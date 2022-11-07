Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stoney's Uptown Joint

729 Reviews

$$

1035 e 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80218

Order Again

Popular Items

Stoney's Classic
Willy's 1 LB
Chicken Digits & Fries

Appetizers

Nachos

$15.00

Deconstructed for Delivery & Takeout Choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Tortilla Chips, Queso, Green Chili, Jalapenos, Olives, Pico & Sour Cream.

Personal Nachos w/ Meat

$8.00

Deconstructed for delivery and to go. Choice of chicken or beef, tortilla chips, queso, green chili, olives, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream.

Personal Nachos No Meat

$7.00

Deconstructed for delivery and to go. Tortilla chips, queso, green chili, olives, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

8 Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara

Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls

$9.00

A Stoney's Favorite! Hatch Green Chili Mac N' Cheese wrapped in a Crisp Wonton and served with a side of Ranch

Pretzel

$10.00

Salted Pretzel Pieces served with Queso and Whole Grain Mustard

Chicken Digits & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Tenders served with Waffle Fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Chip Dip Trio

$10.00

Tortilla Chips served with Salsa, Guacamole & Queso

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard.

Feta Dip

$11.00

Feta Dip, Toasted Pita Bread, Cucumber and Carrots

Party Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Waffle Fries smothered in melted Colby Jack and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Green Onions served with a side of Ranch

Loaded Potato Fries

Loaded Potato Fries

$13.00

Waffle Fries smothered in melted Colby Jack topped with Bacon, Green Onions & Sour Cream

Pizza Fries

$13.00

Waffle Fries smothered in Mozzarella & Shredded Parmesan, topped with Pepperoni and served with a side of Ranch & Marinara

Wings

Willy's 1 LB

Willy's 1 LB

$18.00

8 Traditional Bone-In Wings served with waffle fries.

Willy's 1.5 LB

$23.00

12 Traditional Bone-In Wings served with waffle fries.

Boneless 10

$15.00

10 Boneless Wings in your choice of Sauce served with waffle fries

Boneless 20

$19.00

20 Boneless Wings in your choice of Sauce served with waffle fries.

Burgers

Stoney's Classic

$8.50

Smash Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, White Onion, Pickle & Tomato on a Potato Bun

Stacked Burger

$11.00

Smash Patty, Bacon & American Cheese topped with Fries and Stoney's Sauce on a potato bun.

Double Trouble Burger

$13.00

2 Smash Patties, American Cheese, Stoneys 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onion, Potato Bun

Bad Hunter

$8.00

House Made Black Bean Patty, Colby Jack, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Onion & Tomato on a Brioche Bun

Truffle Burger

$12.00

Smash Patty, Pesto Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Truffle Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Potato Bun

Inferno Burger

$11.00

Smash patty, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper aioli, sriracha, grilled onion and jalapeno on a potato bun.

Hot Stuff

Pizza Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Garlic Buttered Bread, Provolone, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, served with a Side of Marinara

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Breast, Sweet & Spicy Glaze, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Choice of Chicken or Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers & White American Cheese on an Amoroso Roll

Turkey Club

$12.00

Sliced Turkey, Pesto, Bacon, Swiss, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Avocado on Toasted Bread

Crispy Chix Sammy

Crispy Chix Sammy

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon, Colby Jack, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Gyro

$12.00

Pita Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tzatziki, Feta Cheese, and Choice of Gyro Meat or Chicken

Margharita Pizza Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Toasted garlic butter bread, mozzarella and provolone, tomato and basil with marinara for dipping.

Impossible Philly

$15.00

Impossible meat crumbles, onion, mushroom and bell peppers, topped with Swiss American cheese, nestled in an amoroso roll.

Sides

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato

$5.00

Drizzled in a Sweet and Salty Sticky Sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Shoestring Fries topped with Parmesan and a side of Truffle Aioli

Chipotle Brussels

Chipotle Brussels

$6.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli

Side Brussels

$4.00

Smaller portion of our chipotle brussels.

Chips And Salsa

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Mountain Man

$12.00

Spring Mix, Chicken Breast, Feta Cheese, Pecans, Craisins, Dried Blueberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt & Pepper

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Choice of Crispy Chicken or Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Full House Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Half House Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, Red Onion, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cup Green Chili

$5.00

Topped with Pico & Shredded Cheese

Bowl Green Chili

$7.00

Topped with Pico & Shredded Cheese

Cup House Soup

$5.00

Bowl House Soup

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, grilled chicken, heirloom cherry tomatoes, hardboiled egg, avocado and choice of dressing.

Cup Gumbo

$5.00Out of stock

Cup Jambalaya

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Jambalaya

$10.00Out of stock

Gumbalya

$11.00Out of stock

Bowl Gumbo

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cookie Plate

$4.00

4 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ice Cream

$2.00

Churro Donuts

$6.00

Add Ons

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Pico

$1.00

Side Bacon

$1.50

Marinara

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Whole Grain Mustard

$1.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Stoneys Sauce

$1.00

Side Nashville Hot

$1.00

Side Green Chili

$1.00

Side Buffalo Pesto

$1.00

Side Spicy Pineapple

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

Chix Breast

$4.00

Side Fried Eggs

$2.00

Side Honey Hot

$1.00

Side XXX

$1.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Side Chip Aioli

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Ghost Aioli

$1.00

No Plasticware

Raspberry Vin

$1.00

Beef Patty

$4.00

Side Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Plasticware

Side Truffalo

$1.00

Side Chimi

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Harrissa Hot

$1.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Beer

Sawtooth

$6.50

Banquet

$5.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Dales Pale Ale

$6.50

Western Mutant

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Mountain Time

$6.50Out of stock

Guinness

$6.50

Odell's IPA

$6.50

Juicy Haze

$6.50

Joyride Double Ipa

$8.50

Baja La Surfa

$7.00

Dos Equis

$6.50

Black and Tan

$6.50

Truly Wild Berry

$8.00

Yum Yum

$7.00

Atomic Pumpkin

$7.00

Bubble Stash

$6.50

Celebration

$6.50

Local Legend Cider

$7.50

Can Banquet 16 Oz

$5.50

16 oz Coors Light Can

$5.50Out of stock

16 oz Miller Lite Can

$5.50Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Can Budweiser

$4.00

Can Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00Out of stock

Bucket Corona

$30.00

8oz Coors Lt

$2.50

White Claw Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Grapefruit

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Bucket White Claw

$33.00

Can Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Bucket

$27.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Juneshine Blood Orange

$6.50

Paulaner Pilsner

$6.00

EW La paloma

$8.00

EW Chispa rita

$8.00

EW Ranch water

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Lemon

$7.00

Schilling Emerald City

$9.00

Schilling Chaider

$6.50

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$7.00

Liquor

Well Whiskey

$5.75

Crown

$7.50

Jack

$6.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$8.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Slane Irish

$6.50

Proper 12

$7.00Out of stock

Evan Williams

$6.00Out of stock

Jack Triple Mash

$7.50

Jack Bonded

$7.50

Well Vodka

$5.75

Breckenridge Pear

$7.00

Frankly Apple

$6.00

Frankly Strawberry

$6.00

Gameday Vodka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel

$8.50

Titos

$7.50

Well Cranberry

$5.75

Well Grapefruit

$5.75

Well Lemon

$5.75

Well Lime

$5.75

Well Orange

$5.75

Well Peach

$5.75

Well Sweet Tea

$5.75

Game Day

$6.00

Stoli Blueb

$7.00

Stoli Razz

$7.00

Stoli Vanil

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.75

Herradura Silver

$6.50

Patron Repo

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Cazadores Silver

$8.00

Cazadores Repo

$8.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$9.00

Estate Release Patron

$14.00

Camarena Silver

$6.50

Cenote Blanco

$9.00

Cenote Repo

$9.00

Patron Dank Stash

$9.00

Patron Sherry Cask

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Dank Stash

$120.00

Patron Barrel Select

$9.00

Well Rum

$5.75

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi Spiced

$6.50

Kraken

$6.50

Bacardi Mango

$6.25

Dewars

$8.00

JW Black

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.75

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Roku

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Jager

$7.00

Rumple

$7.00

Grand Ma

$8.00

Ryan's Irish Cream

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Fernet

$6.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Peychauds

$6.50

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$6.00

Michelada

$7.00

Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Paloma

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Whiskey Mule

$8.00

Blue Man Claw

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Drink Menu Cocktails

Gin Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Champagne Paloma

$11.00

Manhattan #1

$10.00

Perfect Patron

$12.00

Jalapeno Face

$10.00

Ruby Red Mule

$8.00

Tennessee Mule

$9.00

Mexi Mule

$9.00

Dark & Stormy (Kraken)

$9.00

CBD Mule

$10.00

Frankly Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Stoney's Spicy Mule

$9.00

Mega Michelada

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Larkin's Punch

$15.00

Weekend Bloody Mary

$8.00

20 oz Bronco Bowl

$11.00

Cucumber Crusher

$9.00

40 oz Bronco Bowl

$22.00

Patron Repo Mule

$9.00

Redbull Watermelly Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Apertivo Spritz

$9.00

Blood Orange Marg

$8.00

Weekend at Stoney's

$8.00

Toro Bravo

$10.00

It's Partio Time

$9.00

PB&J Martini

$9.00

French Martini

$8.00

Pumpkin Patch

$10.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$9.00

Blackberry Smash

$8.00

Mega Mimosa

$13.00

Spiked Cold Cider

$8.00

Spiked Hot Cocoa

$10.00

Wine

House Red

$6.25

House Grigio

$6.25

Mimosa

$5.00

Glass Champagne

$5.00

Glass Sangria

$8.00

Btl J Roget

$20.00

Bottle Line 39 Rose

$36.00

Bottle Cavit PG

$36.00

Argento Malbec

$36.00Out of stock

Bottle Line 39 Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Pitcher Sangria

$26.00

Fays Franzia

$5.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelony Redbull

$4.00

Yellow Redbull

$4.00

Water

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tomato Back

$0.50

Bloody Mary Back

$0.50

Orange Juice Back

$0.50

Pineapple Back

$0.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Pickle Back

$0.50

Ginger Ale CBD

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Water $

$0.01
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned, Colorado themed, sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorites sports!

Website

Location

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218

Directions

Gallery
Stoney's Uptown Joint image
Stoney's Uptown Joint image
Stoney's Uptown Joint image
Stoney's Uptown Joint image

