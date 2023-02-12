STOP MEATING HERE Midtown Atlanta

Baked Ziti w/ Gardein Meatless Beef

$20.00

Baked Ziti made with Gardein Meatless Beef. This ziti uses FOUR cheeses: Mozzarella Parmesan Ricotta Provolone This baked ziti recipe is a mouthwatering Italian American favorite that has pasta and vegan meatless beef in tomato sauce along with four kinds of cheese! It's a crowd-pleasing pasta bake.