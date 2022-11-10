Stoney's Munchie Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 2:30 am
Stoney’s Munchie Bar is a a small restaurant with big dreams. Operating in Dayton Ohio since 4/20/2019, we make nearly everything from scratch in house. Come Enjoy!
1929 E. Fifth St, Dayton, OH 45403
