American
Bars & Lounges

Stoney's Bar and Grill

825 Reviews

$

1111 Lincoln St

Denver, CO 80203

Popular Items

Willy’s 1 lb
10 Boneless Wings
Willy's 1.5 lbs

Taco Tuesday Tacos

Beef

Beef

$2.00

Flour tortilla, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Chicken

Chicken

$2.00

Flour tortilla, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Chorizo Soya

Chorizo Soya

$2.00

Double corn tortillas, soy meat, cilantro, pickled onions, served with lime wedge and guac sauce

Carnitas

Carnitas

$2.00

Double corn tortillas, slow roast pork, onion, cilantro, served with lime wedge and guac sauce

Pastor

Pastor

$2.00

Double corn tortillas, marinated pork, onion, cilantro pineapple, served with lime wedge and guac sauce

Steak

Steak

$3.00

Flour tortilla, steak, red bell pepper, onion, cotija cheese, and ghost pepper aioli

Shrimp

Shrimp

$3.00

Double corn tortilla, seasoned shrimp, chipotle aioli, and peach radish sauce

Fish

Fish

$3.00

Flour tortilla, fried fish, shredded cabbage, pico, and remoulade

Asada

$3.00

Taco Tuesday Sides

Side Guac Sauce

$0.50

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Taco Tuesday Meals

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Add a protein for an additional charge

Chicken Personal Nacho

$7.00

Beef Personal Nacho

$7.00

Starters

Nachos

$15.00

Deconstructed in separate containers. Choice of Chicken or Beef, Queso, Pork Green Chili, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Diced Tomatoes, Cilantro Crema

Half Nachos

$9.00
Willy’s 1 lb

Willy’s 1 lb

$18.00

1 lb Traditional Bone-In Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.

Willy's 1.5 lbs

Willy's 1.5 lbs

$23.00

1.5 lbs Traditional Bone-In Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$15.00

10 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$20.00

20 Boneless Wings with choice of Sauce. Served with waffle fries.

Fried Chicken Tenders & Tots

$12.00

Chicken Tenders, Tots, and Choice of Sauce

Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls

Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls with Hatch Green Chiles served with Ranch

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$11.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Parmesan wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with choice of Ranch Dressing or Marinara Sauce.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with Ranch Dressing

Chip Dip Trio

$10.00

Salsa, Guacamole, and Queso with a side of Chips

Pork Party Fries

$13.00

Waffle fries topped with cheddar jack cheese, bbq pulled pork, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, green onions, chipotle bbq sauce, and seasoned crema

Buff Chicken Party Fries

$13.00

Waffle fries, buffalo chicken bites, cheddar jack cheese, green onion, bleu cheese crumbles, served with a side of ranch

Baked Potato Party Fries

$13.00

Waffle Fries, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onion, sour cream

Pizza Party Fries

Pizza Party Fries

$13.00

Waffle fries, Mozzarella, Shredded parmesan, pepperoni. Served with ranch and marinara.

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Burgers

Stoney's Classic Burger

$8.50

Pickles, Lettuce, Onion

Stoney's Double Classic

$10.00

Pickles, Lettuce, Onion

Inferno Burger

$10.00

Stoney's Hamburger, Jalapeno, Ghost Pepper Aioli, Siracha, Pepper Jack, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Jalapeno

The Bad Hunter Burger (Veggie)

$8.00

House Made Black Bean Patty, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions

Double Trouble

$12.00

Double smash patty, American chesse, Raw onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Stoney's Sauce on a Potato Bun

The Stoney Slopper

$12.00

Sandwiches and more

Denver Cheesesteak

$12.00

Shaved Ribeye, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, American Swiss Cheese on an Amarosa Roll

The Cheeseman

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Pickles, Pickled Onion, Dill Pickle Aioli

Buffalo Bill Wrap

$10.00

Stoney's Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Flour Tortilla

Johnny Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Pita Bread

Gryo Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Feta, and Choice of traditional gyro meat, grilled chicken, or falafel. Served on a pita wrap.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy fried chicken breast, Sweet and spicy glaze, pickles, brioche bun.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Chopped salad wrap

$9.00

Chicken caesar salad wrap

$9.00

House salad wrap

$9.00

Soup & Salads

Full Size House Salad

Full Size House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

Half House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Croutons, Choice of Dressing

SW Chopped Salad

SW Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Tomato, Corn, Avocado, Hard-boiled Egg, Black Beans, Red Onion, Southwestern Ranch Dressing

Half Chopped Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Tomato, Corn, Avocado, Hard-boiled Egg, Black Beans, Red Onion, Southwestern Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Red onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Half Caesar No Chicken

$6.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Half Caesar w/ Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Bowl Pork Green Chili

$8.00
Cup Pork Green Chili

Cup Pork Green Chili

$5.00

Cup Jambalaya

$5.00

Bowl Jambalaya

$9.00

Sides

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Smothered Tots

$8.00

Tater Tots with a Side of Pork Green Chili

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$3.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pickle Spears

$3.00

Side Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

NO DISPOSABLES

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Desserts

Cookie Plate

$5.00

House Baked Cookies, Milk

Dusted Cake Donut Holes

$6.00

Cinnamon, Sugar, Caramel Sauce

Dipping Sauces

Buffalo

$1.00

Colorado BBQ

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Smokin Garlic

$1.00

Spicy Honey

$1.00

Thai Cilantro

$1.00

XXX Buffalo

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Brown Mustard

$1.00

Side Ghost Pepper Aioli

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Large Ranch

$2.00

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side A1 Sauce

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aoli

$1.00

Side Cilantro Crema

$1.00

Side Dill Pickle Aoli

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Side Honey Chipotle Bbq

$1.00

Side Horseradish Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Ketchup

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Nashville Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Stoney's Sauce

$1.00

Side SW Ranch

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Stoneys Shirts and Hats

Men's Shirt Short Sleeve

$20.00

Women's Shirt Short Sleeve

$20.00

Emp Red Coors Shirt

$6.00

Emp Black Jack Shirt

$6.00

Stoney's Hat

$20.00

Men's Shirt Long Sleeve

$20.00

Women's Shirt V Neck Long Sleeve

$20.00

Emp Black Long Sleeve Shirt

$12.00

Employee Hoodie

$35.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Employee Tshirt

$10.00

Employee Jack Shirt

$3.00

Jack Shirt

$20.00

Hot Sauce

one bottle

$7.00

3 bottles

$20.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a locally owned, Colorado themed, sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorite sports!

1111 Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

