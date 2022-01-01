Stoneyard Grill imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Stoneyard Grill & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

41 S. Main Street

Niles, OH 44446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Stoneyard Steak Salad
Cowboy Burger
Kid Burger

Appetizers

Cheese Skewers

$16.25

Mozzarella cheese fried in Basil infused batter. Served with Stoneyard signature Marinara sauce.

StoneYard Loaded Chips

$15.00

fresh hand-cut potato chips topped with cheddar jack cheese blend,hickory-smoked bacon. and BBQ sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Stoneyard sauce.

Great Meatballs Of Fire

$13.75

Our homemade Meatballs topped with hot peppers in oil, Stonyard signature marinara, grated parmesan cheese and served with house made crostini

Hot Peppers And Oil

$12.50

Sliced Hungarian hot peppers in seasoned oil. Served with warm sliced loaf of bread.

Add Extra Bread

$1.25

Hot sliced loaf of bread

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Our seasoned chicken breast smothered in colby cheese and carmelized onions. Grilled to perfection served with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo.

Pierogies

$15.00

a Half dozen of our Cheddar Pierogies tossed with caramelized onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Sour Cream....add hot peppers foran extra kick

Fried Italian Greens App

$12.50

A generous portion of our fried Italian greens served with a giant roasted Hungarian Hot Pepper.

Salads

House Caesar - No Meat

$12.50

A large serving of our crisp Rpmaine lettuce topped with a shaved parmesan cheese and croutons. Serverd with a side of Caesar Dresssing.

Chicken Caesar

$16.25

Our House Caesar serverd with our seasoned chicken breast on the side.

Steak Caesar

$18.75

Our House Caesar serverd with a side of our sirloin steak cooked to your liking. *we are not responsible for over cooked steak on pick-up and to-go orders*

Stoneyard Chicken Salad

$16.25

Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chicken breast and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese. *all hot items will be served on the side*

Stoneyard Steak Salad

$18.75

Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned sirloin steak and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese. *all hot items will be served on the side*

Dinner Salad - No Meat

$11.25

Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, black olives, tri-colored carrots and red onion. served with the dressing of your choice.

Nuts And Berries Salad

$17.50

Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with in house candied pecans, dried Cherries and Cranberries,fresh Blueberries, shaved parmesan cheese,cucumbers and red onions. Served with a side of Creamy Balsamic dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.50

Our Stoneyard salad mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, a seasoned chiken breast (fried or grilled) tossed in our Stoneyard buffalo sauce, and garnished with fresh hand-cut french fries and Cheddar-Jack cheese. *all hot items will be served on the side*

Sandwiches

The Original Italian Sausage

$17.50

A half pond of our famous Italian sausage, topped with grilled peppers, grilled onions, and mozzarella cheese. *spice it up..add our hot peppers for 1$*

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.50

Smoked BBq pulled pork piled high on a toasted Brioche bun.

Spicy Meatball

$15.00

House-made meatballs covered in Stoneyard signature marinara sauce, hot peppers in oil, and sliced mozzarella cheese. Serverd on a thick toasted Italian bread.

Wrangler

$17.50

Our crispy fried chicken berast topped with melted cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, and a drizzle of our BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Sandwich of the Month

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Our famous beer-battered whitwfish served on a toasted brioche bun. Lettuce tomato, onion, lemon, and tartar upon request.

South of the Border Veggie Burger

$15.00

A blend of black beans, corn, and chipotle peppers topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and our Baja Sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Baja Taco

$15.00

Two 6" soft taco shelles stuffed with our beer-battered or baked whitefish, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, Baja Sauce, and fresh pico de gallo.

Philly Steak

$16.25

A hefty stack of shaved Ribeye topped with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Au Jus on a toasted hogie bun *spice it up...add hot peppers for 1$*

Pizza burger splash

$17.50Out of stock

Your choice of a StoneYard Beef burger cooked medium-well, Italian sausage patty, or house-made meatballs sandwiched between two pieces of cheese pizza topped with a splash of STONEYARD Signature marinara sauce.

Entrees

Pasta Primavera

$13.75

Your Coice of Penne or Linguini noodles tossed in our Stoneyard signature marinara sauce, spinach, broccoli, roasted red peppers,onions, mushrooms and garlic topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

$18.75

Frame-grilled chicken atop a bed of your choice of penne or fettucine pasta, tossed in our rich and creamy house-made alfredo sauce. Served with side salad.

Stoneyard Fish Fry

$16.25

A thick-cut whitefish fillet hand-dipped in our signature beer-batter. Served with hand-cut fries and coleslaw.

Almond Crusted Whitefish

$20.00

A thick-cut whitefish filet lightly seasoned, baked and topped with an almond crust. Served with your choice of side and a side salad.

Ribeye

$31.25

Angus Reserve Prize selection beef, 12 oz Ribeye, Flame-broiled to temperature, served with one side and side salad.

Chicken Bruschetta

$20.00

Two flame-grilled chicken breasts topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil. Served with your choice of side and side salad

Pasta And Meatballs

$16.25

Your choice of penne or linguini pasta, tossed in STONEYARD signature marinara sauce with two house-made meatballs. Served with side salad.

Pasta No Meat

$13.75

Lemon Chicken

$21.25

Two flame-grilled chicken breasts cooked in a lemon-butter sauce. Served over wild rice and side salad.

Chicken-n-Greens Pasta

$17.50

Your choice of penne or linguini pasta tossed in garlic oil, topped with StoneYard Italian greens and BLACKENED chicken breast.

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, cheddar cheese, and hickory-smoked bacon. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.

Cowboy Burger

$17.50

STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, onion straws, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.

Barnyard Burger

$17.50

STONEYARD’S signature burger blend, provolone cheese, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, and a drizzle of BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Blend of black beans, corn, and chipotle peppers topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and BAJA sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of fries.

Classic Burger

$15.00

STONEYARD’S Signature burger blend is cooked to order and served with fresh-cut fries on a toasted brioche bun.

B.Y.O Chicken

$15.00

Italian Chicken Sand

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Italian greens, roasted red pepper and melted provolone cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun and a side of fries.

Wings

BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.

Bone-In 6pc

$11.25

BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.

Bone-In 12pc

$18.75

BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.

Half LB Boneless

$10.00

BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.

Full Lb Boneless

$15.00

BUFFALO is our Mild sauce. GOLDMINE sauce = Garlic Golden BBQ Buffalo Sauce. AWESOME sauce = Sweet, hot, smoky, spicy, cajun BBQ. BRICKLAYER sauce = a creamy Sriracha sauce. ASIAN BBQ = BBQ sauce mixed with a sweet chili sauce.

50 wings

$75.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$2.50

Broccoli

$3.75

Wild Rice

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Seasonal Veggie

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Side Of Pasta

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.75

Side Caesar

$3.75

Baked Potato

$3.75

Sauces

Celery

Pint Dressing

$6.25

Quart Dressing

$11.25

Orange Slices

$3.75

Pint Hot Peppers

$13.75

Quart Hot Peppers

$25.00

Garlic Red Skin Mashed Taters

Out of stock

Add Bread

$1.25

Soup

F. Onion Cup

$5.00

F. Onion Bowl

$7.50

F. Onion Quart

$15.00

S.O.D. Cup

$5.00

S.O.D. Bowl

$7.50

S.O.D. Quart

$15.00

With Meal

Kids

Kid Burger

$8.75

Kid Mac N Cheese

$8.75

Kid Nugget

$8.75

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kid Chicken

$8.75

Kid Pasta

$8.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Food & Craft Brew

Website

Location

41 S. Main Street, Niles, OH 44446

Directions

Gallery
Stoneyard Grill image
Stoneyard Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dragons Den - 2710 Robbins avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Robbins avenue Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Iron Mann Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1762 N State St Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Candywood Wine Cellar
orange star5.0 • 42
765 Scoville North Road Vienna, OH 44473
View restaurantnext
Chophouse Warren - 9519 E Market St
orange starNo Reviews
9519 E Market St warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
Cockeye BBQ
orange star4.8 • 1,018
1805 Parkman Road NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Cockeye Creamery
orange star4.9 • 167
1805 Parkman Rd NW Warren, OH 44485
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Niles

Vernon's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,021
720 Youngstown Warren Rd Ste B Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Pizzeria - Niles (Eastwood Mall)
orange star4.1 • 232
5555 Youngstown Warren Rd F12 Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niles
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston