Stoney Ridge Winery

2255 Indian Lakes Rd. NW

Kent City, MI 49330

Starters

$13.00

Warm Honey Goat Cheese, Spicy Jam, House Made seasoned Chips, Naan

$14.00

Warm Crab Cheese, Peach Habanero Jam, Housemade chips and Naan

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Seasoned French Fries with Sriracha Ketchup

$13.00

Brat Board

$18.00

Chef Selection of Assorted Bratwurst, Cheese, House Pickled Veggies, House Mustard & Crackers

Handhelds

$14.00

Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Smoked Aioli, Zesty White Wine-Mustard, Swiss Cheese, House Pickles, Pretzel Bun served with house made seasoned chips

$15.00

Two Smashed Angus Patties, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, House Pickle, American Cheese, Stoney Sauce, Brioche Bun

GRILLED CHEESE

$13.00

SHRIMP TACO

$14.00

Two Flour Tortillas Sweet Chili Shrimp, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Shredded Carrot, Avocado Lime Crema, Served with Salsa & Blue Tortilla Chips

General Scott's Chicken

$15.00

Pizza

$17.00

Pulled Pork, Stoney BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Creamy Apple Cabbage Slaw.

$17.00

Mushroom Medley, Goat Cheese Fondue, Mozzarella, Red Wine Reduction, Parsley, Lemon

Deluxe

$17.00

House Made Italian Sausage, Red Peppers, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, San Marzano Sauce

Pepperoni

$17.00

Sweet & Salty

$17.00

Michigan Apples, goat cheese fondue, basil, bacon bits, wine reduction, herb oil.

Westsider

$17.00

Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, Mushroom, Herb Oil, Mozzarella, Stoney Sauce Drizzle, Lemon Parsley

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Smoked All-Beef Frank, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, Golden Bun, Chips

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano Sauce

Kids PB & J

$5.00

Smooth Peanut Butter, Local Preserves, Sourdough, Chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American & Swiss Cheese, Sourdough, Chips

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Local Greens, Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Rainbow Carrot, Radish, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Roasted Jalapeno Buttermilk Dressing

$13.00

Mix Greens, Gala Apple, Toasted Pecan, Pretzel Crouton, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Dessert

$8.00

gluten-free torte, Pumpkin Pie Filling, Whipped Cream, Toasted Pecan, Caramel Drizzle

$10.00

Vanilla cheesecake, Burnt Honey with Rosemary, Orange Chocolate Crumble, Whipped Cream

Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Sides\Add ons

Side root chips

$1.00

Side crackers

$1.00

Side naan

$1.00

Side veggie

$2.00

Side buttermilk dressing

$0.50

Side vinaigrette

$0.50

Side salad

$4.00

Add chicken

$5.00

Side soup

$5.00

Side fries

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Soup

Tomato-basil bisque

$7.00

Tomato Basil, Grilled Cheese Croutons, Chopped Basil

Soup Dujour

$7.00

Chef Scott’s soup of the week. Ask your server for details

Weekly Features

$17.00

Hot Italian Beef $17.00 Shaved Steak, Spicy Giardiniera, Mozzarella, Provolone, Au Jus

$18.00

Ma The Meatloaf Meatloaf, Mash Potato, Peas, Carrots, Cherry Gravy, Cajun Curly Fries $18.00

Entrees

$18.00Out of stock

Marinated Roasted Cauliflower, Romesco, Lemon Pepper Green Beans, Gluten-free Croutons, Rosemary Basil Oil

$20.00Out of stock

Charred Pepper Marinated Chicken, Roasted Sweet Corn Purée, Roasted Tomato, Fried Kale, Wine Pomegranate Reduction

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

Mac

$17.00

Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Lemon Parsley Breadcrumbs

Mac Dawg

$18.00

Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Fried Hot Dog Chunks, Lemon Parsley Breadcrumbs

Mac 10

$19.00

Shell Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce Drizzle, Crispy Jalapenos

Yoga & Wine

Come practice yoga with amazing views, followed by a glass of wine that is made right at the vineyard. $20 includes a 55 min yoga practice that is available for all levels of yogis, beginners are welcome as well, and a glass of wine. Please bring your own yoga mat. If you don’t have one, please let me know so I can arrange one for you. The class starts at 11am please arrive prior to get comfortable 😌 Other dates to save: July 9 @11am July 31 @11am August 6 @11am Sept 11th @ 11am
$20.00

Come practice yoga with amazing views, followed by a glass of wine that is made right at the vineyard. $20 includes a 55 min yoga practice that is available for all levels of yogis, beginners are welcome as well, and a glass of wine. Please bring your own yoga mat. If you don’t have one, please let me know so I can arrange one for you. The class starts at 11am please arrive prior to get comfortable 😌

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
