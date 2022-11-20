Stone Ranch Steakhouse
No reviews yet
208 East Estrella Avenue
Tucumcari, NM 88401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Begin'ins
New Mexico Hatch Chile Dip
Fire Roasted Poblano and New Mexico Hatch Chilies, Red and Black Beans, Cream Cheese, Mild Cheddar served with Tortilla Chips
Cheese Curds
Sourced from a Monroe Wisconsin Diary Farm and served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with Queso, Bacon, Chives, served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Chips & Salsa
A Basket of Tortilla Chips served with Homemade Salsa
Fried Pickles
Breaded and served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Honey Mustard
Onion Rings
Beer Battered and served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Western Sliders
2 oz House Blend Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions and Cheddar or Slow Roasted Pulled Pork and Hatch Green Chile (3)
Wings
6 Mild or Hot, Fried Crispy served with Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce or Honey Habanero
Rabbit Food
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Chopped Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Homemade Croutons served with your Favorite Dressing
Lone Ranger - One Trip
One Trip Salad Buffet
Tex-Mex
Border Town Quesadilla
Muenster and Cheddar Cheeses perfectly melted in a Homemade Flour Tortilla, Garnished with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream
Dirt Road Tacos
Three Grilled Chicken or Steak, Cilantro, Onion, Poblano Lime Slaw, Hatch Chile Queso, Diced Roma and Avocado on Homemade Tortillas
Navajo Taco
Homemade Fry Bread topped with Refried Beans, Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Tucumcari Mountain Nachos
Mountain of Chips, topped with Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Texas Fajitas
Sizzling Beef, Chicken, Shrimp or a Combination of two, served with Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Three Homemade Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas
Fish'in Hole
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Creamy Dill Tartar and Fresh Lemon Served with Fries and one fix'in
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
8 oz. Hand-cut Salmon Fillet served with two fix'ins
Grilled Shrimp
Large Shrimp Seasoned, Grilled and Drizzled with Garlic Lemon Butter served with two fix'ins
Fish'in Hole Tacos
Fresh Marinated Grilled Maui, Pineapple Slaw, Fresh Lemon, Cilantro Cream on Homemade Flour Tortillas (3) (One Fix-in)
Hen House
Chicken Strips
Chicken Strips with Seasoned Panko Breading with your Choice of Dipping Sauce
Herb Chicken
All-natural, Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned with a Blend of Herbs and Spices
Country Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded, All-natural Chicken Breast Fried & Topped with White Pepper Gravy
Stone Ranch BBQ Chicken
Grilled All-Natural Chicken Breast smothered Homemade Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce
Teriyaki Mushroom Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Brushed with Teriyaki Glaze and covered with Sauteed Mushrooms
Steak Burgers & Sandwiches
All American Cheeseburger
1/4 lb House Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion with your choice of Cheese
Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/4 lb House Patty, Crispy Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion with your choice of Cheese
NM Hatch Green Chile Burger
Two 1/4 House Patty, with Ghost Pepper Cheese, NM Hatch Green Chile and Avocado
Smokehouse Burger
1/4 lb House Patty, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onion Ring, Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato with Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato served on Sourdough Bread
Classic Philly
Shaved Sirloin, topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers and Melted Provolone Cheese on a Classic Hoagie Bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle, Creole Mustard, Mojo Sauce
Cattle Drive
The Deputy 8oz Sirloin
Mouth Watering 8oz Sirloin
The Deputy 12oz Sirloin
Mouth Watering 12oz Sirloin
The Judge 12oz Ribeye
Cut of Juicy, Flavorful Boneless 12oz Ribeye
The Judge 16oz Ribeye
Cut of Juicy, Flavorful Boneless 16oz Ribeye
The Marshall 22oz Porterhouse
Texas Sized 22oz Porterhouse T-Bone
The Pinkerton 6oz Filet
Tender Cut 6oz Filet
The Pinkerton 9oz Filet
Tender Cut 9oz Filet
The Sheriff 8oz NY
Cut of Upper Prime 8oz New York Strip
The Sheriff 12oz NY
12oz Cut of Upper Prime New York Strip
Chuckwagon
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-Battered, Deep Fried topped with White Pepper Gravy
Grilled Pork Chop
12 oz Pork Chop
Homemade Meatloaf
Grandma's Classic Favorite
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Noodles in a White Garlic Cream Sauce with Cheddar, Fontina & Muenster Cheeses. Your Choice of Toppings (One Fix'in)
Pulled Pork Dinner
Tender, Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Marinated in our Signature Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce
Spud Max
XXL Potato Loaded with Broccoli, Hatch Chile Queso, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, Green Onions and Cheese. (One Fix'in)
Buckaroo's
Kids Grilled Cheese
Melted Muenster and Cheddar Cheese Inside Perfectly Toasted Bread
Kids Mac n Cheese
Noodles in a White Garlic Cream Sauce with Cheddar, Fontina & Muenster Cheeses
Kids Burger
2 oz House Blend Patty on a Mini Bun
Kids Chicken Strips
Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Strips with Seasoned Panko Breading
Kids Corn Dog
Cornmeal Battered Hot Dog
Kids Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla Filled with a Blend of Cheeses
Fix'ins
Sweet Treats
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve authentic, made-from-scratch lunch and dinner with locally sourced products.
208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari, NM 88401