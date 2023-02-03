Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

STONEWALLS

677 Reviews

$$

551 S Collier Blvd

Marco Island, FL 34145

Chicken Caesar Wrap
Homemade Meatloaf
Turkey Reuben

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Thin sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing on a grilled marble rye.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Thin sliced Turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing on a grilled marble rye.

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$12.00

Homemade meatballs with melted provolone, parmesan, asiago cheese, and marinara sauces, baked on a sub roll.

The Stonewall Sandwich

The Stonewall Sandwich

$13.00

Corned Beef with fresh sliced mozzarella baked on a sub roll.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Beef sirloin steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms, on a sub roll.

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Slow cooked pulled pork, topped with sweet slaw on a sub roll.

The Italian

$12.00

Ham, Salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, sweet & hot peppers and Italian dressing on a sub roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken strips with romaine lettuce, parmesan and asiago cheese, Caesar dressing, in a giant grilled wrap.

Create Your Own Half Sandwich

$9.00

Create Your Own Whole Sandwich

$11.00

Half Specialty Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White Bread with cheese melted.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Tuna Sandwich

$11.99
BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on sourdough bread with mayo and a fruit cup.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Club

$13.99

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$13.00

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$16.99

Sandwich Specialties

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork, ham, salami, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard pressed on a sub roll.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna, swiss cheese and tomato on a open-faced English muffin

Burrito

$11.00

Choice of Chicken, pork, or seasoned beef, filled with black beans, rice, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes and blended cheese.

Quesedilla

Quesedilla

$10.00

Choice of chicken, pork, or seasoned beef with blended cheese.

Grouper Tacos

Grouper Tacos

$15.00

3 hearty grouper tacos.

Traditional Burger

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles.

Ultimate Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Bacon, fried crispy onions, avocado spread, feta cheese, with 1 egg over easy.

Stonewall Burger

$15.00

Fried crispy onions, bacon, pickles, American cheese and BBQ sauce.

Avocado BLT Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Grilled onion, and swiss Cheese

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken and Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Grouper Reuben

$16.99

Stone Dogs

Chicago Dog

$9.00

Kosher pickles, onions, and tomatoes

New York Dog

New York Dog

$8.00

Sauerkraut and mustard.

BLT Dog

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

CYO Dog

$7.00

Create your own stone dog.

Giant Baked Potato

Southwest

Southwest

$11.00

Blackened chicken, blended cheese, and black beans.

Bacon Spud

Bacon Spud

$10.00

Lots of crumbled bacon and blended cheese.

CYO Potato

$8.00

Create your own giant baked potato.

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$10.00

Broccoli florets with blended cheese.

Porky Pig

Porky Pig

$11.00

Diced ham, bacon, bbq pork, and blended cheese

Flatbreads

Pulled Pork Flatbread

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$12.00

BBQ pork, blended cheese, bacon crumbles and fresh herbs.

Blackened Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Blackened chicken, blended cheeses and fresh herbs.

Lunch Veggie Flatbread

Lunch Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Extra virgin olive oil, blended cheeses, broccoli, black olives, diced tomatoes and fresh herbs.

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Smothered in mariniara sauce, mozzarella, garlic, and tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Spicy chicken and buffalo sauce with mozzarella and blended cheese.

CYO Flatbread

$9.00

Create your own Flatbread, choose your own toppings.

Caprese Flatbreads

$12.00

White Flatbreads

$12.00

Hawaiian Flatbreads

$12.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Roll

$2.50

Side Loaded wedge

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.99

A selection of fresh fruit in a cup

Side Of Broccoli

$5.00

Side Of Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Little Stonewallers

Kids 10 and Under

Deli Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Burrito

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Chicken Tender

$8.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Seafood Chowder

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Soup Quart

$13.99

Salads

Loaded Wedge

Loaded Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, cheese, tomato and bacon.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, seasoned croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, salami and provolone cheese.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach, walnuts, strawberry, pomegranate dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, tomato, green olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Toasted coconut, almonds, grapes, honey lemon dressing over lettuce.

Stonewall Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce and blackened chicken topped with black beans, tomato, cheese, black olives and onions.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing and seasoned ground beef.

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Dinner Entrees

Homemade Meatloaf

Homemade Meatloaf

$18.00

Delicious blend of ground beef with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, topped with marsala sauce.

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Washed chicken breast sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce with capers.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Sauteed chicken breast and mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon served over a bed of cucumber salad.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$21.00

2 jumbo crab caked served with homemade honey mustard sauce.

The Riley

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast, arugula, tomato, and red onions with lemon olive oil.

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Tender chicken, baby peas, carrots and pear onions topped with flaky puff pastry.

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$18.00

Dinner Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Brocolli

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Sautted Spinach

$6.99

Pastas

Linguini & Meatballs

Linguini & Meatballs

$15.00

3 homemade meatballs with marinara sauce.

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta with alfredo sauce

Puttanesca

$14.00

Fresh tomato, broccoli, onions, olives, garlic, capers, red tomato sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp with garlic lemon butter sauce.

Jerk Pasta

Jerk Pasta

$18.00

Chicken and andouille sausage, tossed noodles, in a Jamaican jerk cream sauce. Very Spicy!

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

6 cheese ravioli, served with marinara or alfredo sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster meat with a light pink brandy sauce.

Clams Linguini

Clams Linguini

$18.00

Clams, garlic, olive oil, with a light tomato sauce.

Chefs Signature Seafood

$22.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, salmon, sauteed garlic, red sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese served on linguini pasta.

Blackened Chicken Pesto

$18.00

Stonewall Shrimps Pasta

$18.00

Pasta Carbonara With Peas

$16.99

Dinner Specials

Grouper Franceses

$23.00

Washed grouper sauteed in a white wine lemon butter sauce

Stuffed Salmon

Stuffed Salmon

$25.00

With crab meat and topped with cream onion dill sauce.

Bbq Ribs full rack

Bbq Ribs full rack

$21.00

Baby back ribs with BBQ sauce.

Bbq rib half rack

$16.00

Baby back ribs with BBQ sauce.

Spicy Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Beef Pot Roast

$22.00

Dinner Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Import Beer

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$4.00

Mimosas

$10.75

Wine Bottle

House Wine Glass

$5.00

White Claws

$5.00

Prosecco Bottle Small

$10.00

Prosecco Bottle Large

$29.99

Regular Beverages

Soda Cup

$2.98

Smoothie

$2.99Out of stock

Shake

$2.99Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.80

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.85

Bottled Water

Slushee

$3.50

Coffee

Expresso

$2.45

Caffe Latte

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.75

Caffe Mocha

$4.45

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65

Americano

$3.40

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75

Regular Coffee

$2.95

24 Oz Coffee

$4.75

Medium Pizzas

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00

Fresh garlic and ricotta cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Caprese Pizza

$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Meat Pizza

$17.00
Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms.

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Cheese

$14.00

1/2 n 1/2 Specialty

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.99

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

5 jumbo shrimp with homemade cocktail sauce.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$12.00

Crab Cake(App)

$14.00

2 jumbo lump crab cakes with homemade honey mustard sauce.

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Bruschetta

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Pepperoni & Cheese Garlic Bread

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$13.00

Seafood

Tuna

$6.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Shrimp

$7.00

SALMON

$8.00

Crispy Grouper

$8.00

Meat

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Meatball

$2.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.99

Breaded Chicken

$7.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Little Stonewallers (Copy)

Kids 10 and Under

Deli Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Spaghetti

$8.00

Burrito

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Grill Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Salads

Loaded Wedge

Loaded Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, cheese, tomato and bacon.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, seasoned croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, salami and provolone cheese.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh spinach, walnuts, strawberry, pomegranate dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, tomato, green olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Toasted coconut, almonds, grapes, honey lemon dressing over lettuce.

Stonewall Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce and blackened chicken topped with black beans, tomato, cheese, black olives and onions.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing and seasoned ground beef.

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Crispy Grouper Taco Salad

$20.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

TUNA SALAD

$14.99

Extras

Salsa

$0.90

Sour Cream

$0.90

Cream Cheese

$0.90

Blue Cheese

$0.90

Ranch

$0.90

Italian

$0.90

1000 Island

$0.90

Balsamic

$0.90

French

$0.90

Side Of BBQ Sauce

$0.90

Peanut Butter

$0.90

Nutella

$0.90

Caesar Dressing

$0.90

Greek Dressing

$0.90
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Stonewalls is a Family-Owned and Operated Eatery. We are dedicated to preparing fresh, healthy, delicious meals your family will love. Since 2010, we’ve provided Marco Island locals and visitors with a diverse menu of upscale food favorites in a quick and convenient atmosphere. We’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We serve a variety of beer and wines, Lavazza coffee/expresso drinks, fruit smoothies and homemade muffins which means you can stop in for a homemade meal, snack or a drink any time of day. It’s fine food fast, and it’s a joy sharing the experience with you! Our motto is, Fine Food Fast A reasonably priced and diverse menu along with daily specials is appealing to all age groups. We are constantly creating new food items to enhance our customer’s dining experience. Our signature gourmet breakfast dishes, sandwiches, flatbreads, pizzas, pasta dishes remain perennially popular best sellers.

Location

551 S Collier Blvd, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

