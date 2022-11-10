Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond
39 Esplanade
Richmond, VT 05477
Popular Items
Special Pies
Large Special
White sauce base, shredded kale, roasted carrots, smoked gouda and rosemary.
Small Special
White sauce base, shredded kale (from the garden), roasted carrots (from the garden), smoked gouda and rosemary.
GF Special
White sauce base, shredded kale (from the garden), roasted carrots (from the garden), smoked gouda and rosemary.
Large Pies - 16"
16" Craft Your Own
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
16" Cheese
16" Pepperoni
16" Sausage & Onion
16" Margherita
16" Hunter
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
16" Grazer
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
16" Forager
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
16" Homesteader
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon
16" Nomad
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
16" Puttanesca
Red sauce, blend of kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, asiago, extra virgin olive oil. Toppings on this pie cannot be removed/substituted.
16" Molino
White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro
16" Elote
White sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted corn, roasted chicken, queso cotija, chili lime crema
16" Wilson
White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas
16" Dino (Vegan)
Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula
16" Better Sinatra (Vegan)
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
Small Pies - 12"
12" Craft Your Own
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
12" Cheese
12" Pepperoni
12" Sausage & Onion
12" Margherita
12" Forager
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
12" Homesteader
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon
12" Hunter
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
12" Grazer
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
12" Nomad
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
12" Better Sinatra
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
12" Puttanesca
Red sauce, blend of kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, asiago, extra virgin olive oil. Toppings on this pie cannot be removed/substituted.
12" Molino
White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro
12" Elote
White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema
12" Dino
Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula
12" Wilson
White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas
Gluten Free - 12"
GF Craft Your Own
Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.
GF Cheese
GF Pepperoni
GF Sausage & Onion
GF Margherita
GF Forager
White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage
GF Homesteader
Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon
GF Hunter
Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary
GF Grazer
White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing
GF Nomad
White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk
GF Better Sinatra
Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO
GF Puttanesca
Red sauce, blend of kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, asiago, extra virgin olive oil. Toppings on this pie cannot be removed/substituted.
GF Molino
White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro
GF Elote
White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema
GF Wilson
White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas
GF Dino
Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula
Salads & Desserts
House Salad
Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper
Classic Cannoli
One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips
Seasonal Cannoli
One cannoli with chocolate filling, dipped in freeze-dried raspberries
Cannoli Flight
3 cannoli of your choice
Side Creamy Dill
Beer & Cider
Eden Cider Deep Cut
Shacksbury Dry Cider Can
Graft Farm Flor
Athletic Free Wave Non-Alcoholic
Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine
Miller High Life
Modelo
Switchback Ale
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
Zero Gravity Little Wolf
Allagash White
Heady Topper
Wine By The Bottle
BTL Bolet Brut Cava
BTL Samuel Baron, Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Hoopla Chardonnay
BTL Syndey Ann, Pinot Grigio
BTL Vin de Days Blanc
BTL Dom. Philemon Croix d'Azal
BTL Pas de Probleme, Pinot Noir
BTL Domaine de Couron, Côte-du-Rhone
BTL Fontaleoni Chianti, Sangiovese
BTL Contatto Orange Wine
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Bottled Water
Polar Pomegranate Sparkling Water
Polar Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water
Stewarts Rootbeer
Stewart's Orange Cream Soda
Juice Box
Halyard Ginger Ale
Coca Cola Can
Diet Coke Can
Aqua Vitea Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha
Aqua ViTea Elderberry Kombucha
Retail Beer
Alchemist Heady Topper 4pk
Alchemist Focal Banger 4pk
Athletic Brewing Free Wave 6pk
Athletic Brewing Run Wild 6pk
BBCO Elaborate Metaphor 4pk
Fiddlehead IPA 4pk
Fiddlehead, Second Fiddle 4pk
Lost Nation Lokal Resident 4pk
Zero Gravity Little Wolf 4pk
Zero Gravity Green State 4pk
Simple Roots Pale Ale 4pk
Pale ale, 16oz, 5.3%
Hermit Thrush Party Jam Guava 4pk
Hermit Thrush Po Tweet 4pk
Founders KBS 4pk
Lawsons Sip of Sunshine 4pk
Lawson's Little Sip 4pk
Pro Pig Fluffy Little Clouds
Night Shift Nite Lite 4pk
Frost Double Ponyboy 4pk
Lost Nation Gose 4pk
Simple Roots Maibock 4pk
BBCO Strawberry Whale Cake
Equilibrium Tomorrow 4pk
Left Hand Milk Stout 6pk
Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blackberry 4pk
BBCO Lighthouse 4pk
BBCO Radical Candor IPA 4pk
Maine Beer Co. Lunch IPA Single
Belhaven Scottish Ale 4pk
Night Shift Fluffy 4pk
Hazy IPA, 16oz, 7%
Oxbow Grand Royal 4pk
Helles Lager, 16oz, 5%
Retail Cider
Retail Red Wine
Quinta De Saes, Dão Tinto
Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon
Angelo Negro Vino Rosso
Frico Lambrusco Can
Tenuta "La Pergola", Monferrato Rosso
Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon
Mas de Janiny Red Blend
Hand Work Tempranillo 1L
Hand Work Garnacha 1L
Marc Plouzeau 'Rive Gauche' Chinon
Giulia Negri Langhe Nebbiolo
La Kiuva Rouge de Vallee
Lockhart Pinot Noir
Stel + Mar Cabernet Sauvignon
Bodegas Nieto Senetiner, Don Nicanor Malbec
Chateau Cap de Merle Saint-Emilion
Compañon Arrieta Herrigoia Rioja
Zajc Cvicek 1L
Retail White Wine
Trimbach, Pinot Blanc
Broc Cellars Love Rosé (Can)
Eugene Carrel Jongieux
Corte Gardoni 'Greoto'
Hoopla Chardonnay
Cantina Marilina 'Sikele' Grecanico
Gulp Hablo Orange Wine
Vorspannhof Mayr Grüner Veltliner
Bernabeleva, Camino de Navaherreros White Blend
Cantina Furlani Bianco Alpino
Deux Moulins Rosé
Day Wines Vin de Days Blanc
Edmund St. John Bone-Jolly Rosé
Fournier Sauvignon Blanc
Caruso & Minini Catarratto
Retail Sparkling Wine
Col Di Luna, Flora Prosecco
Onward, Bubble Rosé
Meyer Fonne, Cremant d'Alsace
Segura Viudas Brut Cava 187ml
Avinyo Petillant Blanc Can
Champagne Aubry Brut
Champagne Pierre Gimonnet Fils
J. Lassalle 'Preference' Brut Champagne
Spuma Lambrusco
Col di Rocca Valdobbiadene Prosecco
Jean Aubron Les Bulles Pet Nat
Fritz Müller Müller-Thurgau Sparkling
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Great pizza should only be a stone's throw away!
39 Esplanade, Richmond, VT 05477