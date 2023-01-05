Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stone's Throw Pizza

13 Stowe St

Waterbury, VT 05676

Special Pies

Small Special

$17.25

The Alpine - White sauce base, roasted chicken, brocollini, roasted garlic, shaved clothbound cheddar.

GF Special

$21.25

The Alpine - White sauce base, roasted chicken, brocollini, roasted garlic, shaved clothbound cheddar.

Large Special

$24.25

The Alpine - White sauce base, roasted chicken, brocollini, roasted garlic, shaved clothbound cheddar.

Large Pies - 16"

16" Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Pepperoni

$18.75

16" Sausage & Onion

$21.50

16" Margherita

$18.75

16" Hunter

$24.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

16" Puttanesca

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley

16" Molino

$24.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

16" Grazer

$24.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

16" Elote

$24.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

16" Forager

$24.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

16" Homesteader

$24.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, crumbled feta, preserved lemon

16" Wilson

$24.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

16" Nomad

$24.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

16" Dino

$26.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

16" Better Sinatra

$26.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Small Pies - 12"

12" Craft Your Own

$12.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Pepperoni

$13.75

12" Sausage & Onion

$15.50

12" Margherita

$13.75

12" Puttanesca

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

12" Forager

$17.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

12" Homesteader

$17.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, crumbled feta, preserved lemon

12" Molino

$17.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé sauce, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

12" Hunter

$17.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

12" Elote

$17.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

12" Wilson

$17.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

12" Grazer

$17.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

12" Nomad

$17.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

12" Dino

$19.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

12" Better Sinatra

$19.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Gluten Free - 12"

GF Craft Your Own

$16.00

Choose your base sauce, choose your toppings! Default base is Red Sauce, and all pies come with shredded mozzarella unless otherwise specified.

GF Cheese

$16.00

GF Pepperoni

$17.75

GF Sausage & Onion

$19.50

GF Margherita

$17.75

GF Puttanesca

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, anchovies, capers, garlic, fresh parsley, extra virgin olive oil

GF Forager

$21.25

White sauce, broccolini, mushroom blend, roasted garlic, shaved asiago, sage

GF Homesteader

$21.25

Red sauce, kalamata olives, baby spinach, crumbled feta, preserved lemon

GF Molino

$21.25

White sauce, shredded mozzarella, pulled pork, molé suace, pickled red cabbage, queso cotija, fresh cilantro

GF Hunter

$21.25

Red sauce, glazed pork belly, charred peppers, grilled onion, fresh rosemary

GF Elote

$21.25

White sauce, roasted corn, roasted chicken, shredded mozzarella, queso cotija, chili lime crema

GF Wilson

$21.25

White sauce, roasted apples, winter squash, baby spinach, pepitas

GF Grazer

$21.25

White sauce, buffalo chicken, blue cheese, shaved leeks, creamy dill dressing

GF Nomad

$21.25

White sauce, glazed porkbelly, house kimchee, shaved leeks, egg yolk

GF Dino

$23.00

Vegan white sauce, vegan mozzarella, winter squash, lemon kale pesto, fresh arugula

GF Better Sinatra

$23.00

Red sauce, whole leaf basil, vegan sausage, kalamata olive, vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Salads & Desserts

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed baby greens, house pickled carrots, watermelon radish, toasted sunflower seeds, choice creamy dill or tahini dressing on the side

Arugula Salad

$6.00

Arugula, Feta, Shaved Red Onion, Pickled Red Cabbage, Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Classic Caesar salad with house dressing on the side, asiago cheese, crust croutons, and cracked pepper

Classic Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with organge ricotta filling, dipped in pistachios and chocolate chips

Seasonal Cannoli

$5.00

One cannoli with spiced apple pie filling, dipped in maple crunch

Cannoli Flight

$12.00

3 cannoli of your choice

Side Creamy Dill

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Artisan pizza featuring a rotating selection of inspired, elevated, and downright fun pies with artistic flair. Dine-in coming soon!

13 Stowe St, Waterbury, VT 05676

