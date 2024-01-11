Stoner's Pizza Joint Ravenel, SC
6398 Savannah Highway
Ravenel, SC 29470
Nation Wide Specials
- Stoner's Snack Attack$19.99
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
- Stoner's Super Deal$31.99
Get two large 14" specialties
- Treat Yourself$12.99
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and a Soda.
- 2 Really Big$39.99
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
- The Blazer$28.99
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Your Store Specials
- Inflation Buster$22.99
Large two topping pizza, order of breadsticks, 3 cookies and your choice of a 2 Liter
- Stoner's Baked Box$39.99
Really Big 5 topping pizza, 5 traditional wings, order of bread sticks and 6 cookies.
- Stoners Biggest Deal$109.99
4 large 14, unlimited topping pizzas, 20 wings, large cheesesticks, order of breadsticks, choice of 2 desserts and 4 two liters.
- Family Deal$32.99
Large 14' 5 topping pizza, 10 wings, and your choice of a 2 liter.
- Stoners Satisfied$49.99
Two large 14' unlimited toppings each, 10 wings, 6 cookies and your choice of a 2 liter.
- 5 Wing Lunch$7.99
5 wings, chips or breadsticks with your choice of soda.
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix$7.00
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Cheese Stix$9.00
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Order of Bread Stix$6.50
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Pep-N-Rollie$8.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Garlic Knots$7.49
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- 2 Bread Stix$1.00
- Chips$2.00
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own$9.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Small Traditional Cheese$9.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Small Pepperoni$12.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Small Nice to Meat You$13.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small No Brainer Deluxe$13.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Small BBQ Chicken$13.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Veggie$13.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Hawaiian$13.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Taco$13.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Small Italian Steak$14.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.99
Chicken, whole milk mozzarella cheese & crispy bacon over Stoner’s ranch sauce.
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own$13.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Large Traditional Cheese$13.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Large Pepperoni$15.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Large Nice to Meat You$17.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large No Brainer Deluxe$17.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Large BBQ Chicken$17.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Veggie$17.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Hawaiian$17.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Taco$17.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Large Italian Steak$17.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.99
Chicken, whole milk mozzarella cheese & crispy bacon over Stoner’s ranch sauce.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own$20.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Really Big Traditional Cheese$20.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Pepperoni$21.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Really Big Nice to Meat You$23.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe$23.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken$23.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Really Big BBQ Chicken$23.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Veggie$23.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Hawaiian$23.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Taco$23.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.