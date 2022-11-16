Restaurant header imageView gallery
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton

327 Reviews

$

28601 Chagrin Blvd

Beachwood, OH 44122

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey
Steph's Favorite
Mediterranean

Hand-Crafted Salads

Prepared on mixed greens alongside your choice of homemade dressing and crusty pugliese bread

Garden Variety

$8.55

cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage, onion, homemade croutons

Mediterranean

$10.25

kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons

Tanya's Tango

$10.85

tabouli, couscous, kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, homemade croutons

Jaina's Salad

$13.25

roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato, feta, roasted red pepper, tabouli, couscous, homemade croutons

John's Special

$13.25

julienned smoked turkey, ham, swiss, egg, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, homemade croutons

Sasha's Salad

$11.45

albacore tuna salad, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons

Asian Chicken

$12.45

roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles, carb-free asian dressing

Steph's Favorite

$12.95

chicken tarragon salad, toasted almond, strawberry, dried cranberry, onion, homemade croutons

Spinach Avocado

$13.95

half spinach, half romaine, chicken, avocado, mozzarella, onion, egg, cherry tomato, homemade croutons

Salad Nicoise

$11.95

albacore dry tuna, roasted red pepper, egg, cherry tomato, onion, homemade croutons

Chicken Romaine

$11.45

romaine, roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, homemade croutons

Garden Variety (1/2 Salad, can be paired with a soup)

$5.75

cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage, onion, homemade croutons

Mediterranean (1/2 Salad, can be paired with a soup)

$5.75

kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons

Freshly-Prepared Sandwiches

Daily selection of hearth-baked bread; served with your choice of side

Smoked Turkey

$10.95

provolone, lettuce, honey mustard

Black Forest Ham

$10.95

swiss, lettuce, whole-grain mustard

Chicken Tarragon Salad

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$11.45

lettuce, fresh tarragon, celery, mayo

Chicken Curry Salad

$11.95

lettuce, raisins, celery, mayo

Albacore Tuna Salad

$10.95

lettuce, dill, bell pepper, celery, mayo

Egg Salad

$8.95

lettuce, green onion, celery, mayo

Salmon Salad

$11.95

lettuce, capers, red onion, mayo

The Brainard

$10.95

genoa salami, swiss, artichoke pesto, lettuce, tomato

The Woodmere

$11.95

pastrami, swiss, sun-dried tomato pesto, lettuce, tomato

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

roasted eggplant, zucchini, artichoke pesto, roasted red pepper, lettuce

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

$8.45

lettuce, provolone, roasted red pepper

Natural Peanut Butter and Jam

$6.25

Roast Beef and Swiss

$11.85

The Toasted BLT

$10.95

Soup #1 Sold Out #2 Italian Wedding

Right Now - Soup #1: Tomato Florentine ---OR--- Soup #2: Vegan Vegetable

Cup #1

$4.85

Bowl #1

$6.00

Cup #2

$4.85

Bowl #2

$6.00

Half Sandwiches and Combinations

Choose a half sandwich then add a soup or salad if you like...

Smoked Turkey (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.25

provolone, lettuce, honey mustard

Roast Beef (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.75

swiss, lettuce, horseradish mayo

Black Forest Ham (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.25

swiss, lettuce, whole-grain mustard

Chicken Tarragon Salad (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.55

lettuce, fresh tarragon, celery, mayo

Chicken Curry Salad (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.75

lettuce, raisins, celery, mayo

Albacore Tuna Salad (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.25

lettuce, dill, bell pepper, celery, mayo

Salmon Salad (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.85

lettuce, capers, red onion, mayo

Egg Salad (1/2 Sandwich)

$5.35

lettuce, green onion, celery, mayo

The Brainard (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.25

genoa salami, swiss, artichoke pesto, lettuce, tomato

The Woodmere (1/2 Sandwich)

$6.85

pastrami, swiss, sun-dried tomato pesto, lettuce, tomato

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto (1/2 Sandwich)

$5.15

lettuce, provolone, roasted red pepper

Roasted Vegetable (1/2 Sandwich)

$5.45

lettuce, eggplant, zucchini, roasted red pepper, artichoke pesto

Natural Peanut Butter and Jam (1/2 Sandwich)

$3.95

A La Carte

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$7.25

Chicken Curry Salad

$7.50

Albacore Tuna Salad

$6.50

Egg Salad

$6.50

Salmon Salad

$7.50

Roasted Chicken Portion

$5.25

Turkey Portion

$4.75

Chips

$1.75

Tabouli

$1.50

A savory blend of cracked bulgur wheat, lemon, garlic, herbs and tomatoes

Cabbage Slaw

$1.50

Bowl Curry (3 Portions)

$19.00

Quart Curry (5 Portions)

$32.00

Bowl Egg Sal (3 Portions)

$15.00

Quart Egg Sal (5 Portions)

$25.00

Bowl Tarragon (3 Portions)

$17.00

Quart Tarragon (5 portions)

$28.00

Bowl Tuna (3 Portions)

$15.00

Quart Tuna (5 portions)

$25.00

Quart Couscous

$8.95

Quart Tabouli

$8.95

Cup Of Side Dish (3 Portions)

$3.75

Cold Drinks

Your selection will be on the shelf when you arrive; left of the counter - alongside your food order

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Lemonade

Bottled Spring Water

$1.75

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.15

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95

Iced Americano

$3.15

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.95

Iced Tea

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Your selection will be on the shelf when you arrive, left of the counter; alongside your food order

La Croix

$1.95

Breakfast (until 11am only)

is more tricky! Please order before 10:30am M-F and before 11:30am weekends to guarantee availability. Many offerings are only available in-store - come on in and see what entices you!

Lox Platter

$11.65

Bagel selection varies subject to demand. Your first preference may not be available - sorry!

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.65

Eggs and Toast

$8.95

Eggs (a la carte)

$6.75

French Toast (weekends only)

$6.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Crafted Sandwiches and Salads; Soups, Breads and Pastries Prepared Fresh Daily

Website

Location

28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122

Directions

