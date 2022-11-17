Restaurant header imageView gallery

Storia Cucina

93 Reviews

$$

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Popular Items

Lumache Pomodoro
Margherita
Pepperoni

Beverages

Mario Cicotti

Mario Cicotti

$12.00

bourbon, nocino, borghetti, tobacco bitters

Negroni

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, vermouth, Campari, orange peel.

Portofino

Portofino

$10.00

old tom gin, lemon, tonic, celery bitters, salt

A Monk's Dream

A Monk's Dream

$13.00

mezcal, luxardo maraschino, green chartreuse, cucumber, lime

Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Vodka, borghetti, cold brew

Bottle of Prosecco

Bottle of Prosecco

$20.00

'Acinum' Veneto IT NV

1L Bottle of Rose

1L Bottle of Rose

$24.00

'Ercole' Piedmont IT 2018

1L Bottle of White Wine

1L Bottle of White Wine

$24.00

'Ercole' Piedmont IT 2017

Negroni Kit (Serves 2)

Negroni Kit (Serves 2)

$15.00

Gin, Campari, Vermouth, Orange

Peroni Bottle

Peroni Bottle

$5.00
Lost Giants Dry Cider

Lost Giants Dry Cider

$4.00
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Limonata

Limonata

$3.00
Underberg

Underberg

$5.00Out of stock

Antipasti

Cicotti Meatballs

Cicotti Meatballs

$13.00Out of stock

Local beef, pork, tomato sauce, basil, pecorino, served with focaccia

Homemade Focaccia

Homemade Focaccia

$6.00

1971 Starter, Rosemary, Olive Oil, Marinara

Sm Kale Caesar Salad

Sm Kale Caesar Salad

$6.00

Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette

Lg Kale Caesar Salad

Lg Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Focaccia Croutons, Radish, Parmigiano, Lemon Vinaigrette

Sm Local Greens Salad

Sm Local Greens Salad

$5.00

Mama Bird Farm greens, balsamic vinaigrette, shaved radish

Lg Local Greens Salad

Lg Local Greens Salad

$10.00

Mama Bird Farm greens, balsamic vinaigrette, shaved radish

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00
Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

marinara, fontina, calabrian chili aioli

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Saba, garlic, shallot, pancetta, pecorino

Pasta

(Gluten Free Available)
Lumache Pomodoro

Lumache Pomodoro

$16.00

Di Napoli Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Olive Oil, Basil, Ricotta, Parmigiano

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

Buccatini, Butter, Pecorino, Cracked Black Pepper

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Local Beef & Pork, Tomato, Rosemary, Parmigiano

Squid Ink

Squid Ink

$24.00

shrimp, clams, chili, lemon, capers, crispy garlic

DIY Pasta Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

DIY Pasta Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

$20.00

One Pound Fresh Pasta, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Basil

Pizza

Marinara

Marinara

$13.00

Di Napoli Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Olive Oil, Oregano, Basil

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$17.00

San Marzano Tomato, House-made Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Seasonal

Seasonal

$19.00

hand stretched mozzarella, caramelized onion, calabrian chili sausage, kale, stoneground mustard

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Mixed mushrooms, freshly stretched mozzarella, garlic, parley.

DIY Pizza Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

DIY Pizza Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

$20.00

2 Each Dough Balls, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Dolce

Espressso caramel, cardamom, cocoa nibs
Chocolate Panna Cotta

Chocolate Panna Cotta

$7.00

Espresso caramel, cardamom whip cream, cocoa nibs, powder sugar

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Ladyfingers, coffee, rum, marscarpone.

Meal Kits

Valentine's Day Kit for Two

Valentine's Day Kit for Two

$70.00Out of stock

Includes: Pasta Kit + Recipe for Two - 2 Kale Caesar Salads - 2 Chocolate Panna Cotta - 1 bottle of Nebbiolo - 1 Red Rose

DIY Pasta Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

DIY Pasta Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

$20.00

One Pound Fresh Pasta, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Basil

DIY Pizza Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

DIY Pizza Kit for Two (Serves 2-3)

$20.00

2 Each Dough Balls, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Negroni Kit (Serves 2)

Negroni Kit (Serves 2)

$15.00

Gin, Campari, Vermouth, Orange

Merch

Storia Cucina T-Shirt

Storia Cucina T-Shirt

$20.00

For delivery please put your address in the Special Instructions.

Storia Cucina Hoodie

Storia Cucina Hoodie

$40.00

For delivery please put your address in the Special Instructions.

Storia Cucina Tote Bag

Storia Cucina Tote Bag

$12.00Out of stock

For delivery please put your address in the Special Instructions.

Bulk Flour

Cairnspring Mills "Edison" T85 All-Purpose Flour

Cairnspring Mills "Edison" T85 All-Purpose Flour

$60.00
Cairnspring Mills "Trailblazer" Yecora Rojo T85 Artisan Bread Flour

Cairnspring Mills "Trailblazer" Yecora Rojo T85 Artisan Bread Flour

$60.00Out of stock

Add Ons

White Anchovies

$3.00

Burrata

$4.00

Doughs

Sourdough Loaf

$12.00

Pizza Dough

$7.00

1 Serv. Noodles (Specify Type)

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Ciao! In our kitchen we make everything from scratch with quality, local products, including our pastas and breads, made with freshly milled flour from Cairnspring mill. Our bar specializes in classic Italian cocktails done right. 'Storia Cucina' is made by the ingredients & people who produced them, the recipes & people who passed them on, the chefs & their passions, our wonderful staff, and guests who share these experiences with us.

100 Grand Ave. Suite 102, Bellingham, WA 98225

