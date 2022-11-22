Stoner's Pizza Joint Ravenel, SC NEW
6398 Savannah Highway
Ravenel, SC 29470
Nation Wide Specials
Stoner's Snack Attack
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
Stoner's Super Deal
Get two large 14" specialties
Treat Yourself
Small 10" Two Topping+3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies + Soda!
2 Really Big
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
The Blazer
Large 14" 2 topping+Pep-N-Rollie+Cinnamon Rolls+2 Liter
Your Store Specials
Stoners Satisfied
Two large 14' unlimited toppings each, 10 wings, 6 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.
Stoners Biggest Deal
4 large 14, unlimited topping pizzas, 20 wings, large cheesesticks, order of breadsticks, choice of 2 desserts and 4 two liters.
Family Deal
Large 14' 5 topping pizza, 10 wings, and your choice of a 2 liter.
Munchies
Small Cheese Stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Large Cheese stixs
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough.
Order of Breadsticks
Brushed with homemade garlic butter, sprinkled with garlic salt & aged Parmesan.
Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
Garlic Knots
6 Delicious Garlic Knots Made With Fresh Dough!
2 Breadsticks
Chips
Small 10" Pizzas
Small Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Traditional Cheese
Stoners fresh stretched dough, topped with whole mozzarella cheese. **Only Extra Cheese can be added**
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.**Only Extra Cheese and Extra Pep can be added**
Small Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Small No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.
Small Buffalo Chicken
With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.
Small BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.
Small Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Small Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Small Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Small Italian Steak
Steak, onions, mushrooms & green peppers over our Stoners white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large Pizzas 14"
Large Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Large Traditional Cheese
Stoners fresh stretched dough, topped with whole mozzarella cheese. **Only Extra Cheese can be added**
Large Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.**Only Extra Cheese and Extra Pep can be added**
Large Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Large No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.
Large Buffalo Chicken
With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.
Large BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.
Large Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Large Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Large Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Large Italian Steak
Steak, onions, mushrooms & green peppers over our Stoners white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Really Big Pizzas 18"
Really Big Build Your Own
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Really Big Traditional Cheese
Stoners fresh stretched dough, topped with whole mozzarella cheese. **Only Extra Cheese can be added**
Really Big Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni. **Only Extra Cheese and Extra Pep can be added**
Really Big Nice to Meat You
Ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham & crispy bacon over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Really Big No Brainer Deluxe
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni, all covered with whole-mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Buffalo Chicken
With Stoner’s Buffalo sauce, mozzarella & slow-smoked chicken, served with ranch.
Really Big BBQ Chicken
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce.
Really Big Veggie
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Really Big Hawaiian
Ham & sweet pineapple over Stoner’s pizza sauce.
Really Big Taco
Beef, jalapenos, topped on Stoner's pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of taco seasoning on top. Comes with a side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Really Big Italian Steak
Steak, onions, mushrooms & green peppers over our Stoners white garlic sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Chicken Bacon Ranch
Jumbo Wings
5 Wing
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
5 Boneless Nugz
5 Delicious Breaded Baked Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
10 Boneless Nugz
10 Delicious Breaded Baked Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce then topped with melted Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Chicken BLT
Strips of slow smoked chicken covered in whole-milk mozzarella then topped with crispy fried bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Love & Meatballs
Meatballs smothered in Stoner's Pizza Sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Italian Steak Sandwich
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms & mozzarella cheese on a seasoned bun.
Stromboli/Calzone
Stromboli
Like a Calzone, but lighter & crispier. Stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella cheese & your choice of up to three toppings.
Small Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings folded in a moon shape with our Stoner's dough!
Large Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings folded in a moon shape with our Stoner's dough!
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Stripes of slow smoked chicken, mozzarella cheese & mild buffalo sauce rolled in our scratch made dough.
Quality Greens
House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with aged parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Sweet Sticks
Our Stoner's dough cut into 8, then brushed with our sweet cream butter then dusted with cinnamon. Served with cream cheese icing.
Cinnamon Rolls
Freshly Made Cinnamon Rolls Topped with Icing!
Cheesecake Stromboli
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce!
Cheesecake Slice
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
Fudged Over Brownie
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The BEST Pizza in Ravenel, SC.!
6398 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC 29470