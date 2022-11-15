StoneHouse Chaffee Crossing

Restaurant info

Located at the edge of Fort Smith in Chaffee Crossing. StoneHouse introduces a chef inspired menu, modern interpretation of an American steakhouse. From the moment you walk-in, plan on encountering the highest level of food in Fort Smith. Here at StoneHouse our goal is to create a place for friends and families to gather. We pride ourselves in providing a dining experience that will truly impress our patrons and their guests. Our Steakhouse features classic cuts of beef, such as the Rib-Eye, Flat Iron and Filet Mignon. Steaks and chops aren’t the only dishes StoneHouse serves up. Seasonal seafood, chef inspired dishes and delectable desserts are just some of the tempting offerings. Of course, no meal would be complete without that perfectly paired wine. Knowing this, StoneHouse presents one of the largest wine selections in Fort Smith. When the time comes to impress, we’ll be ready for you and your guests.

Website