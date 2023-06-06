  • Home
  • /
  • Osseo
  • /
  • Morey’s Market at Stoney Creek RV Resort
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morey’s Market at Stoney Creek RV Resort

review star

No reviews yet

50483 Oak Grove Road

Osseo, WI 54758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

16" Pizza

$16.50

16" Pizza Fries

$16.50


Pizza

16" Pizza

$16.50

16" Pizza Fries

$16.50

Meat lovers

$24.50

Supreme Pizza

$25.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Stoney Creek is proud to offer two delicious food options for our guests: TJ Grill and the new snack bar at Morey's Oasis. TJ Grill is located inside Moose Lodge and offers a variety of appetizers, soft serve ice cream, and fruit smoothies. The new snack bar at Morey's Oasis is located inside our beautiful new building, just steps from the beach and swimming pond. It offers grab-n-go sandwiches, hard scoop ice cream, our famous pizza, and an espresso coffee bar, as well as donuts, candy, and more. Stop by and visit us today to enjoy all that we have to offer!

Website

Location

50483 Oak Grove Road, Osseo, WI 54758

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vojtik's Stockyard - S12578 Hwy H
orange starNo Reviews
S12578 Hwy H Fairchild, WI 54741
View restaurantnext
Northern Taphouse - Eau Claire
orange starNo Reviews
5020 Keystone Crossing Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Eau Claire
orange starNo Reviews
4890 Golf Road Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Monk's Bar and Grill - Eau Claire
orange star3.8 • 340
3560 Oakwood Mall Dr Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Olsons Ice Cream - Eau Claire - 80 S. Barstow St.
orange starNo Reviews
80 S. Barstow St. Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Olympic Flame
orange starNo Reviews
2920 London Road Eau Claire, WI 54701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Osseo
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston