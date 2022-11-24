Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoneys subs 703 Edgewood Street DC

703 Edgewood Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20017

Soft opening Menu

Sesame Chicken skewers

$9.50+

Grilled dark meat chicken skewers

Lemon Grass Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled lemon grass chicken cucumber, carrots, onions, bean sprouts, tomatoes

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed green , Olives, Onions, Tomatoes , carrots

Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cararmelized onions, Mayo, Jalapeno on top

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna fish, Jalapeno, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Soft opening Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Ginger ale

$1.75

Sunkist Orange soda

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dessert

Frootloops cereal bar

$4.50

Lucky charms cereal bar

$4.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Bar

$4.50

Chocolate chip cookie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017

Directions

