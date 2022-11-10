Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoney's Munchie Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1929 E. Fifth St

Dayton, OH 45403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Limp Bizkits & Gravy
Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Bowl Pack

Local Favorites

Limp Bizkits & Gravy

Limp Bizkits & Gravy

$6.00+

Deep-fried cheddar biscuites covered in housemade sausage gravy

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00+

Jalapeno-infused cornbread waffle with chopped spiced chiken, covered in a local syrup, and drizzled with our garlic aioli

Breakfast Bowl Pack

Breakfast Bowl Pack

$7.00+

Herb hash, cheese, farm-fresh eggs, drizzled with garlic aioli

Hybrid Bowl Pack

$15.00

Hash browns tossed in a garlic herb butter, topped with cheddar cheese, chopped Limp Bizkits, 2 eggs, and our hosue sausage gravy

French Toast PB&J

French Toast PB&J

$13.00

Homemade berry compote with peanut butter on our seasoned French Toast w/ choice of side

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

Three farm-fresh eggs, choice of protein (2), hash, and toast (sub 2 biz for additional cost)

Churro Waffle

$7.50+

A cinnamon and sugar-coated churro turned waffle (add some razzle with Oreos and a chocolate drizzle)

Deep Fried Oreos

$8.00

3 deep-fried oreos dusted with powdered sugar

Ultimate Deep Fried PB&J

$8.00

PB&J graced with oreo chunks, decrusted, fried, and sparkled with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar with a chocolate drizzle.

Traditional Breakfast

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Traditional belgian waffle w/ choice of side

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Three buttermilk pancakes w/ choice of side

French Toast

$8.00

Our signature spiced french toast

Lazy & Toasted

$5.00

2/classic Cin-Toast from back in the day

Breakfast Special

$7.00

Two farm-fresh eggs, one piece of protein (choice), and toast

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

Three farm-fresh eggs, choice of protein (2), hash, and toast (sub 2 biz for additional cost)

From The Iron

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$17.00

Dayton's pride and joy, 10in wide and 1in thick, quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, hash, choice of protein, scrambled eggs, and drizzled with garlic aioli, and srirracha

Grilled Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Grilled wrap with, cheddar cheese, hash, scrambled eggs, choice of protine, drizzled with out house aioli, and srirracha

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Quesadilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, chopped chicken tenders, and drizzled with our garlic aioli and srirracha

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our aioli, warpped in a soft tortilla

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Our BLT wrapped up in a delicious tortilla

All Day Cravings

Ph@E Melt

$16.00

Spin to a Patty Melt, 8oz beef patty, topped with cheddar and bacon, served on grilled white, lettuce, tomato, and our house stoner sauce

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Traditional BLT with our garlic aioli w/choice of side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickle, our garlic aioli, on toasted sliced bread w/choice of side

Loaded Chicken Fries

$15.00

French fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, chopped fried chicken, drizzled with out house garlic aioli

Half Baked Mac n Cheese

Half Baked Mac n Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh pasta, house Monterey Jack sauce, cheddar, crumbs, and garlic toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese, choice of American or Cheddar

Hand Crafted Soups

White Chicken Chili (16oz)

$10.00

A hearty white chicken chili, full of poblano, jalapeno, and a hint of habanero peppers, white onions, with both white and dark meat seasoned chicken.

Chicken Sausage Gumbo (16oz)

$10.00

A classic southern chicken sausage gumbo.

Pumpkin Butternut Squash (V) (16oz)

$8.00

A fall squash soup made inside a roasted pumpkin. Addictively savory, with a light comforting sweetness.

Garlic Delight (V) (16oz)

$8.00

A uniquely crafted soup that will fill your soul with delight. 40 clove garlic soup rich and savory, made with white wine and you in mind.

Chilled Strawberry Bisque (V) (16oz)

$6.00

A simple refreshing strawberry bisque served with mint (non-dairy)

Sides

Side of a Bowl of Hash

$4.20

Hash browns tossed in a garlic herb butter

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Two pieces of top choice bacon

Side of Sausage Patties

$4.00

Two pieces of top choice sausage

Side of Just Fries

$4.00

for real, fries

Side of Aioli

$1.00

Side of Stoner Sauce

$1.00

Side of Syrup

$1.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$3.00

2 eggs cooked to choice

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

1LT Fiji Water

$6.00

500ml Fiji Water

$3.50

Support Small Business

Stoney's Munchie Bar Logo Sticker

Stoney's Munchie Bar Logo Sticker

$1.00

Stoney's Munchie Bar T-Shirt

$30.00

Front- Stoney's Munchie Bar Logo Back- "They just want me for my Bizkits"

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Stoney’s Munchie Bar is a a small restaurant with big dreams. Operating in Dayton Ohio since 4/20/2019, we make nearly everything from scratch in house. Come Enjoy!

Website

Location

1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton, OH 45403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Mixteca
orange starNo Reviews
1609 East 3rd Street Dayton, OH 45403
View restaurantnext
Blind Bob's
orange star4.0 • 244
430 E 5th St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Sueño
orange starNo Reviews
607 E 3rd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Moeller Brew Barn - Dayton - 424 East First Street
orange starNo Reviews
424 East First Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Tender Mercy
orange starNo Reviews
607 E. 3rd Street Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Roost Modern Italian - 524 E 5th St
orange starNo Reviews
524 E 5th St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dayton

The Rootbeer Stande
orange star4.5 • 5,835
1727 Woodman Dr Dayton, OH 45420
View restaurantnext
Butter Café
orange star4.2 • 1,274
1106 Brown St Dayton, OH 45409
View restaurantnext
Spinoza's ToGoZahs!
orange star4.5 • 1,212
2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Beavercreek, OH 45431
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Dayton OH
orange star4.2 • 1,107
453 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Dayton, OH 45459
View restaurantnext
Basil's on Market - Dayton
orange star4.2 • 1,061
312 N Patterson Blvd Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Table 33
orange star4.5 • 949
130 W 2nd St Dayton, OH 45402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dayton
Fairborn
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Yellow Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston