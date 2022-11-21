  • Home
Stoney's Sourdough Pizza Co. 125 W Southway Blvd

No reviews yet

125 West Southway Boulevard

Kokomo, IN 46902

Popular Items

Sourdough Sticks
2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas for $22
LG Build Your Own Pizza

Deals & Specials

2 for $12 (Small Pizza & a Side)

2 for $12 (Small Pizza & a Side)

$12.00

A great value! Get a Small (up to 3-topping) pizza and your choice of a side order for ONLY $12. (Comes with default marinara sauce & Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese. Modifications are extra.)

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas for $22

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas for $22

$22.00

Deal Alert! Get 2 Large 2-Topping Pizzas for only $22! Hand-tossed crust, Marinara sauce and mozzarella/provolone cheese are default. Modifying sauce and cheese options is an additional cost. Vegan options extra.

$10 Large Cheese Pizza

$10 Large Cheese Pizza

$10.00

What's a simple and cheap dinner? How about a $10 Large Cheese Pizza on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Sm Build Your Own Pizza

Sm Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Sm Cheese Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!

Sm Veggie Lovers Pizza

Sm Veggie Lovers Pizza

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Green Olives

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Sm Hawaiian Bbq

Sm Hawaiian Bbq

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Onion, and Pineapple

Sm The Supreme Pizza

Sm The Supreme Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Red Onion, and Black Olives

Sm Stoney's White Pizza

Sm Stoney's White Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)

Sm Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

Sm Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!

Sm Vegan-ator

Sm Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Sm Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

Sm Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).

Sm Chicken Pesto

Sm Chicken Pesto

Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.

Sm Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

Sm Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'

LG Build Your Own Pizza

LG Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your Toppings, Sauces and more all on a Real Sourdough Crust.

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese Blend with House-Made Marinara Sauce All On Our Sourdough Crust!

LG Veggie Lovers Pizza

LG Veggie Lovers Pizza

Green Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Olives

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, and Bacon

LG Hawaiian Bbq

LG Hawaiian Bbq

BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Ham, Red Onion, and Pineapple

LG The Supreme Pizza

LG The Supreme Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Pepper, Red Onion, and Black Olives

LG Stoney's White Pizza

LG Stoney's White Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Sauce topped with a 4-Cheese Blend and Fresh Basil Leaves (No Marinara Sauce)

LG Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

LG Stoney's Classic Cheese Pizza

Minced Garlic Oil Base Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Dollops of Our Signature Red Sauce all on a handmade Sourdough Crust!

Lg Vegan-ator

Lg Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

LG Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

LG Chicken - Bacon - Ranch

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sauce.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce Base, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese and Chicken. Topped with a drizzle of Stoney's Signature Ranch. Comes with cup of Ranch dipping sauce (No Nacho Cheese).

LG Chicken Pesto

LG Chicken Pesto

Basil - Pine Nut - Romano Pesto, Mozzarella, Provolone & Chicken on a Real Sourdough Crust.

LG Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

LG Pickle - Bacon - Ranch

PBR for short! Ranch Base, Pickles and Bacon. It's kind of a big 'dill!'

Sourdough Sticks & Garlic Cheese Bread

Sourdough Sticks

Sourdough Sticks

$4.00

4 Real Sourdough Breadsticks. Comes with Dipping Sauce.

Garlic Parm Bites

Garlic Parm Bites

$5.00

Bite-Size Sourdough Bites tossed in Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Real Sourdough Flatbread topped with Olive Oil, Minced Garlic and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese and a Dash of Oregano.

Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

Jalapeño Cheddar Bread

$7.00

Handmade Sourdough Flatbread topped with Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheddar Cheeses and Jalapeños.

Salads

The Pizza Salad

The Pizza Salad

$7.00

House salad topped with only fresh ingredients! Tomato wedges, Onion slices, Mushrooms, Green Pepper slices, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoncini Peppers all in a handmade sourdough pizza bowl! (Salads are pre-made and are unable to modify)

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad topped with fresh tomato wedges, mozzarella cheese, onion slices, mushrooms, green pepper slices, and pepperoncini peppers. (Salads are pre-made and are unable to modify)

Sweets

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

Need a little somethin' sweet after indulging in a savory Sourdough Pizza? Look no further. This super-chocolatey brownie will do the trick.

Drinks

2-Liter

2-Liter

$2.00

Extras

Parmesan Packet

Parmesan Packet

$0.15
Crushed Red Pepper Packet

Crushed Red Pepper Packet

$0.10
Extra Nacho Cheese Cup

Extra Nacho Cheese Cup

$1.00
Extra Marinara Cup

Extra Marinara Cup

$1.00
Extra Italian Dressing

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75
Extra Ranch Cup

Extra Ranch Cup

$0.75
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Extra French Dressing

$0.75
Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

$0.50

(4) Extra Pepperoncini Peppers

Vegan Pizza

Sm Vegan-ator

Sm Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Lg Vegan-ator

Lg Vegan-ator

Vegan Italian Sausage, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives.

Lg Vegan Build Your Own

$15.00

Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.

Sm Vegan Build Your Own

$12.00

Sourdough Pizza with Vegan Cheese & Marinara Sauce Base. Customize with any additional topping for an extra charge.

Vegan Sourdough Sticks & Garlic Cheese Bread

Vegan Sourdough Sticks

Vegan Sourdough Sticks

$4.00

(4) Delicious Sourdough Breadsticks made to order. Comes with Marinara Dipping Sauce.

Vegan Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

7” Sourdough Loaf cut open and both sides topped with Garlic Oil & Vegan Cheese.

Vegan Salads

Vegan House Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Salad with tomato, mushroom, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini peppers & Vegan Cheese with choice of dressing on the side. (Salads are pre-made and are unable to modify)

Vegan Pizza Salad

$7.50Out of stock

House Salad with tomato, onion, mushroom, green pepper, Vegan cheese, and pepperoncini peppers in a handmade pizza crust bowl. (Salads are pre-made and are unable to modify)

Kid's Combos

Kid's Pizza Combo

Kid's Pizza Combo

$6.00

7" Thin Crust Sourdough Pizza customizable with your choice of Sauce, Cheese (Yes, you can make it Vegan!) and 1 Topping. Comes with order of Kid-Size Sourdough Breadsticks & Organic Fruit Juice.

Kid's Sides

Kid's Breadsticks

$2.00

Kid-Size Sourdough Breadsticks! Comes with Nacho Cheese Dipping Sauce.

Kid's Drinks

Organic Apple Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sourdough Pizzas, Breadsticks, Salads & More! Takeout - Delivery - Online Ordering - Curbside Pickup

Location

125 West Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, IN 46902

Directions

