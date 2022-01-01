Stoneyard Grill & Tavern
41 S. Main Street
Niles, OH 44446
Appetizers
Cheese Skewers
Mozzarella cheese fried in Basil infused batter. Served with Stoneyard signature Marinara sauce.
StoneYard Loaded Chips
fresh hand-cut potato chips topped with cheddar jack cheese blend,hickory-smoked bacon. and BBQ sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Stoneyard sauce.
Great Meatballs Of Fire
Our homemade Meatballs topped with hot peppers in oil, Stonyard signature marinara, grated parmesan cheese and served with house made crostini
Hot Peppers And Oil
Sliced Hungarian hot peppers in seasoned oil. Served with warm sliced loaf of bread.
Add Extra Bread
Hot sliced loaf of bread
Chicken Quesadilla
Our seasoned chicken breast smothered in colby cheese and carmelized onions. Grilled to perfection served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.
Pierogies
a Half dozen of our Cheddar Pierogies tossed with caramelized onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Sour Cream....add hot peppers foran extra kick
Fried Italian Greens App
A generous portion of our fried Italian greens served with a giant roasted Hungarian Hot Pepper.
Salads
House Caesar - No Meat
A large serving of our crisp Rpmaine lettuce topped with a shaved parmesan cheese and croutons. Serverd with a side of Caesar Dresssing.
Chicken Caesar
Our House Caesar serverd with our seasoned chicken breast on the side.
Steak Caesar
Our House Caesar serverd with a side of our sirloin steak cooked to your liking. *we are not responsible for over cooked steak on pick-up and to-go orders*
Stoneyard Chicken Salad
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chicken breast and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese. *all hot items will be served on the side*
Stoneyard Steak Salad
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned sirloin steak and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese. *all hot items will be served on the side*
Dinner Salad - No Meat
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, tri-colored carrots and red onion. served with the dressing of your choice.
Nuts And Berries Salad
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with in house candied pecans, dried Cherries and Cranberries,fresh Blueberries, shaved parmesan cheese,cucumbers and red onions. Served with a side of Creamy Balsamic dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chiken breast (fried or grilled) tossed in our Stoneyard buffalo sauce, and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese. *all hot items will be served on the side*
Sandwiches
The Original Italian Sausage
A half pond of our famous Italian sausage, topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions, and mozzarella cheese. *spice it up..add our hot peppers for 1$*
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked BBq pulled pork piled high on a toasted Brioche bun.
Spicy Meatball
House-made meatballs covered in Stoneyard signature marinara sauce, hot peppers in oil, and sliced mozzarella cheese. Serverd on a thick toasted Italian bread.
Wrangler
Our crispy fried chicken berast topped with melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and a drizzle of our BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Sandwich of the Month
Fish Sandwich
Our famous beer-battered whitwfish served on a toasted brioche bun. Lettuce tomato, onion, lemon, and tartar upon request.
South of the Border Veggie Burger
A blend of black beans, corn, and chipotle peppers topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and our Baja Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Baja Taco
Two 6" soft taco shelles stuffed with our beer-battered or baked whitefish, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, Baja Sauce, and fresh pico de gallo.
Philly Steak
A hefty stack of shaved Ribeye topped with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Au Jus on a toasted hogie bun *spice it up...add hot peppers for 1$*
Pizza burger splash
Your choice of a StoneYard Beef burger cooked medium-well, Italian sausage patty, or house-made meatballs sandwiched between two pieces of cheese pizza topped with a splash of STONEYARD Signature marinara sauce.
Entrees
Pasta Primavera
Your Coice of Penne or Linguini noodles tossed in our Stoneyard signature marinara sauce, spinach, broccoli, roasted red peppers,onions, mushrooms and garlic topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Alfredo
Frame-grilled chicken atop a bed of your choice of penne or fettucine pasta, tossed in our rich and creamy house-made alfredo sauce. Served with side salad.
Stoneyard Fish Fry
A thick-cut whitefish fillet hand-dipped in our signature beer-batter. Served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw.
Almond Crusted Whitefish
A thick-cut whitefish filet lightly seasoned, baked and topped with an almond crust. Served with your choice of side and a side salad.
Ribeye
Angus Reserve Prize selection beef, 12 oz Ribeye, Flame-broiled to temperature, served with one side and side salad.
Chicken Bruschetta
Two flame-grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil. Served with your choice of side and side salad
Pasta And Meatballs
Your choice of penne or linguini pasta, tossed in STONEYARD signature marinara sauce with two house-made meatballs. Served with side salad.
Pasta No Meat
Lemon Chicken
Two flame-grilled chicken breasts cooked in a lemon-butter sauce. Served over wild rice and side salad.
Chicken-n-Greens Pasta
Your choice of penne or linguini pasta tossed in garlic oil, topped with StoneYard Italian greens and BLACKENED chicken breast.
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, cheddar cheese, and hickory-smoked bacon. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
Cowboy Burger
STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, onion straws, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
Barnyard Burger
STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, provolone cheese, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Black Bean Burger
Blend of black beans, corn, and chipotle peppers topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and BAJA sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.
Classic Burger
STONEYARD’S Signature burger blend is cooked to order and served with fresh-cut fries on a toasted brioche bun.
B.Y.O Chicken
Italian Chicken Sand
Grilled chicken breast topped with Italian greens, roasted red pepper and melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun and a side of fries.
Wings
Bone-In 6pc
BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.
Bone-In 12pc
BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.
Half LB Boneless
BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.
Full Lb Boneless
BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.
50 wings
Sides
Hand Cut Fries
Broccoli
Wild Rice
Cole Slaw
Applesauce
Chips
Seasonal Veggie
Onion Rings
Side Of Pasta
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Baked Potato
Sauces
Celery
Pint Dressing
Quart Dressing
Orange Slices
Pint Hot Peppers
Quart Hot Peppers
Garlic Red Skin Mashed Taters
Add Bread
Soup
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Craft Food & Craft Brew
41 S. Main Street, Niles, OH 44446