Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stories Coffee Company - LifeGate

272 Reviews

$

15555 W Dodge Rd

Omaha, NE 68154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso

$2.50

Cappucino

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Shot of Espresso

$1.50

London Fog

$3.25+

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Breve

$4.50+

Hot Teas

Gao Wen Tea

$3.00

Hugo Grey Tea

$3.00

Rainer Tea

$3.00

Currant Tea

$3.00

Grab-N-Go

Water

$1.00

Honest Kids Juice

$1.25

Juice

$1.25

Chocolate milk

$2.00

Core Power

$4.25

Strawberry milk

$2.00

White Milk

$2.00

Aha

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Food

Donut

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Sausage Egg Cheese

$4.50

Egg White Turksausage Cheese

$4.50

Parfait

$3.75

Muffin

$3.50

Smoothie

Mango

$5.00

Straw Banana

$5.00

Breakfast

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Donut

$1.50

Burrito

$6.00Out of stock

Egg & Sausage Sandwich

$4.50

Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese

Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.50

Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, fresh berries

Choose Two

Sandwich/Salad

$9.75

Sandwich/Soup

$9.75

Salad/Soup

$9.75

Breakfast

$6.00

Desserts

Affogato

$4.50

Berry Cheesecake

$5.25

Chocolate Mousse

$5.75

Cookie & Ice Cream

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

Peanut Butter Mini Bistro

$5.25

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.25

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.25

Toffee Blondie Brownie

$3.50

Toffee Blondie Brownie

$3.50

Grab and Go

Apple Juice

$1.75

Aquafina

$1.00

Blueberry Muffin (To Go)

$3.50

Body Armor

$2.75

Chocolate M&M Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Muffin (To Go)

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll (To Go)

$4.75

Core Power Choc

$4.25

Cranberry Muffin (To Go)

$3.50

Honest Apple Juice

$1.50

Hummus (To Go)

$4.50

Kind Bar

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.75

Smart Water

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Sparkling Water - Lime/Watermelon

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Peach/Honey

$1.50

Sparkling Water - Strawberry/Cucumber

$1.50

AHA Blue

$1.50

Strawberry Milk

$2.00

Veggie Straws

$2.00

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.00

Nutrigrain Bar

$1.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Zbar

$2.00

Cheezit

$1.00

Goldfish

$1.00

Oreo

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$0.50

Wholesome Nut Medley

$2.00

Cereal

$1.50

Pirates Booty

$1.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Oatmeal Pie

$1.00

Takis

$1.25

Skinny Pop

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.75

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.75

Retail

12 oz. Coffee Bag

$14.00

3 oz. Coffee Bag

$3.50

Beer Can Glass

$10.00

Black T-shirt

$20.00

Blue T-shirt

$20.00

Boli Tea Pot

$15.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Employee T-Shirt

$15.00

Encore Grinder

$139.00

Hat

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Tan T-shirt

$20.00

Tulip Glass

$12.00

Mask

$20.00

5 lb Coffee Bag

$80.00

6 oz ground bag

$5.00

Holiday Basket #1 small

$35.00

Holiday Basket #2 medium

$55.00

Holiday Basket #3 large

$125.00

Holiday Basket #4 x-large

$155.00

Stories Candle

$18.00

Stories travel tumbler

$22.00

Stories Mug

$15.00

Holiday Sweatshirt

$35.00

Holiday sweatshirt XXL

$38.00

Employee holiday sweatshirt

$20.00

Coffee Mask

$12.00

Valentine Gift box small

$5.00

Valentine Gift box large

$8.00

Chocolate Bar

$7.00

Cup of Coa

$14.99

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$8.25

Roma blend, smoked ham and turkey, cheddar jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, veggies

Stories Salad

$6.25

Romaine blend, dried cranberries, apples, candied pecans

Caeser Salad

$6.25

Add Ceasar Salad Chicken

$3.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon

$8.25

Fire-braised chicken breast, Rosemary focaccia, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, apple-wood smoked bacon

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.25

French Dip

$8.25

Slow smoked beef brisket, Brioche bun, caramelized Spanish onions, Havarti cheese, Bourbon BBQ sauce

Turkey Bacon Club

$8.50

Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Ultimate three cheese grilled cheese on Sourdough bread. Harvarti, Swiss & Cheddar, Strawberry Jam

Stories Chicken Salad Sand

$8.25

Sides & Snacks

Chocolate M&M Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces

Regular Chips

$2.00

Butterscotch

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate CHIP

$2.00

Coffee

Drip

$2.00+

Drip Refill

$1.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

HOT Americano

$2.75+

ICED Americano

$2.75+

HOT Latte

$3.25+

ICED Latte

$3.25+

HOT White Mocha

$3.75+

ICED White Mocha

$3.75+

ICED Mocha

$3.75+

HOT Mocha

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

HOT Chai Latte

$3.25+

ICED Chai Latte

$3.25+

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

HOT MATCHA Latte

$3.25+

ICED MATCHA Latte

$3.25+

Nitro

$5.00

Steamer

$2.50+

Large Coffee Box to Go

$19.00

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

HOT red velvet latte Medium

$5.25

HOT Birthday Drink

$4.00+

ICED Birthday Drink

$4.00+

DECAF Drip

$2.00+

DECAF Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

DECAF Americano

$2.75+

DECAF ICED Americano

$2.75+

DECAF Cappuccino

$3.25+

DECAF Espresso

$2.50

DECAF HOT Latte

$3.25+

DECAF ICED Latte

$3.26+

DECAF HOT Mocha

$3.75+

DECAF ICED Mocha

$3.75+

DECAF ICED Mocha

$3.75+

DECAF ICED White Mocha

$3.75+

DECAF HOT White Mocha

$3.75+

DECAF ICED Chai Latte

$3.25+

DECAF HOT Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Teas

Currant Tea (Herbal)

$3.00

Gao Wen Tea

$3.00

Hugo Grey Tea

$3.00

Rainer Tea (Herbal)

$3.00

London Fog

$4.00

Long You Maofeng (Green)

$3.00

Iced Teas

Iced Berry Tea (Herbal)

$3.00+

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Italian Soda

Peach Italian Soda

$3.00+

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Blackberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Seasonal Menu

Lucky Leprechaun

$4.50+

Irish Cream Latte

$4.50+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$4.50+

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.50+

Fall Latte

$4.50+

S'mores Latte

$4.50+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.50+

Coco Mocha

$4.50

Beach Getaway

$4.25

Patriot

$3.50

Bees Knees

$4.25+

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$4.25+

Watermelon Cucumber Refresher

$4.00+

Strawberry Açaí Refresher

$4.00+

Pink Lady

$4.50+

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.50+

Caramel Apple Cold Brew

$5.25+

Egg Nog Cold Brew

$5.75

Thai Pumpkin Tea

$4.00+

Smoothies

Blended Affogato

$4.50+

Decaf Blended Affogato

$4.50+

Mango Smoothie

$4.50+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.00+

Soda

Coke

$1.50+

Diet Coke

$1.50+

Coke Zero

$1.50+

Sprite

$1.50+

Root Beer

$1.50+

Lemonade

$1.50+

Powerade

$1.50+

Arnold Palmer

$1.50+

Water

Conference Room

1 Hour - Weekday

$50.00

Weekday deposit

$25.00

1 Hour - Weekend

$75.00

Weekend deposit

$75.00

Drink

Cambro

$100.00

Coffee Drip Bag in Box

$20.00

Coffee Drip Curtis Air Pot

$35.00

Coffee Drip Small Air Pot

$20.00

Cold Brew Bag

$20.00

Prosecco Bottle with Orange Juice

$24.00

Tea Pitcher

$20.00

Orange juice jug

$4.50

Food

Turkey Sand box

$9.75

Ham Sand box

$9.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap Box

$9.75

Stories Signature Salad Box

$9.75

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.75

Roast Beef Sand Box

$9.75

Chicken Salad Sand Box

$10.75

Chef Salad Box

$9.75

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Veggie & Hummus (conf room)

$5.75

Large Charcuterie Board-Conf Room only

$48.00

Small Charcuterie Board- Conf Room only

$14.75

Small cheese plate

$8.00

Yogurt Parfait (dozen)

$42.00

Cinnamon Rolls (dozen)

$54.00

Muffins (dozen)

$40.00

Donut (dozen)

$16.00

Egg Sandwich (dozen)

$52.00

Scone (dozen)

$46.00

Bagel (dozen)

$20.00

Pop-Tart (dozen)

$60.00

Fruit Cup (dozen)

$46.00

Chocolate cake (dozen)

$70.00

Cheesecake (dozen)

$70.00

Cookies (dozen)

$22.00

French Dip box

$10.50

Chicken bacon sand box

$10.50

Event

Event deposit

$250.00

Event rental

$750.00

PA system charge

$75.00

Cleaning Fee

$150.00

Barista per hour charge

$25.00

Bartender per hour charge

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local coffee shop and roastery serving coffee, tea, beer, wine and a full food menu. Live music throughout the week!

Website

Location

15555 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68154

Directions

Gallery
Stories Coffee Company image
Stories Coffee Company image
Stories Coffee Company image
Stories Coffee Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Summer Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1130 Sterling Ridge Drive Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
orange starNo Reviews
6831 S. 167th St Omaha, NE 68135
View restaurantnext
HomeStyle Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2822 North 88th Street Omaha, NE 68134
View restaurantnext
WD Cravings
orange star4.5 • 33
7110 N 102 cir Omaha, NE 68122
View restaurantnext
Summer Kitchen - La Vista
orange starNo Reviews
12010 Giles Road La Vista, NE 68128
View restaurantnext
Good Lookin' - Dundee
orange starNo Reviews
4919 Underwood Ave Omaha, NE 68132
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Grayhawk
orange star4.7 • 2,540
14450 Eagle Run Dr Omaha, NE 68116
View restaurantnext
Zio's Pizzeria - Wright
orange star4.7 • 1,321
18110 West Center Road Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE
orange star4.4 • 1,083
2062 N 117th Ave Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Old Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Aksarben
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston