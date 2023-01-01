Restaurant header imageView gallery

STONEWALL 685 Marketplace Plaza STE C1

No reviews yet

685 Marketplace Plaza STE C1

Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

DINNER

SHAREABLES

STONEWALL HUMMUS

$18.00

PIG WINGS

$17.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$17.00

DUCK STREET TACOS

$17.00

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$16.00

ELK MEATBALLS

$19.00

FRIES

$14.00

NY STRIP BITES

$19.00

LAMB RACK LOLLIES

$44.00

SOUP FLIGHT

$22.00

FINGERLING BOWL

$14.00

EXTRA PIG WING (1)

$6.00

EXTRA BACON WRAPPED DATE (1)

$4.00

SOUPS

ANASAZI BISON CHILI

$14.00

POTATO LEEK SOUP

$12.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$13.00

SALADS

GATHERED GREENS

$15.00

CHOPPED ITALIAN

$17.00

CAESAR

$16.00

BIG SHARE

BRAISED GAME

$48.00

VEGETABLE PRIMAVERA

$32.00

CHICKEN & CHEESE

$36.00

OFF THE DOCK

$43.00

SPECIAL

$43.00

KIDS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

DESSERT

BASQUE CHEESECAKE

$10.00

CHOC AVO MOUSSE

$9.00

HAPPY HOUR

STONEWALL HUMMUS

$18.00

HAND-CUT FRIES

$14.00

POTATO LEEK SOUP

$12.00

ANASAZI BISON CHILI

$14.00

SOUP DU JOUR

$13.00

HH DUCK TOSTADA

$5.00

HH DATES (3)

$6.00

HH MUSHROOMS (3)

$8.00

HH WINGS (2)

$10.00

HH ELK TOSTADA

$5.00

HH BISON TOSTADA

$5.00

BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

BARQ'S

$4.00

7UP

$4.00

FANTA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

DR PEPPER

$4.00

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$6.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$8.00

CAPPUCINO

$7.00

AMERICANO

$7.00

LATTE

$7.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

JUICES+

SODA WATER

$3.00

TONIC

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

BOTTLES/CAN OF SODA

HW ROOTBEER

$5.00

HW BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

HW ORANGE CREAM

$5.00

RMSC BLACKBERRY

$5.00

RMSC ELDERBERRY

$5.00

RMSC PRICKLY PEAR

$5.00

RMSC ROOT BEER

$5.00

RED BULL

$4.00

RMSC GINGERBER

$4.00

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING BOTTLE

$6.00

BAR

BEER

COORS

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

COLORADO NATIVE AMBER

$6.00

COLORADO NATIVE PILSNER

$6.00

YVB SANDHILL CRANE RED

$6.00

YVB BLONDE

$6.00

YVB SPACE DOG IPA

$6.00

STORM PEAK HOOCHIE MAMA

$6.00

STORM PEAK MAESTRO IPA

$6.00

STORM PEAK URBAN SOMBRERO

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

BLUE MOON

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

MILLER

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

BRECK AVALANCHE

$6.00

BRECK VANILLA PORTER

$6.00

NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE

$6.00

NEW BELGIUM VOODOO RANGER IPA

$6.00

PROST DUNKEL

$6.00

PROST PILSNER

$6.00

STORM PEAK - CHOWDER HAZY

$6.00

STORM PEAK KOLSCH

$6.00

STORM PEAK PENNY'S PALE

$6.00

YVB COAL MINERS STOUT

$6.00

YVB SPACE DOG IPA

$6.00

BRECK JUICE DROP

$6.00

ATHLETIC IPA N/A

$7.00

ATHLETIC COPPER LITE

$7.00

WINES GLASSES & BOTTLES

ALTOS MALBEC

$11.00+

COLTERRIS MALBEC

$26.00+

SAUVAGE RED

$15.00+

TWO RIVERS CABERNET

$16.00+Out of stock

COLTERRIS CAB FRANC

$11.00+Out of stock

CARLSON RED BLEND

$6.28+

COLOME MALBEC

$20.00+

TENUTA - SANGIOVESE

$17.00+

CADET - BOURDEAUX

$24.00+

MARQUES - PINOT NOIR

$18.00+

MONTECILLO - RIOJA

$16.00+

PLUM CREEK RED

$11.00+

METIER CAB SAUV

$18.00+

INFINITE MONKEY - RED BLEND

$16.00+

SLOPESIDE CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

PLUM CREEK CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

CARLSON WHITE BLEND

$6.28+

CO. CELLARS PINOT GRIGIO

$16.00+

COLTERRIS WHITE CAB

$27.00+

INFAMOUS GOOSE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00+

LA CREME CHARDONNAY

$10.00+

GRAN RESERVA - SAUV BL

$18.00+

BLACK COTTAGE - SAUV BL

$17.00+

TWO RIVERS CHARDONNAY

$12.00+

TWO RIVERS REISLING

$20.00+

INFINITE MONKEY - RIESLING

$17.00+

INFINITE MONKEY - SAUV BL

$17.00+

RUINART

$54.00+

LANGUEDOC - 375ML SPLIT

$35.00

AMALAYA - ROSE

$11.00+

STEAMBOAT WINERY - ROSE

$21.00+

CARLSON - ROSE BLEND

$10.00+

MOET

$36.00+

RUINART

$54.00+

HOUSE BUBBLES - J. ROGET

$8.00

ANGELS + COWBOYS - BRUT

$20.00+

FREIXENET - CAVA

$17.00+

ARTE LATINO - CAVA

$12.00+

INFINITE MONKEY - SPARKLING RIESLING 8oz

$13.00

INFINITE MONKEY - SPARKLING ROSE 8oz

$13.00

LA BELLA PROSECCO

$11.00+

PET-NED BOTTLE

$150.00

CARLSON WHITE BLEND

$6.28+

CARLSON RED BLEND

$6.28+

CARLSON ROSE

$6.28

HOUSE BUBBLES

$6.28

SPIRITS

COPPERMUSE BLACK

$9.00

COPPERMUSE SILVER

$9.00

MARBLE

$9.00

WELL VODKA - VANJAK

$7.00

TITOS

$8.00

BELVEDERE

$13.00

STOLI

$8.00

STOLI ORANGE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

KETEL ONE FLAVOR

$8.00

SVEDKA VANILLA

$7.00

ABSOLUTE

$8.00

STOLI RAZ

$8.00

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL

$8.00

LEOPOLD SILVER

$8.00

DOWNSLOPE

$8.00

WELL (LEE SPIRITS)

$7.00

AVIATION

$10.00

TANQ No.10

$9.00

TANQUERRAY

$8.00

LEOPOLD NAVY GIN

$11.00

MHS DENVER DRY

$8.00

MHS SUMMIT GIN

$8.00

COPPERMUSE SINGLE MALT

$10.00

477 BOURBON

$11.00

HOOVERS

$12.00

DEERHAMMER

$12.00

WARRIOR

$9.00

BRECKENRIDGE

$12.00

LAWS BOURBON

$15.00

LAWS BONDED RYE

$16.00

LAWS RYE

$15.00

TINCUP

$8.00

TINCUP RYE

$8.00

DICKEL RYE

$9.00

DICKEL

$9.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

WELL (FIRESIDE)

$7.00

AXE & THE OAK RYE

$12.00

CO. HONEY BOURBON

$8.00

STRANAHAN'S

$12.00

STRANAHAN'S BLUE

$10.00

COPPERMUSE SILVER

$9.00

COPPERMUSE GOLD

$9.00

BACARDI

$8.00

DON Q

$7.00

WELL - MHS PEG LEG

$7.00

HACEDOR

$9.00

WELL - D'AGAVE

$7.00

D'AGAVE BLANCO

$8.00

MILAGRO

$10.00

CORALEJO

$11.00

DANO'S

$9.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$14.00

DON JULIO REPO

$14.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$14.00

DOWNSLOPE AGAVE REP

$11.00

SUERTE ANJEO

$14.00

SUERTE BLANCO

$13.00

SUERTE REPO

$11.00

BAILEYS

$9.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

MARBLE COFFEE

$10.00

LEOPOLD ABSINTHE

$15.00

LEOPOLD ORANGE

$8.00

LEOPOLD BLACKBERRY

$10.00

MARBLE MOONLIT COFFEE

$9.00

LEOPOLD APERTIVO

$8.00

LICO 43

$10.00

DISARONNO VELVET

$9.00

MARBLE GINGERCELLO

$9.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

COPPER MULE

$11.00

GOLD N' STORMY

$11.00

ROSEMARY & RYE

$12.00

WINTER COSMO

$15.00

COLORADO COIN

$13.00

CO-MANHATTAN

$15.00

STONEWALL MARTINI

$15.00

MAINE MARTINI

$15.00

MIXED DRINKS

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

COSMO

$14.00

DARK & STORMY

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

GIMLET

$14.00

GREYHOUND

$10.00

HOT TODDY

$9.00

IRISH COFFEE

$9.00

JOHN DALY

$9.00

KENTUCKY MULE

$10.00

LONG ISLAND

$13.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MARTINI - GIN

$14.00

MARTINI - VODKA

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

PALOMA

$9.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$10.00

SIDECAR

$10.00

SPICY BLOODY MARY

$10.00

STOLI O-BOMB

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$10.00

NEGRONI

$9.00

HH MARTINIS & MANHATTANS

HH MARTINI

$10.00

HH MANHATTAN

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Colorado culinary experience featuring seasonal menus that showcase Colorado's independent farmers, ranchers, distillers, brewers, and more through seasonal menus offering something for everyone in a warm, welcoming, lodge-like environment respectful of the past and focused on the future.

Location

685 Marketplace Plaza STE C1, Steamboat Spring, CO 80487

Directions

