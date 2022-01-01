- Home
- /
- Susanville
- /
- STONEHOUSE BISTRO - -2212 Main Street
STONEHOUSE BISTRO -2212 Main Street
No reviews yet
-2212 Main Street
Susanville, CA 96130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, hash browns, shredded cheese, and your choice of meat come rolled in a burrito. Complimentary salsa and sour cream at your request.
Breakfast Plate
The classic breakfast plate with your style eggs, hash browns, cheese, and your choice of meat. Complementary Salsa and sour cream is available on request
Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches
It's the classic muffin sandwich. Served on an Artisan Toaster muffin from Truckee Sourdough Co. Your choice on style egg and choice of meat.
Biscuits & Gravy
Housemade gravy served on housemade biscuits.
French Toast
2 Slices of thick sliced brioche dipped in our in house made French toast dip. Real maple syrup served on request.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Classic quesadilla with 4 eggs and choice of meat inside. Complementary salsa and sour cream served on request.
Signature B.L.T.E
B.L.T.E. (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Eggs)
Monte Cristo
2 thick cut slices of brioche French toast with Ham and Turkey topped with swiss. Melted on a grill for a mouthful of delicious goodness.
Grilled PB&J
The classic Peanut Butter & Jelly sandwich, with a twist. You can add honey on request
3 Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas with a parmesan crust, topped with chorizo, grilled jalapenos, and an egg cooked over medium.
Burgers & Tacos
Stonehouse Burger
Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our house made Jalapeno Cheddar bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions, mayo/mustard, bacon, cheddar, and pepperjack cheese.
Classic Bacon Burger
Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions, mayo/mustard, bacon, cheddar, and pepperjack cheese.
Chili Burger
Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic burger bun made by Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo, cheddar, and topped with our house made carne chili.
Island Burger
Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, pepperoncini, pickle, grilled onions, our housemade 1000 island sauce, pepperjack cheese, with a grilled pineapple ring to top it off.
Cowboy Burger
Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, tomato, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, bacon, pepperjack cheese, topped with an onion ring.
Naked Burger
Our classic 1/3 burger on a lettuce bed. Topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, bacon, tomato, and pickle. Mayo/mustard mix on the side.
Brunch Burger
Our classic 1/3 pound burger with mayo, bacon, hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, topped with an over hard egg.
2 Taco Burgers
One of our classic 1/3 pound burgers cut in half placed on two of our parmesean crusted taco shells. Includes mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
2 6 Inch Tacos
Two of our parmesean crusted corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or chorizo. Choice of toppings includes lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, shredded cheese blend, and sour cream/ salsa.
3 6 Inch tacos
Three of our parmesean crusted corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or chorizo. Choice of toppings includes lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, shredded cheese blend, and sour cream/ salsa.
Gourmet Sandwiches
B.L.T.
A classic B.L.T. 3 Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Provolone, Mayo/Mustard mix, Oil Vinegar, Salt, & Pepper.
Cold Club
Cold Ham and Turkey Sub
Cold Salami
Cold Salami and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.
Cold Pastrami
Cold Pastrami and swiss cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mustard
Cold Roast Beef
Cold Roast beef and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.
Cold Stonehouse
Cold Capicola, salami, pepperoni, with swiss and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.
Cold Turkey
Cold turkey and provolone on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.
French Beef Dip
Roast beef and provolone on grilled french bread. Side of Au Jus. Sour cream/horseradish mix on request.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted over Truckee Sourdough CO. sliced brioche bread.
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon
Cheddar cheese melted to perfection with bacon on top. Placed on Truckee Sourdough CO sliced brioche bread.
Hot Meatball Sub
3 of our housemade meatballs topped with provolone on housemade marinara sauce. Served on garlic bread.
Hot Pastrami
Hot pastrami and swiss on your choice of bread with mustard.
Hot Pastrami Reuben
Hot pastrami and swiss served on your choice of bread with our housemade 1000 island sauce and saurkraut.
Hot Pepperoni Sub
Hot pepperoni and provolone served on a garlic french roll with marinara sauce.
Hot Stonehouse Sub
Hot Capicola, salami, pepperoni, swiss, and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.
Hot Torpedo
Hot Capicola, salami, and pepperoni topped with provolone cheese served on a garlic french roll with our housemade marinara.
Jessie Reuben
Hot pastrami and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Topped with heavy 1000 island sauce, grilled onions, and light saurkraut.
Kimber's Turkey
Hot turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Pizza Boat
Your choice of bread sliced in half with our housemade marinara sauce, pepperoni, and provolone baked to perfection.
Signature Hot Pastrami
Hot pastrami and swiss cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mustard.
Signature Hot Turkey Bacon Pepperjack
Turkey, bacon, and pepperjack cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.
Signature Torpedo
Hot Capicola, salami, and pepperon on a garlic french roll. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and our housemade marinara sauce.
Roast Beef w/ Cheddar
Hot roast beef and cheddar cheese on our classic burger bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Topped with our 1000 island sauce and horseradish.
Lunch Burritos/Wraps
Signature Chicken Wrap
Our house seasoned chicken breast wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and our house ranch.
Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Our house seasoned chicken breast and baocn wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and our house ranch.
Club Wrap
Chopped turkey, ham, and bacon wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and our house ranch.
Signature Chorizo Wrap
Our chorizo seasoned from Idaho Butcher wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Signature Bean Wrap
Our house seasoned pinto beans wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
Lunch Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Our house seasoned chicken breast on a toasted tortilla with shredded cheese and pepperjack melted to perfection.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Ourchorizo from Idaho Butcher on a toasted tortilla with shredded cheese and pepperjack melted to perfection.
Cheese Quesadilla
A. toasted tortilla with shredded cheese and pepperjack melted to perfection.
Soups & Salads
Appetizers
Milkshakes
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
All Products sourced locally. Fast Casual Takeout.
-2212 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130
Photos coming soon!