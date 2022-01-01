A map showing the location of STONEHOUSE BISTRO -2212 Main StreetView gallery

STONEHOUSE BISTRO -2212 Main Street

-2212 Main Street

Susanville, CA 96130

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Chicken Quesadilla
French Beef Dip

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.49+

Eggs, hash browns, shredded cheese, and your choice of meat come rolled in a burrito. Complimentary salsa and sour cream at your request.

Breakfast Plate

$12.95+

The classic breakfast plate with your style eggs, hash browns, cheese, and your choice of meat. Complementary Salsa and sour cream is available on request

Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

$8.95

It's the classic muffin sandwich. Served on an Artisan Toaster muffin from Truckee Sourdough Co. Your choice on style egg and choice of meat.

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.49+

Housemade gravy served on housemade biscuits.

French Toast

$14.49

2 Slices of thick sliced brioche dipped in our in house made French toast dip. Real maple syrup served on request.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.95

Classic quesadilla with 4 eggs and choice of meat inside. Complementary salsa and sour cream served on request.

Signature B.L.T.E

$15.95

B.L.T.E. (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Eggs)

Monte Cristo

$15.95

2 thick cut slices of brioche French toast with Ham and Turkey topped with swiss. Melted on a grill for a mouthful of delicious goodness.

Grilled PB&J

$8.95

The classic Peanut Butter & Jelly sandwich, with a twist. You can add honey on request

3 Breakfast Tacos

$14.95

3 corn tortillas with a parmesan crust, topped with chorizo, grilled jalapenos, and an egg cooked over medium.

Burgers & Tacos

Stonehouse Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our house made Jalapeno Cheddar bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions, mayo/mustard, bacon, cheddar, and pepperjack cheese.

Classic Bacon Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle, grilled onions, mayo/mustard, bacon, cheddar, and pepperjack cheese.

Chili Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic burger bun made by Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo, cheddar, and topped with our house made carne chili.

Island Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, pepperoncini, pickle, grilled onions, our housemade 1000 island sauce, pepperjack cheese, with a grilled pineapple ring to top it off.

Cowboy Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 pound burger on our classic brioche bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Includes lettuce, tomato, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, bacon, pepperjack cheese, topped with an onion ring.

Naked Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 burger on a lettuce bed. Topped with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, bacon, tomato, and pickle. Mayo/mustard mix on the side.

Brunch Burger

$17.95

Our classic 1/3 pound burger with mayo, bacon, hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, topped with an over hard egg.

2 Taco Burgers

$15.49

One of our classic 1/3 pound burgers cut in half placed on two of our parmesean crusted taco shells. Includes mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

2 6 Inch Tacos

$12.95

Two of our parmesean crusted corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or chorizo. Choice of toppings includes lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, shredded cheese blend, and sour cream/ salsa.

3 6 Inch tacos

$14.95

Three of our parmesean crusted corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or chorizo. Choice of toppings includes lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, shredded cheese blend, and sour cream/ salsa.

Gourmet Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$16.95

A classic B.L.T. 3 Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Provolone, Mayo/Mustard mix, Oil Vinegar, Salt, & Pepper.

Cold Club

$16.95

Cold Ham and Turkey Sub

Cold Salami

$16.95

Cold Salami and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.

Cold Pastrami

$16.95

Cold Pastrami and swiss cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mustard

Cold Roast Beef

$16.95

Cold Roast beef and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.

Cold Stonehouse

$16.95

Cold Capicola, salami, pepperoni, with swiss and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.

Cold Turkey

$16.95

Cold turkey and provolone on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.

French Beef Dip

$16.95

Roast beef and provolone on grilled french bread. Side of Au Jus. Sour cream/horseradish mix on request.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Cheddar cheese melted over Truckee Sourdough CO. sliced brioche bread.

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$12.95

Cheddar cheese melted to perfection with bacon on top. Placed on Truckee Sourdough CO sliced brioche bread.

Hot Meatball Sub

$17.95Out of stock

3 of our housemade meatballs topped with provolone on housemade marinara sauce. Served on garlic bread.

Hot Pastrami

$16.95

Hot pastrami and swiss on your choice of bread with mustard.

Hot Pastrami Reuben

$16.95

Hot pastrami and swiss served on your choice of bread with our housemade 1000 island sauce and saurkraut.

Hot Pepperoni Sub

$16.95

Hot pepperoni and provolone served on a garlic french roll with marinara sauce.

Hot Stonehouse Sub

$16.95

Hot Capicola, salami, pepperoni, swiss, and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.

Hot Torpedo

$16.95

Hot Capicola, salami, and pepperoni topped with provolone cheese served on a garlic french roll with our housemade marinara.

Jessie Reuben

$16.95

Hot pastrami and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Topped with heavy 1000 island sauce, grilled onions, and light saurkraut.

Kimber's Turkey

$16.95

Hot turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese on your choice of bread. Topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Pizza Boat

$13.95

Your choice of bread sliced in half with our housemade marinara sauce, pepperoni, and provolone baked to perfection.

Signature Hot Pastrami

$16.95

Hot pastrami and swiss cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mustard.

Signature Hot Turkey Bacon Pepperjack

$16.95

Turkey, bacon, and pepperjack cheese on your choice of bread. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and mayo/mustard mix.

Signature Torpedo

$16.95

Hot Capicola, salami, and pepperon on a garlic french roll. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, pickle, pepperoncini, and our housemade marinara sauce.

Roast Beef w/ Cheddar

$16.95

Hot roast beef and cheddar cheese on our classic burger bun from Truckee Sourdough CO. Topped with our 1000 island sauce and horseradish.

Lunch Burritos/Wraps

Signature Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Our house seasoned chicken breast wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and our house ranch.

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$14.95

Our house seasoned chicken breast and baocn wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and our house ranch.

Club Wrap

$14.95

Chopped turkey, ham, and bacon wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and our house ranch.

Signature Chorizo Wrap

$14.95

Our chorizo seasoned from Idaho Butcher wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Signature Bean Wrap

$14.95

Our house seasoned pinto beans wrapped in a warm tortilla with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

Lunch Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Our house seasoned chicken breast on a toasted tortilla with shredded cheese and pepperjack melted to perfection.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.95

Ourchorizo from Idaho Butcher on a toasted tortilla with shredded cheese and pepperjack melted to perfection.

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.95

A. toasted tortilla with shredded cheese and pepperjack melted to perfection.

Soups & Salads

Stonehouse Chili Soup

$11.95+

Our Award winning house made chili. Great for a cold day.

Stonehouse Chili Soup w/ Garlic Bread

$12.95+

Our award winning chili soup with 2 slices of garlic french bread. Great for a cold day.

Stonehouse Chicken Salad Bowl

$12.49+

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.49+

Chili Cheese Tots

$12.49+

House Seasoned Fries

$11.49+

House Seasoned Tots

$11.49+

Onion Rings

$12.49+

Hog Style

$12.49+

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.95

Black Rifle Coffee Milkshake

$7.95

Mocha Milkshake

$7.95

Drinks

Bai Waters

$2.95

Calypso Lemonade

$2.95

Black Rifle Coffee

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.49

Sodas

$2.49

Water

$2.49

Snapple Tea

$2.95

Sides

Side Biscuit

$2.49+

Side Bacon

$1.95+

Side 8oz Hash Browns

$4.95

Side 8oz Eggs

$4.95

Side Garlic Bread

$3.95

Side Sausage Gravy 8oz

$6.95

Side Pinto Beans 8oz

$4.95

Side Slice Toast

$2.49+

1/2 Cup Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Bag of Chips

$0.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All Products sourced locally. Fast Casual Takeout.

Location

-2212 Main Street, Susanville, CA 96130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

