Stoney's Seafood House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Stoney's Seafood House offers fresh seafood including steamed blue crabs when in season. Our seafood is available for dine in or to go. A long time popular destination for Southern Maryland's finest crab cakes.
Location
896 Costley Way, Prince Frederick, MD 20678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurant
Brick Wood Fired Bistro - 60 Sherry Ln
No Reviews
60 Sherry Ln Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurant
More near Prince Frederick