A map showing the location of Stonys Pizza LLCView gallery

Stonys Pizza LLC

review star

No reviews yet

9521 W US highway 290, suite 100

Austin, TX 78736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Large Pizza
12" Medium Pizza
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Pizza

12" Medium Pizza

$13.00

Homemade dough, family sauce recipe and mozzarella cheese

16" Large Pizza

$17.00

Homemade dough, family sauce recipe and mozzarella cheese

Medium Calzone

$10.00

Homemade dough, family sauce recipe and mozzarella cheese

Large Calzone

$14.00

Homemade dough, family sauce recipe and mozzarella cheese

12" Medium Pizza (Copy)

$13.00

Homemade dough, family sauce recipe and mozzarella cheese

Medium Specialty Pie

Margarita Medium Pizza

$19.00

oil based pizza with shredded and fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, garlic, topped with fresh basil after its cooked

Road Runner Medium Pizza

$19.00

spicy italian sausage, pepperoni, cooked ham, and ricotta

The Kitchen Sink Medium Pizza

$19.00

pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and fresh mushrooms

BBQ chicken Medium Pizza

$19.00

BBQ sauce base, caramelized onions, and diced chicken

Veggie Medium Pizza

$19.00

onions, red and green peppers, sauteed spinach, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms

Insalata Medium Pizza

$19.00

mozz and gouda cheese cooked and topped with baby greens, balsamic vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, garlic, sprinkled with goat cheese

Large Specialty Pie

Margarita Large Pizza

$24.00

oil based pizza with shredded and fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, garlic, topped with fresh basil after its cooked

Road Runner Large Pizza

$24.00

spicy italian sausage, pepperoni, cooked ham, and ricotta

The Kitchen Sink Large Pizza

$24.00

pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and fresh mushrooms

BBQ chicken Large Pizza

$24.00

BBQ sauce base, caramelized onions, and diced chicken

Veggie Large Pizza

$24.00

onions, red and green peppers, sauteed spinach, diced tomatoes, and mushrooms

Insalata Large Pizza

$24.00

mozz and gouda cheese cooked and topped with baby greens, balsamic vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, garlic, sprinkled with goat cheese

Medium Specialty Calzone

Veggie Medium Calzone

$13.00

Margarita Medium Calzone

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Medium Calzone

$13.00

The Kitchen Medium Calzone

$13.00

Road Runner Medium Calzone

$13.00

Large Specialty Calzone

Veggie Large Calzone

$16.00

Margarita Large Calzone

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Large Calzone

$16.00

The Kitchen Large Calzone

$16.00

Road Runner Large Calzone

$16.00

Sammys

Paisan

$12.00

genoa, cooked salami, mortadella, pepperoni, provolone cheese

Hot Roast Beef

$12.00

Top round seasoned roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

breaded chicken cutlet, homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.00

homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage Parm Sandwich

$12.00

medium spicey italian sausage link, red sauce, mozzarella cheese

Combo

$12.00

meatball & sausage, homemade red sauce, cheese blend

Gyro

$12.00

Beef/Lamb strips, homemade tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, served on pita

Eggplant Parm Sammy

$12.00

Appetizers

Cheesy Pretzel

$6.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Meatballs (2,3oz) App

$6.00

Sausage App

$6.00

Spinach Pie

$6.00

Pasta

Chicken Brocolli Alfredo

$15.00

Lemon Chicken Parm

$17.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$17.00

Meatballs with pasta

$15.00

Sausage with pasta

$15.00

Eggplant Parm Pasta

$17.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$15.00

Lobster Rav

$20.00

Salads

House

$6.00+

Caesar

$6.00+

Greek

$7.00+

Antipasto

$8.00+

Sauces

Marinara

$0.50

Salad dressings

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Tzaziki

$0.50

Soda

Soda

$3.00+

Wine

Simply Cutrer Chardonay

$10.50

Underwood Pinot Noir

$8.50

Sutter Red

$8.00

Sutter White

$8.00

DONT MAKE

DONT MAKE

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

chocolate sauce

$0.50

Canoli

$5.00

Amy's Ice Cream 8oz

$5.00

Amys ice cream 16oz

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

High end New York style pizza restaurant.

Website

Location

9521 W US highway 290, suite 100, Austin, TX 78736

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunrise at Shore | Shore Raw Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8665 W. SH 71 Austin, TX 78735
View restaurantnext
TACO MARGARITA
orange starNo Reviews
12005 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
7720 West Highway 71 Austin, TX 78735
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
6705 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Suds Monkey Kitchen & Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
12024 HWY 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen - Belterra Village
orange starNo Reviews
166 Hargraves Dr. Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston