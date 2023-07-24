Dinner Menu

Dinner Antipasti

Focaccia Bread Service

$6.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$28.00

Suppli

$14.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$26.00

Fried Artichokes

$15.00

Fritto Misto Di Mare

$18.00

Polpette

$16.00

Polpo Alla Griglia

$24.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$20.00

Squash Blossoms

$15.00

Dinner Contorni

Ceci

$9.00

Rapini

$9.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Funghi

$9.00

Bruss Sprouts

$9.00

Dinner Insalata

Mixed Greens

$13.00

Date Salad

$12.00

Pane Carasau

$14.00

Caprese

$17.00

Dinner Pasta

Cappelletti Spinaci

$24.00

Chitarra Arrabbiata

$20.00

Cacio E Pepe

$20.00

Linguine al Pesto Shrimp

$28.00

Linguini Pesto NO Shrimp

$20.00

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

$28.00

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

$26.00

Tajarin

$20.00Out of stock

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

Child Pasta

$10.00

Dinner Secondi

Cotoletta di Maiale

$32.00

Hangar Steak

$30.00

Pollo Fritto Toscano

$28.00

Salmone

$27.00

Branzino

$31.00

Dinner Dolci

Affogato

$8.00

Burnt Ricotta Pie

$8.00

Gelato Chocolate

$3.00

Gelato Double Scoop

$6.00

Gelato Stracciatella

$3.00

Gelato Strawberry

$3.00

Gelato Triple Scoop

$9.00

Gelato Vanilla

$3.00

Tiramisú

$8.00

Gelato Pistachio

$3.00

Dinner Add Ons

ADD Side of Prosciutto

$8.00

ADD Meatball Side

$4.00

ADD Shrimp

$12.00

ADD Cheese

$1.00

ADD Side of Bolo

$4.00

ADD Side of Steak

$20.00

ADD Side of Salmon

$20.00

ADD Side of Mozz di Bufala

$10.00

Side Balsamic

$2.00

Side Pomodoro

$3.00

Side Chili Pesto

$3.00

Basil Pesto

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Cocktails

Amalfi Kiss

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Canoe Club

$16.00

Citrus Garden

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Falling Rye

$16.00

Fanculo di Salad

$16.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$16.00

Last Night In Rome

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Negroni Bianco

$16.00

Sbagliato

$16.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$16.00

Upgraded Paloma

$16.00

Mocktail

$10.00

N/A Spritz

$10.00

Limeade Hibiscus

$10.00

Zero Proof Negroni

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Wine

Sparkling & Rosé GL

Franciacorta Berlucchi

$19.00

P' s Rosé

$14.00

Prosecco Rosé GL

$13.00

Sinfonia GL

$13.00

Sparkling & Rosé BTL

Franciacorta Berlucchi BTL

$86.00

Il Poggione BTL

$62.00

P's Rosé BTL

$56.00

Prosecco BTL

$52.00

Prosecco Rosé BTL

$52.00

Lambrusco BTL

$48.00

Bianco GL

Passo Bianco GL

$13.00

Strati GL

$16.00

Mada GL

$15.00

Rebola GL

$18.00

Edda GL

$16.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc GL

$13.00Out of stock

LaMura Bianco GL

$13.00

Pecorino GL

$13.00

Vermentino GL

$15.00

Langhe Arneis GL

$16.00

Lugana GL

$14.00

Ciuri GL

$16.00

Etna Bianco Tornatore GL

$16.00

Gavi Di Gavi GL

$14.00

Bianco BTL

Passo Bianco BTL

$52.00

Strati BTL

$64.00

Mada BTL

$60.00

Rebola BTL

$72.00

Edda BTL

$64.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$52.00Out of stock

LaMura Bianco BTL

$52.00

Pecorino BTL

$52.00

Vermentino BTL

$60.00

Fioranello BTL

$61.00

Langhe Arneis BTL

$64.00

Lugana BTL

$55.00

Ciuri BTL

$64.00

Etna Bianco Tornatore BTL

$64.00

Gavi Di Gavi BTL

$56.00

Derthona BTL

$64.00

Blanc de Morgex BTL

$71.00

Red GL

Aglianico GL

$14.00

Alicante GL

$16.00Out of stock

Amarone Della Valpolicella GL

$23.00

Barbera Del Monferrato GL

$16.00

Barolo GL

$29.00

Brunello Di Montalcino GL

$28.00

Brusco Di Barbi GL

$14.00

Caciara GL

$15.00

Chianti GL

$15.00

Dolcetto D' Alba GL

$14.00

Etna Rosso GL

$17.00

Greppicante GL

$18.00

LaMura Rosso GL

$13.00

Montepulciano GL

$15.00

Nebbiolo GL

$16.00

Passo Rosso GL

$13.00Out of stock

Pinot Nero GL

$13.00

Schiava GL

$16.00Out of stock

Susumaniello GL

$16.00

Tempranillo GL

$18.00

Valpolicella Ripasso GL

$17.00

Yantra GL

$17.00

Red BTL

Aglianico BTL

$56.00

Alicante BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Amarone Della Valpolicella BTL

$92.00

Barbaresco BTL

$89.00Out of stock

Barbera Del Monferrato BTL

$68.00

Barolo Monfaletto BTL

$116.00

Brunello Di Montalcino BTL

$112.00

Brusco Di Barbi BTL

$56.00

Caciara BTL

$60.00

Chianti Classico BTL

$60.00

Dado BTL

$115.00

Dolcetto D' Alba BTL

$56.00

Etna Rosso BTL

$68.00

Greppicante BTL

$72.00

Il Fauno BTL

$81.00

LaMura Rosso BTL

$52.00

Merlot BTL

$68.00

Montepulciano BTL

$60.00

Nebbiolo BTL

$64.00

Passo Rosso BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Pinot Nero BTL

$52.00

Sagrantino Collepiano BTL

$115.00

Schiava BTL

$64.00Out of stock

Susumaniello BTL

$64.00

Tempranillo BTL

$72.00

Valpolicella Ripasso BTL

$68.00

Yantra BTL

$68.00

Riserva

Taurasi Riserva BTL

$115.00

Chianti Grand Selezione BTL

$135.00

Brunello Riserva BTL

$155.00

Barolo Riserva BTL

$210.00

Wine Taste

Wine Taste

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

$25 P’ s Rosé

P's Rosé BTL

$25.00

Retail Wines

Retail Caciara

$30.00

Retail Dado

$85.00

Retail Mada

$30.00

Retail Merlot

$66.00

Retail P’s Rose

$26.00

Retail Passo Bianco

$22.00

Retail Passo Rosso

$26.00

Retail Rebola

$42.00

Retail Strati

$34.00

Last Chance Wine $25

$25.00

Last Chance Wine $40

Spirits

Agave

Arette Blanco

$14.00

Arette Reposado

$16.00

Cimarron

$12.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$42.00

Dulce Vita

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

Herradura Blanco

$16.00

Illegal Mezcal Añejo

$25.00

La Luna Cupreara

$14.00

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00

Ojo De Tigre

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Siete Misterios

$12.00

Terremana Reposado

$16.00

Terremana Silver

$12.00

Bourbon / Rye

Angel's Envy

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Dickel Rye

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Highwest Double Rye

$14.00

James E. Pepper

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Michter's

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$24.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr

$32.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Cognac / Brandy

D' Usse

$12.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Vecchia Romagna

$14.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hayman' s

$12.00

Malfy

$14.00

Roku

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Tulsi

$14.00

Uncle Vals

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$12.00

Santa Teresa

$14.00

Novo Cachaça

$14.00

Vodka

Breckenridge

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rosé

$14.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Balvenine 12 yr

$20.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15 yr

$26.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Macallan

$20.00

Sontory Toki

$14.00

Teeling Small Batch

$14.00

Amari

Amaro Nonnino

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fabrizia Limoncello

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grappa Candolini

$10.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$10.00

Noveis

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Birra

Beers

Viola Pale Ale

$6.00

Viola Lager

$6.00

Polar

$7.00

Dolomiti Pils

$7.00

Dolomiti Rossa

$8.00

NA Beverages

Alkaline Sparkling

$5.00

Alkaline Spring

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Peach Bellini

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

St. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00