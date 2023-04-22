Stoner's Pizza Joint Goose Creek

- Home
107 St James Ave,
Goose Creek, SC 29445
Popular Items
NATION WIDE SPECIALS
STONERS SNACK ATTACK
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
STONERS SUPER DEAL
Get two large 14" specialties
Treat Yourself
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.
2 Really Big
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
The Blazer
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Your Store Specials
It's a ParTay
Two large 14' two topping pizzas, garlic knots, 12 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.
The Blitz
2 Large 1 Toppings pizzas, Garlic Knotz and a 2 Liter!
College Special
Small 10’ one topping pizza, and 5 wings.
Small Carolina Special
Small one topping pizza, 5 Traditional or 7 Boneless wings, and a can soda!
Large Carolina Special
Large one topping pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.
40 Yard Dash
Really Big up to 5 topping pizza, 15 Traditional or 20 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.
Munchies
Small Cheese Stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Large Cheese stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Order of Breadsticks
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Pep-N-Rollie
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
Garlic Knots
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
2 Breadsticks
Small 10" Pizzas
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Small Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Small Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizzas 14"
Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Large Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Large Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Large Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Really Big Traditional Cheese
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pepperoni
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Buffalo Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Taco
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
Really Big Italian Steak
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.