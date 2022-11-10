Stone's Throw Pizza - Charlotte
86 Ferry Rd
Charlotte, VT 05445
Popular Items
Special Pies
Large Special
Weekly Special - White sauce base, garden kale, roasted heirloom carrots, smoked gouda, fresh rosemary.
Small Special
Weekly Special - White sauce base, garden kale, roasted heirloom carrots, smoked gouda, fresh rosemary.
GF Special
Weekly Special - White sauce base, garden kale, roasted heirloom carrots, smoked gouda, fresh rosemary.
Large Pies - 16"
16" Craft Your Own
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
16" Cheese
16" Pepperoni
16" Sausage & Onion
16" Margherita
16" Hunter
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
16" Puttanesca
Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil
16" Molino
White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro
16" Grazer
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
16" Elote
White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema
16" Forager
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
16" Homesteader
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon
16" Wilson
White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas
16" Nomad
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
16" Dino
Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula
16" Better Sinatra
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
Small Pies - 12"
12" Craft Your Own
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
12" Cheese
12" Pepperoni
12" Sausage & Onion
12" Margherita
12" Puttanesca
Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil
12" Forager
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
12" Homesteader
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon
12" Molino
White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro
12" Hunter
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
12" Elote
White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema
12" Wilson
White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas
12" Grazer
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
12" Nomad
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
12" Dino
Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula
12" Better Sinatra
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
Gluten Free - 12"
GF Craft Your Own
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
GF Cheese
GF Pepperoni
GF Sausage & Onion
GF Margherita
GF Puttanesca
Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil
GF Forager
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
GF Homesteader
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon
GF Molino
White sauce, shredded mozzarella. pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro
GF Hunter
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
GF Elote
White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema
GF Wilson
White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas
GF Grazer
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
GF Nomad
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
GF Dino
Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula
GF Better Sinatra
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
Salads & Desserts
House Salad
Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper
Classic Cannoli
One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips
Seasonal Cannoli
One cannoli with spiced apple pie filling, dipped in maple crunch.
Cannoli Flight
3 cannoli of your choice
Side Creamy Dill
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino Lemon
Stewarts Rootbeer
Aqua ViTea Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha
Aqua ViTea Hibiscus Ginger Lime Kombucha
Queen City Kombucha - Blueberry
Queen City Kombucha - Maple
Boylan Bottle Co. Cane Cola
Boylan Bottle Co. Diet Cola
Boylan Bottling Co. Black Cherry
Boylan Bottle Co. Ginger Ale
Spindrift Lemon 12oz
Clever Mocktail Gin & Tonic
Clever Mocktail Mojito
Retail Beer
Alchemist Heady Topper 4pk
Alchemist Focal Banger 4pk
Athletic Brewing Free Wave 6pk
Fiddlehead IPA 4pk
Fiddlehead, Second Fiddle 4pk
Fiddlehead IPA Single Can
Lost Nation Gose 4pk
Lost Nation Lokal Resident 4pk
Zero Gravity Little Wolf 4pk
Zero Gravity Green State 4pk
Lawsons Sip of Sunshine 4pk
Lawson's Little Sip 4pk
Lawson's Brave Little State 4pk
Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blackberry 4pk
Pro Pig Daily Dolly Blonde Ale
Pro Pig Little Fluffy Clouds 4pk
BBCO Elaborate Metaphor 4pk
Green Empire Chill Session 4pk
Green Empire Free Spirit 4pk
Maine Beer Co. Little Whaleboat Single Bottle
Maine Beer Co. Lunch Single Bottle
Maine Beer Co. Peeper Single Bottle
Maine Beer Co. MO
Sapporo Single Can
Zero Gravity Rescue Club N/A Pilsner 6pk
Green Empire Citra Friendly 4pk
Black Flannel Vermont Common Ale
Zero Gravity Powersuit IPA
Reissdorf Kolsch
von Trapp Vienna Lager 6pk
BBCO Mortise & Tenon 4pk
BBCO Lighthouse
BBCO Intangible Tides 4pk
Samuel Smith Taddy Porter Single
Night Shift Santilli 4pk
IPA, 6%, 16oz
Black Flannel Hanus Pale Lager 4pk
Four Quarters Phaze 4pk
Zero Gravity Rescue Club N/A IPA (6pk)
Oxbow Grand Royal Helles 4pk
BBCO Vaulted Blue 4pk
Mayflower Porter 4pk
Frost Brown Ale 4pk
Equilibrium Tomorrow Pale Ale 4pk
Lawson's Mad River Maple Amber 4pk
Foam Brewers Hold Fast 4pk
Foam Brewers Dystopian Dream Girl 4pk
Ten Bends Green Fountains IPA 4pk
IPA, 16oz, 7.2%
Mayflower Porter 4pk
American Porter, 16oz, 5.2%
Simple Roots Best of Times ESB 4pk
Retail Cider/RTD Cocktails
Eden Ciders Peak Bloom 4pk
Eden Ciders Deep Cut 4pk
Shacksbury Rosé 4pk
Eden Ciders Rosé 4pk
Eden Ciders Brut
Eden Ciders FMOOTO
Graft Cider Farm Flor 4pk
Shacksbury Deer Snacks 4pk
Shacksbury Cider Dry
Champlain Orchards Kingston Black 4pk
Anxo Time & Place Dry Cider 4pk
Fabrizia Blood Orange Vodka Soda Can
Artifact Cider Wolf At The Door
Underberg Single
Underberg (3pk)
Retail Red Wine
Cht. Saint Cosme, Cote Du Rhone
Domaine Foillard, Beaujolais
Ridge, Three Valleys
Broadside Cabernet
Frico Lambrusco Can
Bow & Arrow, Air Guitar
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon
4 Monos "GR-10" Tinto
AMI, Vin de Table Pinot Noir
Angelo Negro Angelin Langhe Nebbiolo
Angelo Negro Birbet Dessert Wine
De Forville Barbaresco
Broc Cellars Love Red Single Can
Bussola Ca'del Laito Valpolicella Ripasso 2017
Ciavolich 'Divus' Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
Petite Pissarres, Costers del Priorat
Dom. Diochon, Moulin-à-Vent
Duc des Nauves, Cotes de Bordeaux
d'Arenberg, The High Trellis Cabernet Sauvignon
Giovanni Rosso, Barolo
Giulia Negri, Pinot Nero
Giulia Negri, La Tartufaia Barolo
Sikele Nero d'Avola
Joseph Swan, Saralee's Vineyard Pinot Noir
Judith Beck, 'Ink' Red Blend
La Bodega De Pinoso, Zillamina Spanish Red
La Boutanche, Rouge 1L
Oltretorrente Colli Tortonesi Rosso
Psi, Ribera Del Duero Red Blend
Ridge Vineyards, Lytton Springs
Ridge Vineyards, Paso Robles Zinfandel
The Wine Love Gran Credo
Radio-Coteau La Neblina Pinot Noir
La Kiuva Rouge De Vallée
Hand Work Tempranillo 1L
Hand Work Garnacha 1L
Tenuta Garetto Grignolino d'Asti
La Linda Malbec
Niepoort Dao Rotulo Tinto
Puro Malbec
Marcel Richaud Côtes du Rhône Nouveau
Pas De Probleme Pinot Noir
Compañon Arrieta Herrigoia
Dom. Filliatreau Château Fouquet Cab Cranc
Giulia Negri Langhe Nebbiolo
Lopez De Heredia Viña Cubillo Rioja Crianza
Puech Redon Cinsault 2 L
Usseglio 'Girard' Chateauneuf-du-Pape '19
Ovum EZY TGR Cabernet
Abbazia di Novacella Schiava
Ailala Ribeiro Red Blend
Dom. Vallot, Cote-du-Rhone
Stel + Mar Caberne Sauvignon
Bodegas Nieto Senetiner, Don Nicanor Malbec
Nómade Pinot Noir
Chateau Musar, Jeune
Retail White Wine
Trimbach, Pinot Blanc
Day Wines Vin De Days Orange
Broc Cellars Love Rosé (Can)
Hoopla Chardonnay
Gulp Hablo Orange Wine
Vorspannhof Mayr Grüner Veltliner
Abbazio Di Novella, Kerner
Ameztoi, Primus
Basauresti, Lahu Getariako
Borell Diehl Saint Laurent Rosé 1L
Brand, Wilder Satz 2020
Buzzy White
Cantina Furlani, Vino Bianco
Castello di Tassarolo, 'Orsola' Gavi
Chateau de la Greffiere, Macon Chardonnay
Day Wines, Vin de Days Blanc
Dom. de Saint Cosme 'Les Deux Albion'
Dom. La Colombo, Féchy Chasselas
Dom. Roger Neveu, Sancerre
Dominio De Punctum, 20K Leguas
Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Wachenheim Riesling “R” 2017
Elio Lorenzo, Villa Paz
Enderle & Moll, ‘Müller’
Field Recordings Skins
Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra
José Luis RIPA Rioja Rosé
Koehler Ruprecht, Kallstadter Riesling
Matthiasson Tendu Rosé Can
Müller-Catoir, Scheurebe Trocken
Oltretorrente Colli Tortonesi Bianco
Poderi Cellario 'E' Orange 1L
Samuel Baron, Sauvignon Blanc
Selbach Oster Riesling Kabinett
Cantina Tramin Pinot Grigio
Tintero Langhe Arneis
Valentina Passalacqua 'Frecciabomb' Calcari
Ercole Rosé 1L
Union Sacre Gewurztraminer Orange
Pullus Rosé
Fournier Sauvignon Blanc
Gulp Hablo Orange 1L
Nanclares Y Prieto Dandelion
Sydney Ann Pinot Grigio
Les Tètes, Tète Blanche
Fritz Muller Secco Rose
Domaine de la Borde, Cote de Caillot Arbois Pupillin
Lobetia Sauvignon Blanc Can
Contatto Arinto Orange Wine
Forge Cellars Breakneck Creek Riesling
Dom. Berthenet Bourgogne Aligoté 2020
Retail Sparkling Wine
Col Di Luna, Flora Prosecco
Champagne Pierre Gimonnet & Fils Brut
Champagne Aubry Brut
Col di Rocca Valdobbiadene Prosecco
Champagne J. Lassalle 'Preference'
Jean Auburn, Les Bullies Pet Nat
Mas Gomà, 'La Planta' Cava
Plouzeau Perle Sauvage Pet-Nat
Spuma, Lambrusco
Zardetto, Private Cuvée
Clavelin Crémant du Jura
Eugene Carrel Crémant du Savoie
Broc Cellars Love Sparkling Chenin
Celine & Nicolas Hirsch Pet-Nat Rose
Avinyo Pet-Nat Can
Pseudónimo Pet Nat Extra Brut
Retail Food
Large Dough
Small Dough
GF Crust
Fat Toad Vanilla Bean Caramel
Fat Toad Bourbon Caramel
Brins Rosemary Grapefruit Marmalade
Brins Lemon Saffron Marmalade
Cien Chile Mustard
Arroyabe Bonito
Matiz Sardines
Wine Charms
Set of 4
Le Chocolat des Français La Liberté
Le Chocolat des Français Napoleon
Mitica Orange Blossom Honey
Effie's Oatcakes
Castelvetrano Olives
Divina Greek Olive Mix
Taralli
Torres Potato Chips Sea Salt
Torres Potato Chips Black Truffle
Caperelle Caperberries
Fallot Dijon Mustard
Cornichons
Cheesesticks - Parmesan
Kitchen Garden Farm Sriracha
Brin's Lemon Saffron Marmalade
Brin's Rosemary Grapefruit Marmalade
Cattani Olivewood Balsamic Vinegar
Frantoia Olive Oil 1L
Les Moulins Mahjoub Meski Olives w/ garlic and herbs
Marcona Almonds
Roasted and salted. 4oz
Spedalotto Tonda Iblea Olive Oil 16.9 fl oz
Fabbri Amarena Cherries
Hawthorne Valley Ginger Garlic Hot Sauce
Blake Hill Savory Tomato Jam 10oz
Blake Hill Maple Onion Jam 10oz
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
86 Ferry Rd, Charlotte, VT 05445