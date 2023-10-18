Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Deep Fried Cauliflower tossed in house buffalo sauce, w/ blue cheese

Spicy Lemon Fried Shrimp

$10.00

6 pieces fried, tossed in spicy lemon sauce

The Go To

$15.00

Deep fried chicken breast strips w/ seasoned fries.

Gold Diggers

$14.00

No Sauce, Drippy Old Bay, Smack’n Sauce

Smack’n Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Served W/ Shrimp

The Smack ‘N Dilla

$18.00

Our Birria style quesadilla with your choice of beef or chicken, comes with Mexican street corn and beef consommé

Nah These Ain’t Mumbo Wings - 8 Piece

$14.00

Fried wings w/ Smack’n Sauce on the side

Nah These Ain’t Mumbo Wings - 14 Piece

$24.00

Fried wings w/ Smack’n Sauce on the side

Wings - 8 Piece

$14.00

Wings - 14 Piece

$24.00

Crab Eggrolls

$21.00

Or market price

Entree

Smackn Fried Rice

$9.00

Fried rice with peppers and onions.

The Gold Digger and Friends

$19.00

Fried Salmon Nuggets & Seasoned Fries

Fish and Grits

$22.00

Deep fried whiting over cajun grits w/ turkey chorizo cream sauce.

The Friday Original

$23.00

3pc fried whiting, 4pc fried shrimp and Smack’N Cheese

The Diddy

$26.00

Blackened 7oz teriyaki glazed salmon served with jasmine rice and Grilled asparagus.

Jambalaya

$28.00

Turkey andouille sauge, chicken, shrimp, w/ White rice.

Rasta Pasta

$30.00

Penne noodles, mixed peppers & onions, chicken & shrimp.

The Knockout

$35.00

Grilled lamb chops with teriyaki drizzle served w/ Smack n Cheese & Kale

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Burgers and Things

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, Crouton, Cheese, Caesar dressing

The 1839*

$16.00

A 4oz Ground Beef Patty grilled to perfection, w/ caramelized onions, shredded romaine lettuce, american

The Big Birdie*

$16.00

6oz Grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and pepper jack cheese.

Gold Digger PoBoy*

$19.00Out of stock

Deep fried salmon nuggets on a toasted roll with pickled jalapeño slaw, tomatoes and mayo.

sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Kale Greens

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Rice (Jasmin)

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Smackn Cheese

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken

$8.00

Salmon

$10.00

Lamb Chop

$8.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

•Smack N' swirl

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

Smack N' Swirl Pitcher

$45.00

•French 75

$18.00

Gin, Champagne, fresh squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup

Smack Cran mule

$16.00

Cognac, ginger beer, fresh lime juice w/ splash of Cranberry

Blackberry Sidecar

$18.00

Cognac, muddled black berries, fresh lemon juice, triple sec

7 Streeter: Uptown

$20.00

This is our version of a strong Island!!!

•Jalapeño Pineapple margarita

$14.00

Tequila, Cointreau, sour mix, Pineapple juice, garnish w/ 2 Jalapeño wheels

•Cadillac Margarita

$22.00

Patron, Grand Marnier, lime juice, sour mix

•Strawberry Henny

$16.00

Hennessy w/ strawberry purse triple sec & lemonade

•Trash Can

$17.00

Vodka, gin, rum, blue curacao, Peach schnapps, and 1 can of red bull

Old Fashion

$16.00

Bourbon or rye Whiskey simple syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters

7th Streeter: Downtown

$14.00

Electric Lemonade

$13.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Beer

$7.00

Wine

$11.00

Long Island

$16.00

Top Shelf

Casamigos blanco

$16.00

Lobos

$16.00

Patron

$16.00

Casamigos reposado

$16.00

Don Julio reposado

$16.00

Don Julio blanco

$16.00

Grand Manier

$16.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Bulleit

$16.00Out of stock

Jameson

$16.00

Sapphire

$16.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$16.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$16.00

Titos

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Malibu

$16.00

Teramana Reposado

$16.00

Espolon Rep

$16.00

White Hennessy

$20.00

Shot - Rail

Whiskey

$11.00

Tequila

$11.00

Vodka

$11.00

Rum

$11.00

Gin

$11.00

Mocktails

Triple Delight

$5.00

The Smacker

$5.00

The Avenue

$5.00

N/A Bev

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00