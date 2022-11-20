Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone Ranch Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

208 East Estrella Avenue

Tucumcari, NM 88401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Begin'ins

New Mexico Hatch Chile Dip

$10.49

Fire Roasted Poblano and New Mexico Hatch Chilies, Red and Black Beans, Cream Cheese, Mild Cheddar served with Tortilla Chips

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Sourced from a Monroe Wisconsin Diary Farm and served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch

Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries topped with Queso, Bacon, Chives, served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

A Basket of Tortilla Chips served with Homemade Salsa

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Breaded and served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Honey Mustard

Onion Rings

$6.49

Beer Battered and served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch

Western Sliders

$8.99

2 oz House Blend Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions and Cheddar or Slow Roasted Pulled Pork and Hatch Green Chile (3)

Wings

$9.99

6 Mild or Hot, Fried Crispy served with Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce or Honey Habanero

Rabbit Food

Caesar Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Chopped Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Carrots, Homemade Croutons served with your Favorite Dressing

Lone Ranger - One Trip

$9.99Out of stock

One Trip Salad Buffet

Tex-Mex

Border Town Quesadilla

$10.99

Muenster and Cheddar Cheeses perfectly melted in a Homemade Flour Tortilla, Garnished with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream

Dirt Road Tacos

$13.99

Three Grilled Chicken or Steak, Cilantro, Onion, Poblano Lime Slaw, Hatch Chile Queso, Diced Roma and Avocado on Homemade Tortillas

Navajo Taco

$12.99Out of stock

Homemade Fry Bread topped with Refried Beans, Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Tucumcari Mountain Nachos

$11.99

Mountain of Chips, topped with Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Sizzling Beef, Chicken, Shrimp or a Combination of two, served with Sauteed Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Three Homemade Warm Flour or Corn Tortillas

Fish'in Hole

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Creamy Dill Tartar and Fresh Lemon Served with Fries and one fix'in

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$18.99

8 oz. Hand-cut Salmon Fillet served with two fix'ins

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Large Shrimp Seasoned, Grilled and Drizzled with Garlic Lemon Butter served with two fix'ins

Fish'in Hole Tacos

$14.49

Fresh Marinated Grilled Maui, Pineapple Slaw, Fresh Lemon, Cilantro Cream on Homemade Flour Tortillas (3) (One Fix-in)

Hen House

Chicken Strips

$14.49

Chicken Strips with Seasoned Panko Breading with your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Herb Chicken

$13.99

All-natural, Grilled Chicken Breast seasoned with a Blend of Herbs and Spices

Country Fried Chicken

$15.99

Hand-breaded, All-natural Chicken Breast Fried & Topped with White Pepper Gravy

Stone Ranch BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Grilled All-Natural Chicken Breast smothered Homemade Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce

Teriyaki Mushroom Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Brushed with Teriyaki Glaze and covered with Sauteed Mushrooms

Steak Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Cheeseburger

$11.99

1/4 lb House Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion with your choice of Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.49

1/4 lb House Patty, Crispy Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion with your choice of Cheese

NM Hatch Green Chile Burger

$14.49

Two 1/4 House Patty, with Ghost Pepper Cheese, NM Hatch Green Chile and Avocado

Smokehouse Burger

$12.99

1/4 lb House Patty, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onion Ring, Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato with Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato served on Sourdough Bread

Classic Philly

$14.99

Shaved Sirloin, topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers and Melted Provolone Cheese on a Classic Hoagie Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle, Creole Mustard, Mojo Sauce

Cattle Drive

The Deputy 8oz Sirloin

$21.99

Mouth Watering 8oz Sirloin

The Deputy 12oz Sirloin

$24.99

Mouth Watering 12oz Sirloin

The Judge 12oz Ribeye

$28.49

Cut of Juicy, Flavorful Boneless 12oz Ribeye

The Judge 16oz Ribeye

$32.49

Cut of Juicy, Flavorful Boneless 16oz Ribeye

The Marshall 22oz Porterhouse

$38.99Out of stock

Texas Sized 22oz Porterhouse T-Bone

The Pinkerton 6oz Filet

$25.99

Tender Cut 6oz Filet

The Pinkerton 9oz Filet

$30.99

Tender Cut 9oz Filet

The Sheriff 8oz NY

$22.49

Cut of Upper Prime 8oz New York Strip

The Sheriff 12oz NY

$26.99

12oz Cut of Upper Prime New York Strip

Chuckwagon

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Hand-Battered, Deep Fried topped with White Pepper Gravy

Grilled Pork Chop

$16.99

12 oz Pork Chop

Homemade Meatloaf

$14.99Out of stock

Grandma's Classic Favorite

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Noodles in a White Garlic Cream Sauce with Cheddar, Fontina & Muenster Cheeses. Your Choice of Toppings (One Fix'in)

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.99

Tender, Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Marinated in our Signature Stone Ranch BBQ Sauce

Spud Max

$9.99

XXL Potato Loaded with Broccoli, Hatch Chile Queso, Sour Cream, Butter, Bacon, Green Onions and Cheese. (One Fix'in)

Buckaroo's

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Melted Muenster and Cheddar Cheese Inside Perfectly Toasted Bread

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.49

Noodles in a White Garlic Cream Sauce with Cheddar, Fontina & Muenster Cheeses

Kids Burger

$6.49

2 oz House Blend Patty on a Mini Bun

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.49

Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Strips with Seasoned Panko Breading

Kids Corn Dog

$5.49

Cornmeal Battered Hot Dog

Kids Quesadilla

$4.49

Homemade Flour Tortilla Filled with a Blend of Cheeses

Fix'ins

Cole Slaw

Corn on the Cob

Cowboy Beans

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Okra

Green Beans

Mac & Cheese

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Onion Rings

Rice Pilaf

Baked Potato

Steamed Broccoli

Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$1.99

Cup of Soup

$1.99

None

Side of Chips & Salsa

$1.99

2 Rolls

$1.00

Sweet Treats

Grandma Faye's Angel Food Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Stone Ranch Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Texas Sheet Cake

$5.99

N/A Beverages

Coffee - Decaf

$2.99

Coffee - Reg

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tea - Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Tea - Sweet

$2.99

Tea - Unsweetened

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve authentic, made-from-scratch lunch and dinner with locally sourced products.

Website

Location

208 East Estrella Avenue, Tucumcari, NM 88401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Del's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 734
1202 East Historic Route 66 Tucumcari, NM 88401
View restaurantnext
Odeon Theatre - 123 S. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 S. 2nd Street Tucumcari, NM 88401
View restaurantnext
Annex Bar & Grill - .101 north highway 54
orange starNo Reviews
.101 north highway 54 Logan, NM 88426
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tucumcari

Del's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 734
1202 East Historic Route 66 Tucumcari, NM 88401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucumcari
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston