Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Stoner's Pizza Joint Goose Creek

review star

No reviews yet

107 St James Ave,

Goose Creek, SC 29445

Large Build Your Own
Cookies
STONERS SUPER DEAL


NATION WIDE SPECIALS

STONERS SNACK ATTACK

$19.99

Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.

STONERS SUPER DEAL

$29.99

Get two large 14" specialties

Treat Yourself

$11.99Out of stock

Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.

2 Really Big

$29.99

2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!

The Blazer

$25.99

Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.

Your Store Specials

It's a ParTay

$40.99

Two large 14' two topping pizzas, garlic knots, 12 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.

The Blitz

$29.99

2 Large 1 Toppings pizzas, Garlic Knotz and a 2 Liter!

College Special

$10.99

Small 10’ one topping pizza, and 5 wings.

Small Carolina Special

$14.99

Small one topping pizza, 5 Traditional or 7 Boneless wings, and a can soda!

Large Carolina Special

$24.99

Large one topping pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.

40 Yard Dash

$40.99

Really Big up to 5 topping pizza, 15 Traditional or 20 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.

Munchies

Small Cheese Stixs

$5.99

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Large Cheese stixs

$8.99

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Order of Breadsticks

$5.99

Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Pep-N-Rollie

$6.99

Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

2 Breadsticks

$1.25

Small 10" Pizzas

Small Build Your Own

$7.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Small Traditional Cheese

$7.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Small Pepperoni

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni

Small Nice to Meat You

$13.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small No Brainer Deluxe

$12.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.

Small BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Veggie

$12.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Hawaiian

$10.99

Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Small Taco

$13.99Out of stock

Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.

Small Italian Steak

$10.99

Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Large Pizzas 14"

Large Build Your Own

$8.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Large Traditional Cheese

$9.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Pepperoni

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni

Large Nice to Meat You

$17.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large No Brainer Deluxe

$15.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.

Large BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Veggie

$15.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Hawaiian

$12.99

Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Large Taco

$15.99Out of stock

Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.

Large Italian Steak

$17.99

Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Pizzas 18"

Really Big Build Your Own

$15.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Really Big Traditional Cheese

$16.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Pepperoni

$16.99

Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni

Really Big Nice to Meat You

$22.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big No Brainer Deluxe

$20.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.

Really Big BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Veggie

$20.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Taco

$20.99

Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.

Really Big Italian Steak

$22.99

Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.

Jumbo Wings

5 Wing

$6.99

5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!