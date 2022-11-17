- Home
- /
- Portland
- /
- Mississippi
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- StormBreaker Brewing - Mississippi
StormBreaker Brewing Mississippi
301 Reviews
$$
832 N Beech St.
Portland, OR 97227
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Shareables
Fries
Hummus Plate
hummus, roasted & pickled veggies, pita, mixed olives
Poutine
crispy fries smothered in mixed mushroom gravy and cheese curds
Pub Pretzel
Soft Pretzel served with your choice of house made cheese sauce or mustard sauce
Wings
Served with your choice of gochujang buffalo sauce or dry hopped red-ale BBQ sauce
Pork Belly Bao
bao sauce, pickled jicama, cilantro, sesame seeds
BLT Bao
Pork belly, black garlic aioli, shredded lettuce tomato
Tofu Bao
Bao sauce, pickled jicama, cilantro, sesame seeds
Duck Confit Bao
Tomatillo salsa, pickled jicama, cilantro, sesame seeds
Soup & Salad
Bowl Soup
Ask server for details.
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce tossed in classic caesar dressing that is made with anchovies. Topped with parmesan cheese, toasted croutons and a lemon wedge.
Cup Soup
Ask a server for details.
House Salad
Spring Mix, shallots, pickled carrots and radishes, sunflower seeds, dressed with shallot red wine vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Spring Mix, shallots, pickled carrots and radishes, sunflower seeds, dressed with shallot red wine vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad
Entrees
Fish and Chips
Fish n Chips – Beer battered rock fish served with fries, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge (only available when product is in stock)
Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce and our special cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs and chives. Served with a side of fries.
Popcorn Chicken
buttermilk battered chicken served with crispy fries
Burgers, Sandwiches and More
BBQ Burger
Two beef patties, pork belly, sharp cheddar, pickled jalapenos, Jicama relish, shredded lettuce, black garlic aioli, house BBQ
Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken, smoked gouda, herb aioli, bacon, lettuce and pesto.
THE OG BURGER
two beef patties, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, dill pickles, OG sauce, black garlic aioli, American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun
Pork Sugo Sub
Cans
Ace Pineapple
sweet pineapple cider
BA '21 Winter Coat Bottle
Bottle - BA Fall of the Iron Curtain
Cloud Ripper Single
Fresh Hop Mississippi Red Single
Hittin' Da Sauce single
Cranberry Ketel Sour
House Martell Single
Hazy Pale Ale
June Shine Mango
blood orange - mint hard kombucha
Keg Fit Single
Portland Cider Pumpkin
semi-dry cider
Pumpkin Pedaler Single
Right As Rain Single
Screenbreaker Single
IPA
The Brew Single
Total Rekolsch Single
German Style Kolsch Ale
Triple Double Single
IIPA
What We Brew In The Shadows Single
New Zealand Style Pilsner
Winter Coat Single
Winter Ale – 7.5% ABV – 35 IBU Winters Change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.
Cloud Ripper 4-Pack
Cloud Ripper West Coast IPA – 6.4% - 78 IBU **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!** This beer was brewed with real clouds – citrus, floral, and pine clouds, to be exact. Dry hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra.
Fresh Hop Mississippi Red 4-Pack
Hittin' Da Sauce 4-pack
cranberry ketel sour
House Martell 4-Pack
Hazy Pale Ale | 6.0% ABV | 50 IBU | **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** **Best of Craft Beer 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** Dry-hopped with Citra, with copious amounts of Mosaic added in the whirlpool. Aromas of grapefruit and papaya.
Keg Fit 4-Pack
Pumpkin Pedaler 4-Pack
Right As Rain 4-Pack
Screenbreaker 4-Pack
IPA
The Brew 4-Pack
Triple Double 4-Pack
IIPA – 8.5% - 90 IBU - **OBA 2019 Gold Medal Award!** **N. American Beer Awards 2019 Silver Medal Award!** Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops give juicy flavors that balance the slight upfront bitterness.
What We Brew In The Shadows 4-Pack
New Zealand Style Pilsner – 4.9% ABV – 28 IBU - A lager with some bite. Hop bite that is. Nelson Sauvin, Southern Cross, and Wai-Iti hops shine through in this tropical, citrus, and stone fruit expression. German malts provide a smooth foundation for easy0going drinkability.
Winter Coat 4-Pack
Winter Ale – 7.5% ABV – 35 IBU Winters Change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.
Winter Coat Case
Bottles
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cock 'n Bull
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit
Groundworks Cold Brew
Hot Apple Cider
Humm Blueberry Mint Kombucha
Iced Tea
Kid Chocolate Milk
Kid Lemonade
Kid Milk
Kids Apple Juice
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Blood Orange Lemonade
Raspberry puree, fresh mint and lemonade.
Roy Rodgers
San Pellegrino Lemon
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Som Berry Once Told Me
Som Berry Drinking Vinegar, Lemon, Sugar, Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Virgil's Root Beer
Wyld CBD water Blackberry
Wyld CBD Water Blood Orange
To Go Cocktails
Singles
4-Packs
Burger Bawl
Shirts
Beech Boys T
Hazy Frontier T
Women's Tank
SM Grey Color T-Shirt
M Grey Color T-Shirt
L Grey Color T-Shirt
2XL Grey Color T-Shirt
SM Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt
M Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt
L Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt
XL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt
SM Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt
M Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt
L Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt
XL Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt
2XL Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt
SM Saved Craft Light T-Shirt
M Saved Craft Light T-Shirt
L Saved Craft Light T-Shirt
XL Saved Craft Light T-Shirt
2XL Saved Craft Light T-Shirt
SM Right as Rain T-Shirt
M Right as Rain T-Shirt
L Right as Rain T-Shirt
XL Right as Rain T-Shirt
XXL Right as Rain T-Shirt
SM Black Long Sleeve
M Black Long Sleeve
L Black Long Sleeve
XL Black Long Sleeve
2XL Black Long Sleeve
SM Pint T-Shirt
M Pint T-Shirt
L Pint T-Shirt
XL Pint T-Shirt
2XL Pint T-Shirt
SM Cross Axe L/S
MD Cross Axe L/S
L Cross Axe L/S
XL Cross Axe L/S
XXL Cross Axe L/S
Hoodies & Sweatshirts
Headwear
Bandana
Blue Patch Trucker
Cloud Ripper Hat
Flex Fit Black/Black LARGE
Flex Fit Black/Black SMALL
Flex Fit Black/White LARGE
Flex Fit Black/White SMALL
Flex Fit Grey/Green LARGE
Flex Fit Grey/Green SMALL
Green Dad Hat
Leather Patch Beanie
Tripp Dubb Hat
Black Axe Trucker
Blue Beanie
Grandapa Yellow
Camper Hat
Pins & Patches
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are committed to helping you weather the storm
832 N Beech St., Portland, OR 97227