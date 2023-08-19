Restaurant info

Stoner Burger is uniquely known for its mouthwatering smash burgers, featuring hand-ground beef, melted American cheese, and our secret Stoner Sauce on locally made brioche buns. The cannabis-friendly atmosphere welcomes enthusiasts to enjoy their meals comfortably. Our vibrant decor, magical outdoor patio, and laid-back tunes create an enchanting setting. With crispy fries, refreshing sodas, and local craft smoke with our legal cannabis delivery pick-up location from Zaza Express C9-0000596-LIC , every element is carefully crafted to offer a one-of-a-kind experience where food and atmosphere unite in perfect harmony. Come savor the flavors and good vibes at Stoner Burger! “It’s Where Stoners Eat” 🍔🌿💨🌈