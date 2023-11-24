Stoner's Pizza Joint Laurens, SC
No reviews yet
909 East Main Street
Laurens, SC 29360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Nation Wide Specials
- Stoner's Snack Attack$16.99
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
- Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
- Treat Yourself$11.99
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.
- 2 Really Big$34.99
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
- The Blazer$25.99
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Your Store Specials
- It's a ParTay$40.99
Two Really Big two topping pizzas, garlic knots, 12 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.
- Home Run$25.99
2 Large 1 Toppings pizzas, Garlic Knotz and a 2 Liter!
- College Special$11.99
Small 10’ one topping pizza, and 5 wings.
- Small Carolina Special$15.99
Small one topping pizza, 5 Traditional or 7 Boneless wings, and a can soda!
- Large Carolina Special$25.99
Large one topping pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.
- 40 Yard Dash$40.99
Really Big up to 5 topping pizza, 15 Traditional or 20 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.
- Large Downtown Special$25.99
Large one topping pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless wings, and a 2 Liter!
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix$6.99
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Cheese Stix$10.99
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Order of Bread Stix$5.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Pep-N-Rollie$7.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Garlic Knots$6.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- 2 Bread Stix$1.99
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own$7.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Small Traditional Cheese$7.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Small Pepperoni$9.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Small Nice to Meat You$14.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small No Brainer Deluxe$12.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Small BBQ Chicken$12.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Veggie$12.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Hawaiian$10.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Taco$10.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Small Italian Steak$13.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own$10.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Large Traditional Cheese$10.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Large Pepperoni$12.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Large Nice to Meat You$18.49
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large No Brainer Deluxe$16.49
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Buffalo Chicken$16.49
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Large BBQ Chicken$16.49
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Veggie$16.49
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Hawaiian$14.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Taco$14.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Large Italian Steak$18.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own$15.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Really Big Traditional Cheese$15.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Pepperoni$16.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Really Big Nice to Meat You$23.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe$19.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken$19.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Really Big BBQ Chicken$21.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Veggie$21.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Hawaiian$20.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Taco$19.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Really Big Italian Steak$19.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Jumbo Wings
- 5 Wing$8.49
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 10 Wing$16.49
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 5 Boneless Nugz$6.99
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
- 10 Boneless Nugz$9.99
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Smoked buffalo chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
- Chicken BLT$10.99
Smoked chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
- Love & Meatballs$10.99
Meatballs smothered in Stoner's pizza sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
- Italian Steak Sandwich$10.99
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Stromboli or Calzone
- Stromboli$10.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Small Calzone$8.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Calzone$11.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$10.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.
Bowls
- Pack your Own Bowl$9.99
Let's get creative! You pick the toppings and we pack your bowl!
- Chicken Parmesan Bowl$9.99
Breaded boneless chicken over Stoner's pizza sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with a swirl of garlic and parmesan.
- White Rhino Bowl$9.99
Slow smoked chicken breast & onion over our signature homemade ranch sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.
- Pineapple Express Bowl$9.99
Slow Smoked chicken breast, onion, and pineapple over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.
Quality Greens
- House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with aged parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
- Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
- Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Sweet Stix$6.49
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Rolls$6.99
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Stromboli$8.99
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Slice$4.49
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
- Fudged Over Brownie$5.99
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The BEST Pizza in Laurens, SC!
909 East Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360