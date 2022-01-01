Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoner's Pizza Joint Northeast Columbia

review star

No reviews yet

5 Lake Carolina Way

Suite 130

Columbia, SC 29229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Nation Wide Specials

Stoner's Snack Attack

Stoner's Snack Attack

$19.99

Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix

Stoner's Super Deal

Stoner's Super Deal

$29.99

Get two large 14" specialties

Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself

$10.99

Small 10" Two Topping+3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies + Soda!

2 Really Big

2 Really Big

$38.99

2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!

The Blazer

The Blazer

$23.99

Large 14" 2 topping+Pep-N-Rollie+Cinnamon Rolls+2 Liter

Your Store Specials

It's a ParTay

It's a ParTay

$40.99

Two large 14' two topping pizzas, garlic knots, 12 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.

The Blitz🏈

The Blitz🏈

$25.99

2 Large 1 Toppings pizzas, Garlic Knotz and a 2 Liter!

College Special

College Special

$12.99

Small 10’ one topping pizza, and 5 wings.

Small Carolina Special

Small Carolina Special

$14.99

Small one topping pizza, 5 Traditional or 7 Boneless wings, and a can soda!

Large Carolina Special

Large Carolina Special

$25.99

Large one topping pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.

40 Yard Dash

40 Yard Dash

$40.99

Really Big up to 5 topping pizza, 15 Traditional or 20 Boneless wings, and a 2 Lt.

Munchies

Small Cheese Stixs

Small Cheese Stixs

$5.99

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.

Large Cheese stixs

Large Cheese stixs

$11.99

Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.

Order of Breadsticks

Order of Breadsticks

$4.99

Brushed with homemade garlic butter, sprinkled with garlic salt & aged Parmesan.

Pep-N-Rollie

Pep-N-Rollie

$4.99

Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99

6 Delicious Garlic Knots Made With Fresh Dough!

2 Breadsticks

2 Breadsticks

$1.00

Small 10" Pizzas

Small Build Your Own

Small Build Your Own

$7.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Small Traditional Cheese

Small Traditional Cheese

$7.99

Stoners fresh stretched dough, topped with whole mozzarella cheese. **Only Extra Cheese can be added**

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$8.99

Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.**Only Extra Cheese and Extra Pep can be added**

Small Nice to Meat You

Small Nice to Meat You

$13.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Small No Brainer Deluxe

Small No Brainer Deluxe

$10.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.

Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.

Small BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.

Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$10.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$10.99

Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Small Taco

Small Taco

$10.99

Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Small Italian Steak

Small Italian Steak

$13.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms & green peppers over our Stoners white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Pizzas 14"

Large Build Your Own

Large Build Your Own

$10.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Large Traditional Cheese

Large Traditional Cheese

$10.99

Stoners fresh stretched dough, topped with whole mozzarella cheese. **Only Extra Cheese can be added**

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$11.99

Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.**Only Extra Cheese and Extra Pep can be added**

Large Nice to Meat You

Large Nice to Meat You

$17.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Large No Brainer Deluxe

Large No Brainer Deluxe

$14.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.

Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.

Large BBQ Chicken

Large BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.

Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$14.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Large Taco

Large Taco

$14.99

Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Large Italian Steak

Large Italian Steak

$17.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms & green peppers over our Stoners white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Pizzas 18"

Really Big Build Your Own

Really Big Build Your Own

$15.99

Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!

Really Big Traditional Cheese

Really Big Traditional Cheese

$15.99

Stoners fresh stretched dough, topped with whole mozzarella cheese. **Only Extra Cheese can be added**

Really Big Pepperoni

Really Big Pepperoni

$16.99

Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni. **Only Extra Cheese and Extra Pep can be added**

Really Big Nice to Meat You

Really Big Nice to Meat You

$23.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Really Big No Brainer Deluxe

Really Big No Brainer Deluxe

$19.99

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.

Really Big Buffalo Chicken

Really Big Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.

Really Big BBQ Chicken

Really Big BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.

Really Big Veggie

Really Big Veggie

$19.99

Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Really Big Hawaiian

Really Big Hawaiian

$19.99

Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.

Really Big Taco

Really Big Taco

$19.99

Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Really Big Italian Steak

Really Big Italian Steak

$23.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms & green peppers over our Stoners white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese.

Jumbo Wings

5 Wing

5 Wing

$7.99

5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!

10 Wing

10 Wing

$14.99

10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!

5 Boneless Nugz

5 Boneless Nugz

$6.99

5 Delicious Breaded Baked Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!

10 Boneless Nugz

10 Boneless Nugz

$8.99

10 Delicious Breaded Baked Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.

Chicken BLT

Chicken BLT

$9.99

Strips of slow smoked chicken covered in whole-milk mozzarella then topped with crispy fried bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.

Love & Meatballs

Love & Meatballs

$9.99

Meatballs smothered in Stoner's Pizza Sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.

Italian Steak Sandwich

Italian Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on a seasoned bun.

Stromboli/Calzone

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.99

Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.

Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.99

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings folded in a moon shape with our Stoner's dough!

Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings folded in a moon shape with our Stoner's dough!

Quality Greens

House Salad

House Salad

Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with aged parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.

Meat Your Greens Salad

Meat Your Greens Salad

Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.

Almost Greek Salad

Almost Greek Salad

Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.

Sweet Stuff

Cookies

Cookies

Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!

Sweet Sticks

Sweet Sticks

$4.99

Our Stoner's dough cut into 8, then brushed with our sweet cream butter then dusted with cinnamon. Served with cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

Freshly Made Cinnamon Rolls Topped with Icing!

Cheesecake Stromboli

Cheesecake Stromboli

$5.99

A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!

Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

A slice of New York-style cheesecake!

Fudged Over Brownie

Fudged Over Brownie

$5.99

A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.

Dressings

Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.99
Marinara

Marinara

$0.99
Stoner's Homemade Ranch

Stoner's Homemade Ranch

$0.99
Bleu Cheese

Bleu Cheese

$0.99
Cream Cheese Icing

Cream Cheese Icing

$0.99
Creamy Caesar

Creamy Caesar

$0.99
Greek Vinaigrette

Greek Vinaigrette

$0.99
Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.99
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Sodas..

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The BEST Pizza SC!

Website

Location

5 Lake Carolina Way, Suite 130, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vetropolitan - 4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108
orange starNo Reviews
4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Got to Be Jerk'n
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Clemson Road, Ste. 7 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Seven Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Clemson Rd Ste 18 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen - Sandhills
orange star4.2 • 402
631 Promenade Place Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
orange starNo Reviews
493 Town Center PlaceSuite 1 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston