Morey’s Market at Stoney Creek RV Resort

Stoney Creek is proud to offer two delicious food options for our guests: TJ Grill and the new snack bar at Morey's Oasis. TJ Grill is located inside Moose Lodge and offers a variety of appetizers, soft serve ice cream, and fruit smoothies. The new snack bar at Morey's Oasis is located inside our beautiful new building, just steps from the beach and swimming pond. It offers grab-n-go sandwiches, hard scoop ice cream, our famous pizza, and an espresso coffee bar, as well as donuts, candy, and more. Stop by and visit us today to enjoy all that we have to offer!

