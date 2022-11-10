Stoney Ridge Winery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2255 Indian Lakes Rd. NW, Kent City, MI 49330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Downtown Trini's and Margarita Joe's - Sparta
No Reviews
148 E Division Street Sparta, MI 49345
View restaurant