain Merlot
Bottle William Hill Chardonnay
Liquor
Specialty Cocktails
Vodka
Whiskey & Bourbon
House Whiskey
1792 Small Batch Bourbon
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
Fireball
Glenfiddich
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Larceny Bourbon
Makers Mark
Common Cocktails
Events
Platters
9 & Dine
Fish Tacos
mahi, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
fried shrimp, pickled cabbage, Texas caviar, sriracha aioli, flour tortillas
Korean BBQ Riblets
smoked pork shanks in Korean BBQ sauce
The Birdie
fried spicy chicken, brioche, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo
Macdoogle
American, lettuce, pickles, onion, special sauce
Spinach Salad
goat cheese, red onion, candied pecans, strawberries, poppy seed vinaigrette
Club
triple decker sandwich, provolone, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy a refreshing drink at our newly renovated bar that overlooks the enchanting Stonehouse Golf Course
9700 Mill Pond Run, Toano, VA 23168