Restaurant header imageView gallery

STOP MEATING HERE Midtown Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

22 14th St Nw Unit 3101

Atlanta, GA 30309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Meals

Spaghetti w/ Gardein Meatless Beef

Spaghetti w/ Gardein Meatless Beef

$18.00

Vegetarian Spaghetti made with Gardein Meatless Beef. Meal comes with Garlic Bread.

Baked Ziti w/ Gardein Meatless Beef

Baked Ziti w/ Gardein Meatless Beef

$20.00

Baked Ziti made with Gardein Meatless Beef. This ziti uses FOUR cheeses: Mozzarella Parmesan Ricotta Provolone This baked ziti recipe is a mouthwatering Italian American favorite that has pasta and vegan meatless beef in tomato sauce along with four kinds of cheese! It's a crowd-pleasing pasta bake.

Pineapple Rice Bowl

Pineapple Rice Bowl

$25.00

Pineapple Fried Rice Bowl made with vegetables! This pineapple bowl is very delicious and can be topped with Salmon, Grilled Shrimp or Gardein Vegan Chicken. Add teriyaki sauce or yum yum sauce on the side to add more flavor.

Alfredo Lemon Zest Pasta

Alfredo Lemon Zest Pasta

$20.00

Alfredo Lemon Zest Pasta is a bright and deliciously tasty pasta recipe that includes a creamy lemon sauce and your choice of protein including Salmon, Shrimp or Gardein Vegan Chicken! This meal also comes with Texas Toast.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

MADE WITH GARDEIN MEATLESS BEEF NO REAL MEAT! ALL VEGETARIAN

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$17.00

3 DELICIOUS PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS W/ SWEET CHILI SAUCE MADE WITH GARDEIN MEATLESS BEEF & PROVOLONE CHEESE NO REAL MEAT! ALL VEGETARIAN!

Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Shells W/ Meatless Beef Sauce

Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Shells W/ Meatless Beef Sauce

$18.00

Three cheeses combined with sauteed spinach, marinara sauce, and jumbo pasta shells for a hearty and comforting, crowd-pleasing vegetarian dinner. 6 Stuffed Shells comes with meal & 1 Garlic Bread

Elote

Elote

$6.00

Mexican Street corn made with Mexican creme, parmesan cheese & tajin

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke 12oz

$2.50

Sprite 12oz

$2.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Homemade Banana Pudding. Rich and creamy banana pudding between layers of vanilla wafers and fresh bananas.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy vegetarian options at your convenience!

Location

22 14th St Nw Unit 3101, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Farm Burger - Midtown Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
22 14th street NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1140 Spring Street Suite 140 Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Sukoshi - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext
Fin & Feathers - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1136 Crescent Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Bulla - Atlanta DO NOT USE
orange starNo Reviews
60 11TH ST NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 1,243
60 11th Street Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston