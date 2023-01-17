Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

5410 Shiloh Woods Drive

Cumming, GA 30040

Order Again

Snacks

Hyderabadi Onion Samosa

Hyderabadi Onion Samosa

$5.99

Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made using homemade samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.

Aloo Samsoa

$4.99
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$2.50

Masala chai is an Indian tea beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices

Bottled Water

$1.99

Dinner

Chapathi w Paneer Curry

$8.99

Curd Rice

$4.99

Sambar Rice

$7.99
Veg Pulao

Veg Pulao

$8.99

Pulao also known as veg pulao is a delicious one pot Indian dish made with rice, vegetables, spices and herbs

Pulao and Chapathi Combo

$15.99Out of stock

Sambar and Curd Rice Combo

$10.99Out of stock
Call for Open Hours

Experience Indian Fusion Truck near by your community

5410 Shiloh Woods Drive, Cumming, GA 30040

