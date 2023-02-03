Restaurant info

Stonewalls is a Family-Owned and Operated Eatery. We are dedicated to preparing fresh, healthy, delicious meals your family will love. Since 2010, we’ve provided Marco Island locals and visitors with a diverse menu of upscale food favorites in a quick and convenient atmosphere. We’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We serve a variety of beer and wines, Lavazza coffee/expresso drinks, fruit smoothies and homemade muffins which means you can stop in for a homemade meal, snack or a drink any time of day. It’s fine food fast, and it’s a joy sharing the experience with you! Our motto is, Fine Food Fast A reasonably priced and diverse menu along with daily specials is appealing to all age groups. We are constantly creating new food items to enhance our customer’s dining experience. Our signature gourmet breakfast dishes, sandwiches, flatbreads, pizzas, pasta dishes remain perennially popular best sellers.