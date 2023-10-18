Stop Smackn LLC 1839 7th Street Northwest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Stop Smack’n Restaurant & Lounge is a brand new ambiance the city has never seen before, featuring a Southern & Louisiana inspired cuisine.
Location
1839 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Motown Square - POS - 1819 7th St NW
No Reviews
1819 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest
No Reviews
637 T Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant