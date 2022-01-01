Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoney's Seafood House

896 Costley Way

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream of Crab Bowl
2oz Crab Balls
Crab Cake Dinner

Apps

Bangin Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Shrimp Tossed in a Spicy Aioli

Bread Loaf

$3.00

French Baguette

Crab Balls

$25.00

(3) 2oz Crab Balls

Crab Dip

$18.00

Our Signature Recipie with French Bread

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Served Golden Brown

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$12.00

Fried, Steamed, or Raw

Oysters Dozen

$24.00

Fried, Steamed, or Raw

Potato Skins

$13.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Green Onion

Rockfish Bites

$17.00

Fried and Served with Spicy Aioli

Sauteed Mussells

$16.00

Butter, Wine, Garlic, Baguette

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Tuna, Seaweed Salad, Wasabi, Soy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Ranch

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$15.00

Steamed with Cocktail

Steamed Shrimp Pound

$29.00

Steamed with Cocktail

Stuffed Mushrooms

$22.00

Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Old Bay, BBQ, Plain

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$38.00

Half Pound

Baby Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

5oz Crab Cake

Sourthern Maryland Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded with Southern MD Seasonings

Salmon Gyro

$17.00

Feta, LTO, Creamy Dill Sauce, on Pita

Pub Batterd Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Batterd with Tartar

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Blakened with Tartar

Bacon Chicken Mozzarella

$14.00

Grilled Chicken with Bacon and Mozz

Stoney's Burger

$14.00

Grilled

Sauteed Ribeye Sandiwch

$27.00

Sauteed with Garic and Butter

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Crispy Shrimp, Cabbage, Onion, tomato, Spicy Aioli, Salsa

Dinners

Crab Cake Dinner

$48.00

(2) 5oz Crab Cakes

Baby Cake Dinner

$32.00

(1) 5oz Crab Cake

Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

Fried Broiled or Backened

Scallop Dinner

$34.00

Lemon White Wine Butter

Ribeye Dinner

$31.00

Seared and Seasoned

Stuffed Shrimp

$43.00

Stuffed Shrimp with Crab Imperial

Crab Imperial

$39.00

Baked and Golden Brown

Neptunes Platter

$42.00

Fish, Crab Balls, Shrimp, Scallops, Seaoned and Broiled

Small Fried Seafood Platter

$39.00

1 Crab Balls, 2 Shrimp, 3 Oysters, Fish, 3 Scallops, 3 Hush Puppies, Fries, Slaw

Large Fried Seafood Platter

$76.00

2 Crab Balls, 4 Shrimp, 6 Oysters, Fish, 6 Scallops, 6 Hush Puppies, Fries, Slaw

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.00

Cedar Plank Honey Asian Glazed

Stoney's Steamer

$99.00

Lobster Shrimp, Crab Legs, Mussels, Oysters, Clams

Baby Steamer

$55.00

Lobster Shrimp, Crab Legs, Mussels, Oysters, Clams

Crab Legs

$36.00

Served with Drawn Butter

Add 4 Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Fried Golden Brown

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

2 Grilled Breasts

Soups/Salads

Broomes Island Crab Cup

$8.00

Maryland Red Tomato Based

Broomes Island Crab Bowl

$10.00

Maryland Red Tomato Based

Cream of Crab Cup

$8.00

Cream, Crab, Old Bay

Cream of Crab Bowl

$10.00

Cream, Crab, Old Bay

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Home Made coutons and Mozzarella

Garden Salad

$7.00

Crispy Greens and Fresh Veg

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parm, Courtons,

Side Salad

$5.00

Crispy Greens and Fresh Veg

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, Parm, Courtons,

Kids Menu

Kids Crab Cake

$14.75

Fried or Broiled

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded or Grilled

Kids Fried Cod

$10.00

Golden Brown

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Golden Brown

Baskets

Beer Battered Cod Basket

$18.00

Golden Brown

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Golden Brown

Albert Special

$25.00

2 Crab Balls, Four Fried Shrimp

Rockfhish Bites Basket

$24.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Golden Brown

Fried Oyster Basket

$24.00

Golden Brown

Sides

Green Beans

$5.50

Fresh Steamed Seasoned

Coleslaw

$4.00

Home Made

French Fries

$5.25

Potato Salad

$4.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.50

Tarty and Refreshing

Chocalate Lava Cake with Ice Cream

$9.50

Warm, Chocalate, Ice Cream

Home Made Apple Cobbler with Ice Cream

$9.50

Warm, Sweet, Ice Cream

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.75

Crabs

Bushel

$200.00

Dozen Number 1

$55.00

5.75 inch Point to Point

Half Dozen Number #1

$29.50

5.75 inch Point to Point

Half Bushel

$100.00

Bulk Items

1.5 oz Crab Balls Raw

$5.75

2 oz Crab Balls Raw

$6.95

1.5 oz Crab Balls

$5.75

2oz Crab Balls

$6.95

5 oz Crab Cake Raw

$26.00

8 oz Crab Cake Raw

$36.00

5 oz Crab Cake

$26.00

8 oz Crab Cake

$36.00

Quart Potato Salad

$14.00

Salmon Portion Rodney Special

$11.00

Drafts

Bud Light Draft

$4.75

Calvert Draft

$6.00

Sam Seasonal Draft

$6.00

Blue Moon Draft

$6.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.75

Bud Light Pitcher

$19.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$24.00

Calvert Pitcher

$24.00

Sam Seasonal Pitcher

$24.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$19.00

Evo Ipa

$6.50

Miller 64

$4.75

Guinness Blonde

$7.00

Bud Zero

$4.75

Heineken

$5.50

Bud Light Pitcher

$19.00

Bottled Beer/Seltzers

Budweiser BTL

$4.75

Bud Light BTL

$4.75

Coors Light BTL

$4.75

Bud Light Lime BTL

$4.75

Miller Lite BTL

$4.75

Michelob Ultra BTL

$4.75

Corona Extra BTL

$5.50

Corona Light BTL

$5.50

Molson Ice BTL

$5.25

Angry Orchard BTL

$5.50

Guinness BTL

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$5.25

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.25

Truly Lemonade

$5.25

Domestic Bucket

$23.00

Wine by the Glass

Glass House Merlot

$7.50

Glass Monkey Bay Sav

$8.00

Glass House White Zin

$7.50

Glass House Moscato

$8.00

Glass House Pinot Gri

$7.50

Glass House Malbec

$8.00

Glass Meiomi Pinot N

$15.00

Glass House Chard

$7.50

Glass House Cab Sav

$7.50

Glass Barossa Valley Cabernet

$10.00

Glass 14 Hands

$9.50

Glass House Pinot Noir

$7.50

Sangria

$8.00

Glass Rodney Strong Chard

$10.00

Glass Veramonte Pinot Noir

$10.00

Glass Wild Flower Merlot

$9.00

Glass Wente Chard

$13.50

Glass Oyster Bay Pino Gris

$10.00

Glass Washington Hills Riesling

$8.00

Glass Champagne

$9.00

Glass Santa Margherita

$15.00

Glass Woodbridge Malbec

$8.00

Wine by the Bottle

Btl Monkey Sav Blanc

$28.00

Btl Meiomi

$56.00

Btl Barossa Valley Cabernet

$36.00

Btl 14 Hands

$33.00

Btl Veramonte Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Wild Flower Merlot

$36.00

Btl Wente Chard

$49.00

Btl Rodney Strong Chard

$36.00

Btl Oyster Bay Pino Gris

$38.00

Btl Washington Hills Riesling

$28.00

Btl J Roget

$25.00

Btl Woodbrige Malbec

$30.00

Btl Santa Margherita

$54.00

Btl Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$30.00

Big Bottle Woodbridge Malbec

$60.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Stoney's Seafood House offers fresh seafood including steamed blue crabs when in season. Our seafood is available for dine in or to go. A long time popular destination for Southern Maryland's finest crab cakes.

Location

896 Costley Way, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

