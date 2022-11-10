Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone's Throw Pizza - Charlotte

86 Ferry Rd

Charlotte, VT 05445

Popular Items

House Salad
16" Cheese
Caesar Salad

Special Pies

Large Special

$24.25

Weekly Special - White sauce base, garden kale, roasted heirloom carrots, smoked gouda, fresh rosemary.

Small Special

$17.25

Weekly Special - White sauce base, garden kale, roasted heirloom carrots, smoked gouda, fresh rosemary.

GF Special

$21.25

Weekly Special - White sauce base, garden kale, roasted heirloom carrots, smoked gouda, fresh rosemary.

Large Pies - 16"

16" Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Pepperoni

$18.75

16" Sausage & Onion

$21.50

16" Margherita

$18.75

16" Hunter

$24.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

16" Puttanesca

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

16" Molino

$24.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

16" Grazer

$24.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

16" Elote

$24.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

16" Forager

$24.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

16" Homesteader

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon

16" Wilson

$24.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

16" Nomad

$24.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

16" Dino

$26.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

16" Better Sinatra

$26.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Small Pies - 12"

12" Craft Your Own

$12.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Pepperoni

$13.75

12" Sausage & Onion

$15.50

12" Margherita

$13.75

12" Puttanesca

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

12" Forager

$17.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

12" Homesteader

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon

12" Molino

$17.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

12" Hunter

$17.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

12" Elote

$17.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

12" Wilson

$17.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

12" Grazer

$17.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

12" Nomad

$17.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

12" Dino

$19.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

12" Better Sinatra

$19.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Gluten Free - 12"

GF Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

GF Cheese

$16.00

GF Pepperoni

$17.75

GF Sausage & Onion

$19.50

GF Margherita

$17.75

GF Puttanesca

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

GF Forager

$21.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

GF Homesteader

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon

GF Molino

$21.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella. pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

GF Hunter

$21.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

GF Elote

$21.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

GF Wilson

$21.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

GF Grazer

$21.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

GF Nomad

$21.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

GF Dino

$23.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

GF Better Sinatra

$23.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Salads & Desserts

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper

Classic Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips

Seasonal Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with spiced apple pie filling, dipped in maple crunch.

Cannoli Flight

$12.00

3 cannoli of your choice

Side Creamy Dill

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$0.92Out of stock

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.50

Stewarts Rootbeer

$2.50

Aqua ViTea Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha

$2.50

Aqua ViTea Hibiscus Ginger Lime Kombucha

$2.50

Queen City Kombucha - Blueberry

$4.25

Queen City Kombucha - Maple

$4.25

Boylan Bottle Co. Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan Bottle Co. Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylan Bottling Co. Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylan Bottle Co. Ginger Ale

$3.00

Spindrift Lemon 12oz

$2.50Out of stock

Clever Mocktail Gin & Tonic

$3.00

Clever Mocktail Mojito

$3.00

Retail Beer

Alchemist Heady Topper 4pk

$14.99

Alchemist Focal Banger 4pk

$14.99

Athletic Brewing Free Wave 6pk

$10.99

Fiddlehead IPA 4pk

$12.99

Fiddlehead, Second Fiddle 4pk

$12.99

Fiddlehead IPA Single Can

$3.25

Lost Nation Gose 4pk

$9.99

Lost Nation Lokal Resident 4pk

$9.99

Zero Gravity Little Wolf 4pk

$10.99

Zero Gravity Green State 4pk

$10.99

Lawsons Sip of Sunshine 4pk

$14.99

Lawson's Little Sip 4pk

$13.99

Lawson's Brave Little State 4pk

$13.99

Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blackberry 4pk

$15.99

Pro Pig Daily Dolly Blonde Ale

$12.99Out of stock

Pro Pig Little Fluffy Clouds 4pk

$12.99

BBCO Elaborate Metaphor 4pk

$12.99Out of stock

Green Empire Chill Session 4pk

$12.99

Green Empire Free Spirit 4pk

$15.49

Maine Beer Co. Little Whaleboat Single Bottle

$6.99

Maine Beer Co. Lunch Single Bottle

$6.99

Maine Beer Co. Peeper Single Bottle

$5.99

Maine Beer Co. MO

$5.99

Sapporo Single Can

$3.50

Zero Gravity Rescue Club N/A Pilsner 6pk

$11.00

Green Empire Citra Friendly 4pk

$13.99

Black Flannel Vermont Common Ale

$12.99

Zero Gravity Powersuit IPA

$12.99

Reissdorf Kolsch

$11.99

von Trapp Vienna Lager 6pk

$9.99

BBCO Mortise & Tenon 4pk

$12.99

BBCO Lighthouse

$9.49

BBCO Intangible Tides 4pk

$16.99

Samuel Smith Taddy Porter Single

$4.99

Night Shift Santilli 4pk

$14.49

IPA, 6%, 16oz

Black Flannel Hanus Pale Lager 4pk

$15.49

Four Quarters Phaze 4pk

$13.99

Zero Gravity Rescue Club N/A IPA (6pk)

$11.00

Oxbow Grand Royal Helles 4pk

$14.99

BBCO Vaulted Blue 4pk

$12.99

Mayflower Porter 4pk

$10.99

Frost Brown Ale 4pk

$12.99Out of stock

Equilibrium Tomorrow Pale Ale 4pk

$14.99

Lawson's Mad River Maple Amber 4pk

$14.99

Foam Brewers Hold Fast 4pk

$14.99

Foam Brewers Dystopian Dream Girl 4pk

$15.99

Ten Bends Green Fountains IPA 4pk

$15.49

IPA, 16oz, 7.2%

Mayflower Porter 4pk

$11.49

American Porter, 16oz, 5.2%

Simple Roots Best of Times ESB 4pk

$13.99

Retail Cider/RTD Cocktails

Eden Ciders Peak Bloom 4pk

$12.99

Eden Ciders Deep Cut 4pk

$12.99

Shacksbury Rosé 4pk

$9.99

Eden Ciders Rosé 4pk

$12.99

Eden Ciders Brut

$14.50Out of stock

Eden Ciders FMOOTO

$21.50

Graft Cider Farm Flor 4pk

$11.99

Shacksbury Deer Snacks 4pk

$11.99

Shacksbury Cider Dry

$9.99

Champlain Orchards Kingston Black 4pk

$11.99

Anxo Time & Place Dry Cider 4pk

$12.99

Fabrizia Blood Orange Vodka Soda Can

$2.50

Artifact Cider Wolf At The Door

$14.49

Underberg Single

$3.25

Underberg (3pk)

$9.25

Retail Red Wine

Cht. Saint Cosme, Cote Du Rhone

$17.25

Domaine Foillard, Beaujolais

$22.50

Ridge, Three Valleys

$21.25

Broadside Cabernet

$14.00

Frico Lambrusco Can

$2.50

Bow & Arrow, Air Guitar

$25.00

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.50

4 Monos "GR-10" Tinto

$19.25

AMI, Vin de Table Pinot Noir

$27.75

Angelo Negro Angelin Langhe Nebbiolo

$17.50

Angelo Negro Birbet Dessert Wine

$12.50

De Forville Barbaresco

$30.75

Broc Cellars Love Red Single Can

$8.75

Bussola Ca'del Laito Valpolicella Ripasso 2017

$27.00

Ciavolich 'Divus' Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$15.50

Petite Pissarres, Costers del Priorat

$21.25

Dom. Diochon, Moulin-à-Vent

$22.25

Duc des Nauves, Cotes de Bordeaux

$23.00

d'Arenberg, The High Trellis Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.25

Giovanni Rosso, Barolo

$47.25

Giulia Negri, Pinot Nero

$33.00

Giulia Negri, La Tartufaia Barolo

$56.75Out of stock

Sikele Nero d'Avola

$15.00

Joseph Swan, Saralee's Vineyard Pinot Noir

$42.00

Judith Beck, 'Ink' Red Blend

$12.50

La Bodega De Pinoso, Zillamina Spanish Red

$12.00

La Boutanche, Rouge 1L

$20.25

Oltretorrente Colli Tortonesi Rosso

$19.25

Psi, Ribera Del Duero Red Blend

$29.00

Ridge Vineyards, Lytton Springs

$41.75

Ridge Vineyards, Paso Robles Zinfandel

$34.00

The Wine Love Gran Credo

$15.00

Radio-Coteau La Neblina Pinot Noir

$54.00

La Kiuva Rouge De Vallée

$15.50

Hand Work Tempranillo 1L

$14.50

Hand Work Garnacha 1L

$14.50

Tenuta Garetto Grignolino d'Asti

$18.25

La Linda Malbec

$11.00

Niepoort Dao Rotulo Tinto

$16.50

Puro Malbec

$12.00

Marcel Richaud Côtes du Rhône Nouveau

Pas De Probleme Pinot Noir

$12.50

Compañon Arrieta Herrigoia

$12.25

Dom. Filliatreau Château Fouquet Cab Cranc

$19.25

Giulia Negri Langhe Nebbiolo

$29.00

Lopez De Heredia Viña Cubillo Rioja Crianza

$26.00

Puech Redon Cinsault 2 L

$36.00

Usseglio 'Girard' Chateauneuf-du-Pape '19

$45.00

Ovum EZY TGR Cabernet

$17.25

Abbazia di Novacella Schiava

$17.50

Ailala Ribeiro Red Blend

$19.00

Dom. Vallot, Cote-du-Rhone

$18.50

Stel + Mar Caberne Sauvignon

$11.50

Bodegas Nieto Senetiner, Don Nicanor Malbec

$14.50

Nómade Pinot Noir

$12.75

Chateau Musar, Jeune

$18.25

Retail White Wine

Trimbach, Pinot Blanc

$18.50

Day Wines Vin De Days Orange

$19.25

Broc Cellars Love Rosé (Can)

$9.25

Hoopla Chardonnay

$17.50

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine

$19.25

Vorspannhof Mayr Grüner Veltliner

$15.50

Abbazio Di Novella, Kerner

$19.00

Ameztoi, Primus

$27.00

Basauresti, Lahu Getariako

$16.00

Borell Diehl Saint Laurent Rosé 1L

$13.50

Brand, Wilder Satz 2020

$21.25

Buzzy White

$28.75

Cantina Furlani, Vino Bianco

$18.25

Castello di Tassarolo, 'Orsola' Gavi

$17.25

Chateau de la Greffiere, Macon Chardonnay

$19.25

Day Wines, Vin de Days Blanc

$17.25

Dom. de Saint Cosme 'Les Deux Albion'

$23.00

Dom. La Colombo, Féchy Chasselas

$27.00

Dom. Roger Neveu, Sancerre

$29.00

Dominio De Punctum, 20K Leguas

$13.50

Dr. Bürklin-Wolf Wachenheim Riesling “R” 2017

$27.00

Elio Lorenzo, Villa Paz

$19.25

Enderle & Moll, ‘Müller’

$17.50

Field Recordings Skins

$16.25

Forlorn Hope Queen of the Sierra

$19.25

José Luis RIPA Rioja Rosé

$35.00

Koehler Ruprecht, Kallstadter Riesling

$19.50

Matthiasson Tendu Rosé Can

$8.50

Müller-Catoir, Scheurebe Trocken

$19.50

Oltretorrente Colli Tortonesi Bianco

$18.50

Poderi Cellario 'E' Orange 1L

$18.50

Samuel Baron, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.75

Selbach Oster Riesling Kabinett

$24.50

Cantina Tramin Pinot Grigio

$17.25

Tintero Langhe Arneis

$12.50

Valentina Passalacqua 'Frecciabomb' Calcari

$21.00

Ercole Rosé 1L

$13.50

Union Sacre Gewurztraminer Orange

$23.00

Pullus Rosé

$13.50

Fournier Sauvignon Blanc

$15.25

Gulp Hablo Orange 1L

$19.25

Nanclares Y Prieto Dandelion

$22.25

Sydney Ann Pinot Grigio

$13.50

Les Tètes, Tète Blanche

$18.50

Fritz Muller Secco Rose

$17.25

Domaine de la Borde, Cote de Caillot Arbois Pupillin

$32.00

Lobetia Sauvignon Blanc Can

$4.50

Contatto Arinto Orange Wine

$13.50

Forge Cellars Breakneck Creek Riesling

$25.00

Dom. Berthenet Bourgogne Aligoté 2020

$19.25

Retail Sparkling Wine

Col Di Luna, Flora Prosecco

$13.00

Champagne Pierre Gimonnet & Fils Brut

$57.00

Champagne Aubry Brut

$50.00

Col di Rocca Valdobbiadene Prosecco

$15.50

Champagne J. Lassalle 'Preference'

$47.00

Jean Auburn, Les Bullies Pet Nat

$16.25

Mas Gomà, 'La Planta' Cava

$19.25

Plouzeau Perle Sauvage Pet-Nat

$18.00

Spuma, Lambrusco

$17.50

Zardetto, Private Cuvée

$11.00

Clavelin Crémant du Jura

$20.25

Eugene Carrel Crémant du Savoie

$16.50

Broc Cellars Love Sparkling Chenin

$27.00

Celine & Nicolas Hirsch Pet-Nat Rose

$21.25

Avinyo Pet-Nat Can

$6.75

Pseudónimo Pet Nat Extra Brut

$15.50

Retail Food

Large Dough

$2.00

Small Dough

$1.50

GF Crust

$4.00

Fat Toad Vanilla Bean Caramel

$5.00

Fat Toad Bourbon Caramel

$5.00

Brins Rosemary Grapefruit Marmalade

$6.00

Brins Lemon Saffron Marmalade

$6.00

Cien Chile Mustard

$7.00

Arroyabe Bonito

$8.00

Matiz Sardines

$4.00

Wine Charms

$25.00

Set of 4

Le Chocolat des Français La Liberté

$7.00

Le Chocolat des Français Napoleon

$7.00

Mitica Orange Blossom Honey

$6.50

Effie's Oatcakes

$7.25

Castelvetrano Olives

$5.75Out of stock

Divina Greek Olive Mix

$4.50

Taralli

$3.00

Torres Potato Chips Sea Salt

$6.00

Torres Potato Chips Black Truffle

$6.50

Caperelle Caperberries

$4.25

Fallot Dijon Mustard

$3.50

Cornichons

$5.25

Cheesesticks - Parmesan

$4.25

Kitchen Garden Farm Sriracha

$9.00

Brin's Lemon Saffron Marmalade

$6.00

Brin's Rosemary Grapefruit Marmalade

$6.00

Cattani Olivewood Balsamic Vinegar

$18.00

Frantoia Olive Oil 1L

$27.50

Les Moulins Mahjoub Meski Olives w/ garlic and herbs

$6.00

Marcona Almonds

$6.25

Roasted and salted. 4oz

Spedalotto Tonda Iblea Olive Oil 16.9 fl oz

$27.00

Fabbri Amarena Cherries

$13.00

Hawthorne Valley Ginger Garlic Hot Sauce

$7.50

Blake Hill Savory Tomato Jam 10oz

$7.25

Blake Hill Maple Onion Jam 10oz

$6.25

Retail Aperitif/Dessert

Eden Heirloom Blend Ice Cider

$25.50

Eden Honeycrisp Ice Cider

$27.50

Fot-Li, Vermut Rojo

$15.50

Henriques & Henriques 5 Yr. Dry Madeira

$36.75

Orleans Bitter

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great pizza should always be a Stone's Throw away!

Website

Location

86 Ferry Rd, Charlotte, VT 05445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

