Soul Food
Southern
Seafood

Zanzibar Downtown

2,840 Reviews

$$

627 Prospect Ave E

Cleveland, OH 44115

Order Again

Thirst Quenchers To Go

Red Kool-Aid

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$5.00

Sunset

$5.00Out of stock

Sunrise

$5.00Out of stock

Purple Rain

$5.00Out of stock

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Grape Kool-Aid

$6.00

Teazers

Soul Rolls

$10.95

Jerk Wing Dings

$10.50

Catfish Fingers

$10.50

Tilapia Bites

$9.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

Shrimp & Grits App

$11.50

Veggie Soul Rolls

$9.50

Salads

Grilled Boneless Chicken Salad

$14.50

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.50

Salmon House Salad

$17.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

House Side Salad

$4.50

Caesar Salad DN

$6.95

House Salad DN

$6.95

Entrees

Catfish

$21.00

Served with a side of House Cole Slaw plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Tilapia

$16.50Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$18.50

Served with no additional sides

Honey Glaze Fried Chicken

$17.95

Served with a side of House Potatoes plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Served with a side of House Grits (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Jerk Wing (Entree)

$15.95

Served with a side of House Cajun Corn plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

BBQ Salmon

$22.00

Served with a side of House Cajun Corn plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Center Cut Pork Chops

$17.50

Served with a side of House Potatoes plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Turkey Chops

$23.95

Served with a side of House Potatoes plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Salmon Croquettes

$15.50

Served with a side of House Rice plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Zanzibar Ultimate Feast Online

$18.95

Soulful Pasta

$19.50

Served with Garlic Toasted Ciabatta Bread and no additional sides

Veggie Platter

$12.95

Choose any 3 sides

1/2 Baked Chicken

$18.95

Served with a side of House Cajun Corn plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Catfish & Waffles

$15.95

Served with a side of House Grits plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$15.95

Served with a side of House Rice plus your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)

Supporting Cast

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$5.75

Baked Candied Yams

$5.50

Collard Greens

$5.50

Collard Greens W/Smoked Turkey

$5.75

House Potatoes

$5.75

Cajun Corn

$5.50

Blackeye Peas

$3.95

Hoppin John

$5.50

House Rice

$4.50

Grits

$4.50

House Cole Slaw

$4.50

Corn Bread Muffins

$0.75

Extra Sauce

Fried Okra

$4.50

Sweet End

Baked Peach Cobbler

$6.50

Apple Cobbler

$6.50

Baked Bread Pudding

$6.95

Mini Sweet Potatoe Pie

$7.95

Better Than Sex

$6.95Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.50

Dessert Fee

$10.00

A La Carte

Extra Sauce

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Yellow Gravy

$1.00

Cornbread Muffin

$0.75

Add Cheese

$0.50

X- Catfish

$7.95

X- Pork Chop

$5.95

X- Fried Breast

$5.00

X- Whole Wing

$2.50

X- Turkey Chop

$7.95

X- Belgain Waffles

$6.95

X- Shrimp

$9.95

X -Leg

$2.25

X- Thigh

$2.25

X- Grilled Breast

$7.95

X- Grilled Salmon

$9.95

x-Honey Glaze Sauce

$1.00

Add Onions

$0.75

Add Tomatoes

$0.75

Add Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Add Sauteed Peppers

$1.00

4 Whole Wings

$10.00

1 Salmon Croquette

$5.95

Ciabatta Bread

$1.00

Deposits

PDR Deposit

$300.00

Catering Teazers

Walleye Cakes (10)

$49.50

Shrimp & Grits (16-18)

$175.00

Shrimp & Grits (32-36)

$350.00

Jerk Wing Dings (6pcs)

$10.50

Large Soul Roll

$5.50

Mini Soul Rolls

$2.50

Large Veggie Soul Roll

$4.75

Mini Veggie Soul Rolls

$2.00

Whole Fried Wing

$2.50

Catering Sweet Endings

Half Baked Peach Cobbler

$49.95

Full Baked Peach Cobbler

$89.95

Half Baked Apple Cobbler

$49.95

Full Baked Apple Cobbler

$89.95

Half Baked Bread Pudding

$49.95

Full Baked Bread Pudding

$89.95

Sweet Potatoe Pie

$16.95Out of stock

Bev

$4.00

Catering Entrees

1/2 Baked Chicken

$10.95

Honey Glazed Fried Chicken Piece

$2.50

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

$7.95

Grilled Turkey Chop Piece

$5.95

Blackened Catfish

$6.95

Fried Catfish

$6.95

Salmon Croquette

$4.50

Bbq Salmon

$10.95

Soulful Pasta (20-25)

$235.00

Catering Supporting Cast

Half Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$49.95

Full Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$99.95

Half Baked Candied Yams

$49.95

Full Baked Candied Yams

$99.95

Half Collard Greens

$49.95

Full Collard Greens

$99.95

Half Cajun Corn

$39.95

Full Cajun Corn

$79.95

Half Hoppin John

$39.95

Full Hoppin John

$79.95

Half Yellow Rice

$29.95

Full Yellow Rice

$59.95

Half House Cole Slaw

$39.95

Full House Cole Slaw

$79.95

Half House Potatoes

$49.95

Full House Potatoes

$99.95

Corn Muffins

$0.65

Full Green Beans

$74.95Out of stock

1/2 Pan House Salad

$39.95

Shaker Reunion

Shaker Frost

$4.00

Raider Punch

$4.00

Take Out Quenchers

Purple Rain To Go

$5.00Out of stock

Sunrise To Go

$5.00Out of stock

Sunset To Go

$5.00Out of stock

Jolly Rancher To Go

$5.00Out of stock

Red Kool-Aid To Go

$5.00Out of stock

Grape Kool-Aid To Go

$5.00Out of stock

Lemonade to Go

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea To Go

$5.00

Deposit

PDR Deposit

$300.00

Full Dining Room Rental 4-7pm

$2,500.00

Shaker Reunion Deposit

$500.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

627 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115

Directions

