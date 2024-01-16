Stoneleigh P 4218 Lemmon Ave
4218 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Liquor
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Crown$9.75
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.50
- Espolon$9.00
- Fireball$8.50
- Green Tea Shot$8.50
- White Tea Shot$8.50
- Jack Daniels$8.50
- Jameson$8.50
- DBL Jameson$13.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Lunazul Blanco$8.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Monopolowa$8.00
- Rumple Minze$8.50
- Titos$8.50
- Well Gin$5.75
- Well Rum$5.75
- Well Tequila$5.75
- Well Vodka$5.75
- Well Whiskey$5.75
- DBL Well Vodka$10.50
- DBL Well Tequila$10.50
- DBL Well Whiskey$10.50
Beer
Daily Specials
SPECIALS
- Wrap Special$15.00
- Turkey Burger$15.00
- Snapper Special$18.50
- Salmon Special$18.50
- All American Burger$18.50
- Artichoke$8.50
- Ballpark Nachos$15.50
- Beef Enchiladas$14.50
- Beef Stew$13.00
- Black Bean Burger$13.00
- Black Bean Chili BOWL$8.50
- Black Bean Chili CUP$7.00
- BLT$11.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
- Brisket Special$16.50
- Cheese Enchiladas$11.00
- Chef Salad$14.50
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
- Chicken Salad Special$15.00
- Chili Bowl$8.50
- Chili Cup$6.50
- Club Sandwich$16.50
- Corn Bread and Pinto Beans$9.00
- Cuban Special$16.00
- Entree #1$11.00
- Entree #2$12.00
- Entree #3$13.00
- Entree #4$14.00
- Entree #5$15.00
- Fajita Plate$19.50
- Fried Chicken Special$16.00
- Fried Fish Special$16.50
- Fried Shrimp Special$17.00
- Frito Pie$8.50
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.00
- Hot Ham & Cheese$14.50
- Lasagna Special$16.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$11.00
- Meatball Sub$16.00
- Mexican Plate Special$14.50
- Panini Special$14.50
- Pasta Chicken Special$16.00
- Pasta Seafood Special$17.00
- Pasta Special$15.00
- Pollo Presidio$11.00
- Pork Special$17.00
- Pork Stew$13.00
- Pulled Pork Special$15.50
- Sauteed Shrimp$17.00
- Seafood Kabobs$17.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas$17.00
- Shrimp Po' Boy$17.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
- Shrimp Salad Special$17.00
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
- Sliders$16.00
- Snapper Tacos$17.00
- Soup BOWL #1$8.50
- Soup BOWL #2$9.50
- Soup CUP #1$6.50
- Soup CUP #2$7.50
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.00
- Steak Sandwich$16.00
- Steak Special$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Summer Salad$14.50
- Tilapia Special$16.50
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
APPS
Snacks
- Basket Fries$6.25
- Basket Onion Rings$6.25
- Carrots & Celery$4.75
- Cheese Fries$7.50
- Cheese Fries Small$4.50
- Chicharrones$6.25
- Fried Pickles
Slightly breaded, served with rancho verde$9.00
- Grilled Veggies$4.25
- Guacamole
served with housemade tortilla chips$9.00
- Potato Chips$1.25
- Queso$8.00
- Queso Verde$7.00
- Ranch$0.55
- Salsa
served with housemade tortilla chips$6.00
- Salsa & Guac$13.75
- Pico$6.00
- Side Black Beans$1.55
- Side Queso$2.00
- Side Rice$1.55
- Tortilla Chips$2.00
Quesadillas
- Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with monterey jack cheese, spinach, mushroom, and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$13.50
- Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with monterey jack cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fajita beef. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$13.50
- Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$10.00
- Plain Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with monterey jack cheese and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$12.00
- Plain Beef Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with monterey jack cheese and fajita beef. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$12.00
- Spinach+Mushroom Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with monterey jack cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa.$11.00
Nachos
- Black Bean & Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with black beans and monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and salsa on the side.$12.00
- Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, monterey jack cheese, and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and salsa on the side.$14.50
- Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, monterey jack cheese, and fajita beef. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, and salsa on the side.$14.50
- Combo Nachos$15.00
- HALF Black Bean & Cheese Nachos$7.25
- HALF Chicken Nachos$7.25
- HALF Beef Nachos$7.25
- HALF Combo Nachos$7.25
SOUP & SALADS
Soups
- Black bean soup BOWL
Topped with sour cream and pico. Vegan + Gluten Free$7.50
- Black bean soup CUP
Topped with sour cream and pico. Vegan + Gluten Free$6.50
- Gazpacho CUP$6.50
- Gazpacho BOWL$8.50
- Gumbo BOWL$11.50
- Gumbo CUP$8.50
- Lentil BOWL
Vegan + Gluten Free$7.00
- Lentil CUP
Vegan + Gluten Free$6.00
- Xotillo soup BOWL
Served with rice, pico, avocado, and tortilla strips. Gluten Free.$13.00
- Xotillo soup CUP
Gluten Free$8.00
Salads
- Brazos Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, black and green olives, carrots, tomato, roasted corn, avocado, and tortilla strips$14.00
- Brazos Salad Half
Romaine, grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, black and green olives, carrots, tomato, roasted corn, avocado, and tortillas strips$7.50
- Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, and avocado$15.50
- Cobb Salad Half
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, and avocado$8.00
- Mixed Greens Large
Romaine, carrots, and tomatoes$6.50
- Mixed Greens Small$5.50
- Spinach Salad Large
Fresh baby spinach, egg, tomato, black and green olives$8.50
- Spinach Salad Small
Fresh baby spinach, egg, romato, black and green olives$7.00
- Taco Salad
Romaine on a bed of tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and avocado$14.50
- Taco Salad Half
Romaine on a bed of tortilla chips, seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pico, sour cream and avocado$7.50
SANDWICH & BURGERS
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Stoneleigh P Burger
Pumpernickel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, creole mustard, and homemade garlic mayo.$13.00
- Shrop Burger
Ciabatta bun with fresh spinach, tomato, bleu and cheddar cheese, bacon onion compote, and homemade garlic mayo$15.00
- Veggie Burger
Ciabatta bun with sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, creole mustard, and homemade garlic mayo. Served with a side spinach salad.$14.50
- Mike's BBQ Burger
Served on a brioche bun with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, garlic mayo, and a big ol onion ring$14.50
- Chicken Sandwich
Pumpernickel bun with lettuce, tomato, red oinion, garlic mayo, and homemade creole caesar dressing$15.00
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Pumpernickel bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo, and creole mustard$14.50
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and bleu cheese crumbles$15.00
- Burger Patty$6.00
- Chicken Breast$6.50
SPECIALTIES
- Beef Tacos
3 fajita beef tacos on flour tortillas with a side of tortilla chips. Served with salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.$13.50
- Chicken Tacos
3 grilled chicken tacos with a side of tortilla chips. Served with pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.$13.50
- Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese. Served with chips.$12.00
- Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served with chips.$9.50
- Wing Basket
8 wings and a side of fries. Served with carrots and celery upon request.$14.00
- Chicken Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with monterey jack cheese and tomatillo salsa. Served with white rice, black beans, and a side of pico de gallo.$15.00
NA DRINKS
- Arnold Palmer$2.55
- Cherry Coke$2.55
- Club Soda$2.55
- Coffee$2.55
- Coke$2.55
- Cranberry Juice$2.55
- Diet Coke$2.55
- Dr Pepper$2.55
- Redbull$5.25
- Flavored Tea$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.55
- Ginger Beer$5.25
- Hot Chocolate$2.55
- Hot Tea$3.25
- Iced Tea$2.55
- Lemonade$2.55
- Milk$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Pineapple Juice$2.55
- Rainwater$4.25
- Root beer$2.55
- Shirley Temple$2.55
- Sprite$2.55
- Tonic Water$2.55
- Vanilla Coke$2.55
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.25
BEER
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
WINE
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose & Sparkling Wine
VODKA
- Well Vodka$5.75
- Absolut$8.50
- Absolut Citron$8.50
- Belvedere$10.25
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$8.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.50
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Grey Goose$10.25
- Ketel One$9.00
- Monopolowa$8.00
- Skyy$8.50
- Smirnoff$8.00
- Stoli$8.50
- Titos$8.50
- Western Son Blueberry$8.00
- DBL Well Vodka$10.50
- DBL Absolut$13.00
- DBL Belvedere$14.50
- DBL Absolut Citron$13.00
- DBL Absolut Mandrin$13.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit$13.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$13.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lime$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Deep Eddy Peach$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Grey Goose$14.50
- DBL Ketel One$13.50
- DBL Monopolowa$12.50
- DBL Skyy$13.00
- DBL Smirnoff$12.50
- DBL Stoli$13.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Titos$13.00
- DBL Western Son Blueberry$12.50
- DBL Cranberry DE$10.00
- DBL Lemon DE$10.00
- DBL Lime DE$10.00
- DBL Grapefruit DE$10.00
- DBL Peach DE$10.00
TEQUILA
- Well Tequila$5.75
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.50
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Don Julio Blanco$10.50
- Don Julio 1942$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Espolon$9.00
- Lalo$11.00
- Lunazul Tuesday$5.00
- Lunazul Blanco$8.00
- Lunazul Reposado$8.50
- Lunazul Anejo$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Xicaru Mezcal$8.50
- Teramana Blanco$8.00
- Teramana Reposado$9.00
- DBL Well Tequila$10.50
- DBL Cantera Negra$13.50
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$17.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$18.50
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$37.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Espolon$13.50
- DBL Hornitos Reposado$13.50
- DBL Lalo$15.00
- DBL Lunazul Tuesday$10.00
- DBL Lunazul Blanco$12.50
- DBL Lunazul Reposado$13.00
- DBL Lunazul Anejo$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Patron Silver$14.50
- DBL Xicaru Mezcal$13.00OUT OF STOCK
WHISKEY
- Buffalo Trace$8.50
- Bulleit$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Crown$9.75
- Crown Apple$9.75
- Jack Daniels$8.50
- Jameson$8.50
- Jameson Monday$7.50
- Jameson Orange$8.50
- Jim Beam$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Knob Creek$9.75
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Sazerac Rye$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Skrewball$8.50
- Tullamore Dew$9.00
- TX Whiskey$9.00
- Well Whiskey$5.75
- Wellers Special Reserve$8.50
- Wild Turkey$8.50
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$10.50
- DBL Buffalo Trace$13.00
- DBL Bulleit$12.50
- DBL Bulleit Rye$12.50
- DBL Crown$14.00
- DBL Crown Apple$14.00
- DBL Jameson$13.00
- DBL Jameson Monday$12.00
- DBL Jim Beam$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Knob Creek$14.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.50
- DBL Sazerac Rye$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Seagrams 7$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Skrewball$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Tullamore Dew$13.00
- DBL TX Whiskey$13.50
- DBL Wellers Special Reserve$13.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$13.00
SCOTCH
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch$5.75
- Chivas Regal$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Dewars$8.50
- Famous Grouse$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Glenfidditch$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Glen Livet$11.50
- J & B$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- J Walker Black$9.75
- J Walker Red$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Laphroaig$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mac 12$16.00
- Pinch$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Well Scotch$10.50
- DBL Chivas Regal$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Dewars$13.00
- DBL Famous Grouse$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Glenfidditch$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Glen Livet$15.50
- DBL J & B$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL J Walker Black$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL J Walker Red$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Laphroaig$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Mac 12$20.00
- DBL Pinch$15.00OUT OF STOCK
CORDIALS
- 50/50 Fernet$8.50
- Amaretto$7.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Campari$8.50
- Fernet Branca$8.50
- Fernet Menta$8.50
- Fireball$8.50
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Hennessy$10.25OUT OF STOCK
- Jager$8.50
- Kahlua$8.50
- Malort$8.00
- Midori$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pernod$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Rumple Minze$8.50
- Sambuca$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Thursday Fireball$5.00
- Tuaca$8.50
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL B+B$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Baileys$13.50
- DBL Campari$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Chambord$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Courvoisier$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Drambuie$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL E J Brandy$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Fernet Branca$13.00
- DBL Fernet Menta$13.00
- DBL Frangelico$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Grand Marnier$15.00
- DBL Hennessy$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Jager$13.00
- DBL Kahlua$13.00
- DBL Malort$12.50
- DBL Midori$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Pernod$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Rumple Minze$13.00
- DBL Sambuca$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- DBL Tuaca$13.00