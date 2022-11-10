Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone's Throw Pizza - Richmond

No reviews yet

39 Esplanade

Richmond, VT 05477

Popular Items

House Salad
16" Cheese
Caesar Salad

Special Pies

Large Special

$24.25

White sauce base, shredded kale, roasted carrots, smoked gouda and rosemary.

Small Special

$17.25

White sauce base, shredded kale (from the garden), roasted carrots (from the garden), smoked gouda and rosemary.

GF Special

$21.25

White sauce base, shredded kale (from the garden), roasted carrots (from the garden), smoked gouda and rosemary.

Large Pies - 16"

16" Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Pepperoni

$18.75

16" Sausage & Onion

$21.50

16" Margherita

$18.75

16" Hunter

$24.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

16" Grazer

$24.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

16" Forager

$24.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

16" Homesteader

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon

16" Nomad

$24.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

16" Puttanesca

$24.25

Red sauce, blend of kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, asiago, extra virgin olive oil. Toppings on this pie cannot be removed/substituted.

16" Molino

$24.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

16" Elote

$24.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, roasted corn, roasted chicken, queso cotija, chili lime crema

16" Wilson

$24.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

16" Dino (Vegan)

$26.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

16" Better Sinatra (Vegan)

$26.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Small Pies - 12"

12" Craft Your Own

$12.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Pepperoni

$13.75

12" Sausage & Onion

$15.50

12" Margherita

$13.75

12" Forager

$17.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

12" Homesteader

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon

12" Hunter

$17.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

12" Grazer

$17.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

12" Nomad

$17.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

12" Better Sinatra

$19.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

12" Puttanesca

$17.25

Red sauce, blend of kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, asiago, extra virgin olive oil. Toppings on this pie cannot be removed/substituted.

12" Molino

$17.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

12" Elote

$17.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

12" Dino

$19.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

12" Wilson

$17.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

Gluten Free - 12"

GF Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

GF Cheese

$16.00

GF Pepperoni

$17.75

GF Sausage & Onion

$19.50

GF Margherita

$19.50

GF Forager

$21.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

GF Homesteader

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta, preserved lemon

GF Hunter

$21.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

GF Grazer

$21.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

GF Nomad

$21.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

GF Better Sinatra

$23.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

GF Puttanesca

$21.25

Red sauce, blend of kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, asiago, extra virgin olive oil. Toppings on this pie cannot be removed/substituted.

GF Molino

$21.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

GF Elote

$21.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

GF Wilson

$21.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

GF Dino

$23.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

Salads & Desserts

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper

Classic Cannoli

$5.00Out of stock

One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips

Seasonal Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with chocolate filling, dipped in freeze-dried raspberries

Cannoli Flight

$12.00

3 cannoli of your choice

Side Creamy Dill

$1.00

Beer & Cider

Eden Cider Deep Cut

$7.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider Can

$6.00

Graft Farm Flor

$6.00

Athletic Free Wave Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

Lawson's Sip Of Sunshine

$8.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Switchback Ale

$6.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$6.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Heady Topper

$6.00Out of stock

Wine By The Bottle

BTL Bolet Brut Cava

$33.00

BTL Samuel Baron, Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

BTL Hoopla Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Syndey Ann, Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Vin de Days Blanc

$38.00

BTL Dom. Philemon Croix d'Azal

$32.00

BTL Pas de Probleme, Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Domaine de Couron, Côte-du-Rhone

$29.00

BTL Fontaleoni Chianti, Sangiovese

$32.00

BTL Contatto Orange Wine

$32.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$0.92

Polar Pomegranate Sparkling Water

$2.50

Polar Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$2.50

Stewarts Rootbeer

$2.50

Stewart's Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Juice Box

$2.50

Halyard Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coca Cola Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Aqua Vitea Pineapple Lemonade Kombucha

$2.50

Aqua ViTea Elderberry Kombucha

$2.50

Retail Beer

Alchemist Heady Topper 4pk

$14.99Out of stock

Alchemist Focal Banger 4pk

$14.99

Athletic Brewing Free Wave 6pk

$10.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild 6pk

$10.00

BBCO Elaborate Metaphor 4pk

$12.99

Fiddlehead IPA 4pk

$12.99

Fiddlehead, Second Fiddle 4pk

$12.99

Lost Nation Lokal Resident 4pk

$9.99

Zero Gravity Little Wolf 4pk

$10.99

Zero Gravity Green State 4pk

$10.99

Simple Roots Pale Ale 4pk

$13.99

Pale ale, 16oz, 5.3%

Hermit Thrush Party Jam Guava 4pk

$15.99

Hermit Thrush Po Tweet 4pk

$14.99

Founders KBS 4pk

$15.99

Lawsons Sip of Sunshine 4pk

$14.99

Lawson's Little Sip 4pk

$13.99Out of stock

Pro Pig Fluffy Little Clouds

$12.99Out of stock

Night Shift Nite Lite 4pk

$8.00

Frost Double Ponyboy 4pk

$14.99

Lost Nation Gose 4pk

$9.99

Simple Roots Maibock 4pk

$13.49

BBCO Strawberry Whale Cake

$11.99

Equilibrium Tomorrow 4pk

$14.99

Left Hand Milk Stout 6pk

$16.49

Hermit Thrush Party Jam Blackberry 4pk

$15.99

BBCO Lighthouse 4pk

$9.49Out of stock

BBCO Radical Candor IPA 4pk

$13.99

Maine Beer Co. Lunch IPA Single

$6.99

Belhaven Scottish Ale 4pk

$12.99

Night Shift Fluffy 4pk

$15.99

Hazy IPA, 16oz, 7%

Oxbow Grand Royal 4pk

$14.99

Helles Lager, 16oz, 5%

Retail Cider

Eden Ciders Peak Bloom 4pk

$12.99

Eden Ciders Deep Cut 4pk

$12.99

Shacksbury Rosé 4pk

$9.99

Champlain Orchards Kingston Dry 4pk

$11.99Out of stock

Shacksbury Deer Snacks

$11.99

Eden Ciders Heirloom Blend Ice Cider

$25.50

Sweet dessert cider. 375ml

Retail Red Wine

Quinta De Saes, Dão Tinto

$16.50

Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.50

Angelo Negro Vino Rosso

$17.50

Frico Lambrusco Can

$2.50

Tenuta "La Pergola", Monferrato Rosso

$16.00

Fableist Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.50

Mas de Janiny Red Blend

$12.75

Hand Work Tempranillo 1L

$14.50

Hand Work Garnacha 1L

$14.50

Marc Plouzeau 'Rive Gauche' Chinon

$16.00

Giulia Negri Langhe Nebbiolo

$29.00

La Kiuva Rouge de Vallee

$15.50

Lockhart Pinot Noir

$15.25

Stel + Mar Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.50

Bodegas Nieto Senetiner, Don Nicanor Malbec

$14.50

Chateau Cap de Merle Saint-Emilion

$13.50

Compañon Arrieta Herrigoia Rioja

$12.25

Zajc Cvicek 1L

$12.25

Retail White Wine

Trimbach, Pinot Blanc

$18.50

Broc Cellars Love Rosé (Can)

$9.25

Eugene Carrel Jongieux

$11.50

Corte Gardoni 'Greoto'

$10.50

Hoopla Chardonnay

$17.50

Cantina Marilina 'Sikele' Grecanico

$17.50

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine

$19.25

Vorspannhof Mayr Grüner Veltliner

$15.50

Bernabeleva, Camino de Navaherreros White Blend

$15.50

Cantina Furlani Bianco Alpino

$18.25

Deux Moulins Rosé

$12.00

Day Wines Vin de Days Blanc

$17.50

Edmund St. John Bone-Jolly Rosé

$10.50

Fournier Sauvignon Blanc

$15.25

Caruso & Minini Catarratto

$19.25

Retail Sparkling Wine

Col Di Luna, Flora Prosecco

$13.00

Onward, Bubble Rosé

$19.25

Meyer Fonne, Cremant d'Alsace

$22.50

Segura Viudas Brut Cava 187ml

$3.00

Avinyo Petillant Blanc Can

$6.75

Champagne Aubry Brut

$50.00

Champagne Pierre Gimonnet Fils

$57.00Out of stock

J. Lassalle 'Preference' Brut Champagne

$47.00

Spuma Lambrusco

$17.50

Col di Rocca Valdobbiadene Prosecco

$15.50

Jean Aubron Les Bulles Pet Nat

$15.50

Fritz Müller Müller-Thurgau Sparkling

$17.25

Retail Food

Large Dough

$2.00

Small Dough

$1.50

GF Crust

$4.00

Ritual Chocolate, Mid Mountain

$7.00

Wine Charms

$25.00

Set of 4

Le Chocolat des Français La Liberté

$7.00

Le Chocolat des Français Napoleon

$7.00

Torres Potato Chips Sea Salt

$6.00

Lidrivio Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500ml

$13.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great pizza should only be a stone's throw away!

Website

Location

39 Esplanade, Richmond, VT 05477

Directions

