Stoner's Pizza Joint St. Augustine, FL
No reviews yet
3915 A1A South
Unit 105
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Nation Wide Specials
- Stoner's Snack Attack$19.99
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
- Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
- Treat Yourself$13.99
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Cookies and a Soda.
- 2 Really Big$38.99
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
- The Blazer$26.99
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Your Store Specials
- Calling Dibbs$29.99
Large 2 topping pizza, 10 traditional wings, and a 2 Liter.
- Double Dribble$29.99
2 Large 2 Toppings pizzas, Garlic Knotz and a 2 Liter!
- Pizza & Wings$25.99
Large one topping pizza, 10 Traditional or 15 Boneless wings, and a 2 Liter!
- The Single Haze$14.99
Small one topping pizza and 5 wings!
- Big Deal$57.99
2 Full House Salads, 10 traditional or 15 boneless wings, one large speciality pizza, cinnamon rolls, and a 2 liter.
- Munchie Madness$18.99
5 traditional wings, 3 cookies, Garlic Knots and a 20oz soda.
- Hole in One$18.99
Small one topping pizza, 3 cookies, small cheese stix and a soda.
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix$6.99
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Cheese Stix$11.99
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Order of Bread Stix$5.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Pep-N-Rollie$8.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Garlic Knots$5.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- 2 Bread Stix$1.00
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own$8.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Small Traditional Cheese$8.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Small Pepperoni$9.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Small Nice to Meat You$14.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small No Brainer Deluxe$12.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Small BBQ Chicken$12.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Veggie$12.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Hawaiian$12.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Taco$11.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Small Italian Steak$14.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Small White Rhino Pizza$12.99
Stoners white sauce, and ricotta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own$10.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Large Traditional Cheese$10.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Large Pepperoni$11.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Large Nice to Meat You$15.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large No Brainer Deluxe$14.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Large BBQ Chicken$14.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Veggie$14.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Hawaiian$14.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Taco$14.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Large Italian Steak$18.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Large White Rhino Pizza$16.99
Stoners white sauce, and ricotta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own$15.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Really Big Traditional Cheese$15.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Pepperoni$16.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Really Big Nice to Meat You$21.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe$19.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken$19.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Really Big BBQ Chicken$19.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Veggie$19.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Hawaiian$19.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Taco$19.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Really Big Italian Steak$19.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big White Rhino Pizza$22.99
Stoners white sauce, and ricotta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Jumbo Wings
- 5 Wing$7.99
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 10 Wing$14.99
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 5 Boneless Nugz$6.99
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
- 10 Boneless Nugz$8.99
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Smoked buffalo chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
- Chicken BLT$9.99
Smoked chicken topped with melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and bacon. Served with Stoner's homemade ranch and your choice of chips or breadsticks.
- Love & Meatballs$9.99
Meatballs smothered in Stoner's pizza sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
- Italian Steak Sandwich$10.99
Steak topped with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
- Nugz & Hugz$12.99
Boneless chicken wings cut in half, smothered in Stoner's pizza sauce, aged Parmesan cheese and melted whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with chips or breadsticks.
Stromboli or Calzone
- Stromboli$9.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Small Calzone$7.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Calzone$11.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$10.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.
Bowls
- Pack your Own Bowl$10.99
Let's get creative! You pick the toppings and we pack your bowl!
- Chicken Parmesan Bowl$10.99
Breaded boneless chicken over Stoner's pizza sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with a swirl of garlic and parmesan.
- White Rhino Bowl$10.99
Slow smoked chicken breast & onion over our signature homemade ranch sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.
- Pineapple Express Bowl$10.99
Slow Smoked chicken breast, onion, and pineapple over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk mozzarella & parmesan cheese. Topped with crispy bacon.
Quality Greens
- House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with shaved parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
- Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
- Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Half Baked Peanut Butter Cookies
Warm, half-baked peanut butter cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Sweet Stix$4.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Rolls$5.99
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Stromboli$5.99
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Slice$4.99
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The BEST Pizza in Rincon, Ga.!
3915 A1A South, Unit 105, St. Augustine, FL 32080