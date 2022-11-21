Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co. 125 W Southway Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sourdough Pizzas, Breadsticks, Salads & More! Takeout - Delivery - Online Ordering - Curbside Pickup
125 West Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, IN 46902
