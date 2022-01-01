Stoneys On L

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2101 L St. NW #103

Washington, DC 20037

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Sriracha Wings

$13.00

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Sliders - 3

$11.00

Sliders - 6

$16.00

Chili Nachos

$14.00

Veggie Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Mozz Sticks

$9.00

Teddys Tots

$14.00

App Onion Rings

$9.00

App Crab Cake

$14.00

Stoney's Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Wings 1/2 1/2

$13.00

Pork Sliders - 3

$11.00Out of stock

Pork Sliders - 6

$16.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Black Bean Sliders (3)

$10.00Out of stock

Black Bean Sliders (6)

$15.00Out of stock

Specialties

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Crab Cake Sand

$15.00

Single Crab Cake

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Pastrami Delight

$12.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

BLT

$10.00

Special of Day

$13.00Out of stock

Reuben

$12.00Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

Shimp Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Platter Shrimp Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Dinner

$23.00

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$17.00

NY Strip Sand

$17.00Out of stock

Steak Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Platter Steak Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Burgers-Chx Sand

Hamburger

$10.00

Stoney Burger

$11.00

Dude Burger

$14.00

Stoney Chick Sand

$13.00

Cajun Chick Sand

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Texas Burger

$14.00

One Eye Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Chip/Avo Chick Sand

$14.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Black/Bleu Burger

$14.00

Boss Sauce Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Buff Chick Sand

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Salad-Pizza

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Salad Black/Bleu

$16.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Sm Buff Chick Pizza

$12.00

Lg Buff Chick Pizza

$17.00

Sm Works Pizza

$13.00

Sm Veggie Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Lg Veggie Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Lg Works Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Cheese-Mac

Super Cheese

$13.00

Chesapeake

$15.00

Ham & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Buffalo Bleu

$13.00Out of stock

Thunder

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Freddy Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

Pizza GC

$12.00Out of stock

Baja

$11.00Out of stock

Soup & Sand

$11.00

Boss Hog Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp GC

$15.00Out of stock

Soups-Sides

French Onion

$7.00

SD House Salad

$5.00

SD Fries

$4.00

SD Broccoli

$4.00

SD Caesar

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Daily Veg

$4.00

SD Cornbread

$3.00

SD Greek Salad

$6.00

Tots

$4.00

Guac & Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Cup of Day

$4.00Out of stock

Cup of Chili

$4.00

SD Onion Rings

$4.00

SD Guac Only (4oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl of Day

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

SD Potato Chips

$3.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pineapple Juce

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cran Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Appetizers

Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Teddys Tots

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Veggie Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chili Nachos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Large Pretzel

$15.00

Sliders - 3

$13.00

Sliders - 6

$18.00

Queso Dip

$9.00

Salads Soups

Teddy's Cobb

$16.00

Strawberry & Feta

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$17.00

Black N Bleu

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$6.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

Cup SOD

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Specialities

SOUP & CHEESE

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Cuban

$16.00

French Dip

$17.00

SALMON BLT

$17.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$16.00

REUBEN PASTRAMI

$16.00

SUPER CHEESE

$16.00

Thunder Bird

$16.00

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

STEAK & CHEESE

$16.00

BLT

$12.00

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

BIG STICK BURGER

$20.00

LONE STAR

$17.00

ROUGH RIDER

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Teddy Sandwich

$16.00

Cajun Chick Sand

$17.00

Buffalo Chick Sand

$16.00

Bullfeathers Chick Sand

$17.00

Entrees

N.Y. Strip Steak

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

DINNER MEATLOAF

$20.00

Teddy's Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Special Of The Day

$18.00

Lg Buff Chick Pizza

$17.00

Sides (Copy)

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Potato Chips

$5.00

SD Tots

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

SD Mac and cheese

$8.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw

$6.00

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD Caesar

$6.00

SD House Salad

$6.00

SD Cornbread

$3.00

Pepperoncini bowl

$5.00

Side of toast

$1.50

Dessert (Copy)

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Captain Crunch Shake

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Chocolate Shake

$7.00

One Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

One Scoop Choc

$3.00

Two Scoops Vanilla

$5.00

Two Scoops Choc

$5.00

2 scoops Choc/Vanilla (1 each)

$5.00

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$8.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Straw Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

One Scoop Choc

$2.00

Two Scoops Choc

$4.00

One Scoop Vanilla

$2.00

Two Scoops Vanilla

$4.00

2 scoops Choc/Vanilla (1 each)

$4.00

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Capt. Crunch Shake

$6.00

Oreo Shake

$6.00

Shake Brownie

$6.00

Shake Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2101 L St. NW #103, Washington, DC 20037

