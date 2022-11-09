Restaurant header imageView gallery
Storehouse Market & Eatery Downtown Historic Bastrop

813 Main St

Bastrop, TX 78602

Popular Items

Duck Gumbo
Black Salt & Vinegar Fries
Burger

Appetizers

Duck Gumbo

$14.00

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Butternut Queso

$15.00

Smoked Fish Rillette

$18.00

Pork Belly Caeser

$16.00+
Farm BQ

Farm BQ

$18.00

Eden East Farm smoked veggies, spicy pecan romesco, molasses gastrique, goat cheese

Black Salt & Vinegar Fries

Black Salt & Vinegar Fries

$10.00

Hand cut fries, white truffle aioli, malt vinegar gastrique

Chicken Fried Quail Knots

Chicken Fried Quail Knots

$16.00

Fermented hot sauce, arugula, herb buttermilk dipping sauce

Mains

Oyster & Pearls

$24.00

Quail and Grits

$26.00

Gulf Coast Fish Fillet

$29.00

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$37.00

Texas Grassfed Steak

$45.00
Burger

Burger

$20.00

Texas grass fed beef, Eden East pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun

House Cocktails to Go

Bramble

$10.00Out of stock

Eden East Farm Grocery

Eden East Farm Hat

Eden East Farm Hat

$20.00
Eden East Farm Pickles

Eden East Farm Pickles

$12.00+

Eden East Farm Vinegar

$8.00

Eden East Farm Marinara

$17.00

Raffle Ticket

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

813 Main St, Bastrop, TX 78602

Directions

