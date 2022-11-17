Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

StormBreaker Brewing Mississippi

301 Reviews

$$

832 N Beech St.

Portland, OR 97227

Popular Items

THE OG BURGER
Caesar Salad
Mac and Cheese

Shareables

Fries

$7.00

Hummus Plate

$13.00

hummus, roasted & pickled veggies, pita, mixed olives

Poutine

$13.00

crispy fries smothered in mixed mushroom gravy and cheese curds

Pub Pretzel

$7.00

Soft Pretzel served with your choice of house made cheese sauce or mustard sauce

Wings

$14.00

Served with your choice of gochujang buffalo sauce or dry hopped red-ale BBQ sauce

Pork Belly Bao

$12.00

bao sauce, pickled jicama, cilantro, sesame seeds

BLT Bao

$12.00

Pork belly, black garlic aioli, shredded lettuce tomato

Tofu Bao

$10.00

Bao sauce, pickled jicama, cilantro, sesame seeds

Duck Confit Bao

$12.00

Tomatillo salsa, pickled jicama, cilantro, sesame seeds

Soup & Salad

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Ask server for details.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce tossed in classic caesar dressing that is made with anchovies. Topped with parmesan cheese, toasted croutons and a lemon wedge.

Cup Soup

$5.00

Ask a server for details.

House Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, shallots, pickled carrots and radishes, sunflower seeds, dressed with shallot red wine vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, shallots, pickled carrots and radishes, sunflower seeds, dressed with shallot red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Entrees

1/2 pound of beer-battered rock fish served with fries, remoulade and a lemon wedge.

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Fish n Chips – Beer battered rock fish served with fries, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge (only available when product is in stock)

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cavatappi Pasta tossed in our house made cheese sauce and our special cheese blend. Topped with bread crumbs and chives. Served with a side of fries.

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

buttermilk battered chicken served with crispy fries

Burgers, Sandwiches and More

BBQ Burger

$17.00

Two beef patties, pork belly, sharp cheddar, pickled jalapenos, Jicama relish, shredded lettuce, black garlic aioli, house BBQ

Chicken Burger

$15.00

Grilled chicken, smoked gouda, herb aioli, bacon, lettuce and pesto.

THE OG BURGER

$14.00

two beef patties, shredded lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, dill pickles, OG sauce, black garlic aioli, American cheese served on a toasted brioche bun

Pork Sugo Sub

$15.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Blazers Menu

Buffalo Poppers

$7.00

Cheesey Bread

$5.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Cans

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

sweet pineapple cider

BA '21 Winter Coat Bottle

BA '21 Winter Coat Bottle

$8.00

Bottle - BA Fall of the Iron Curtain

$9.00

Cloud Ripper Single

$4.50

Fresh Hop Mississippi Red Single

$7.00+

Hittin' Da Sauce single

$3.50

Cranberry Ketel Sour

House Martell Single

House Martell Single

$6.00+

Hazy Pale Ale

June Shine Mango

$6.00

blood orange - mint hard kombucha

Keg Fit Single

$3.25

Portland Cider Pumpkin

$6.00

semi-dry cider

Pumpkin Pedaler Single

$4.00

Right As Rain Single

$4.00
Screenbreaker Single

Screenbreaker Single

$4.00

IPA

The Brew Single

$3.25+
Total Rekolsch Single

Total Rekolsch Single

$3.25

German Style Kolsch Ale

Triple Double Single

Triple Double Single

$6.50+

IIPA

What We Brew In The Shadows Single

What We Brew In The Shadows Single

$3.50

New Zealand Style Pilsner

Winter Coat Single

$3.50

Winter Ale – 7.5% ABV – 35 IBU Winters Change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.

Cloud Ripper 4-Pack

Cloud Ripper 4-Pack

$16.00

Cloud Ripper West Coast IPA – 6.4% - 78 IBU **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Gold Medal Award!** This beer was brewed with real clouds – citrus, floral, and pine clouds, to be exact. Dry hopped with Galaxy, Amarillo, and Citra.

Fresh Hop Mississippi Red 4-Pack

$14.00

Hittin' Da Sauce 4-pack

$14.00

cranberry ketel sour

House Martell 4-Pack

House Martell 4-Pack

$15.00

Hazy Pale Ale | 6.0% ABV | 50 IBU | **US Open Beer Championship 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** **Best of Craft Beer 2019 Bronze Medal Award!** Dry-hopped with Citra, with copious amounts of Mosaic added in the whirlpool. Aromas of grapefruit and papaya.

Keg Fit 4-Pack

$13.00

Pumpkin Pedaler 4-Pack

$16.00

Right As Rain 4-Pack

$15.00
Screenbreaker 4-Pack

Screenbreaker 4-Pack

$15.00

IPA

The Brew 4-Pack

$13.00
Triple Double 4-Pack

Triple Double 4-Pack

$16.00

IIPA – 8.5% - 90 IBU - **OBA 2019 Gold Medal Award!** **N. American Beer Awards 2019 Silver Medal Award!** Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops give juicy flavors that balance the slight upfront bitterness.

What We Brew In The Shadows 4-Pack

What We Brew In The Shadows 4-Pack

$14.00

New Zealand Style Pilsner – 4.9% ABV – 28 IBU - A lager with some bite. Hop bite that is. Nelson Sauvin, Southern Cross, and Wai-Iti hops shine through in this tropical, citrus, and stone fruit expression. German malts provide a smooth foundation for easy0going drinkability.

Winter Coat 4-Pack

$14.00

Winter Ale – 7.5% ABV – 35 IBU Winters Change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.

Winter Coat Case

$20.00

Bottles

BA '21 Winter Coat Bottle

BA '21 Winter Coat Bottle

$8.00

BA Fall of the Iron Curtain

$9.00

BA '22 Winter Coat Bottle

$9.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cock 'n Bull

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Groundworks Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Apple Cider

$6.00

Humm Blueberry Mint Kombucha

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid Lemonade

$3.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$6.00

Raspberry puree, fresh mint and lemonade.

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

Som Berry Once Told Me

$6.00

Som Berry Drinking Vinegar, Lemon, Sugar, Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$5.00

Wyld CBD water Blackberry

$6.50

Wyld CBD Water Blood Orange

$6.50

To Go Cocktails

8oz 2 in 1 Margarita

8oz 2 in 1 Margarita

$10.00

2 cocktails in one bottle! Classic Margarita.

8oz 2 in 1 Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

8oz 2 in 1 Raspberry Vodka Lemonade

$12.00Out of stock

2 cocktails in one bottle! Raspberry Vodka Lemonade.

8oz 3 in 1 Old Fashioned

8oz 3 in 1 Old Fashioned

$15.00

3 cocktails in one bottle! Old Fashioned.

Singles

June Shine Blood Orange

June Shine Blood Orange

$2.50Out of stock

Hard Kombucha

Wyld CBD water Blackberry

Wyld CBD water Blackberry

$4.00

CBD Sparkling Water

Wyld CBD Water Blood Orange

Wyld CBD Water Blood Orange

$4.00

CBD Sparkling Water

4-Packs

June Shine Blood Orange 4 Pack

June Shine Blood Orange 4 Pack

$10.00

Hard Kombucha

Wyld CBD Water Blackberry 4 Pack

Wyld CBD Water Blackberry 4 Pack

$15.00

CBD Sparkling Water

Wyld CBD Water Blood Orange 4 Pack

Wyld CBD Water Blood Orange 4 Pack

$15.00

CBD Sparkling Water

Burger Bawl

Admission

$40.00

Shirts

Beech Boys T

$25.00

Hazy Frontier T

$25.00

Women's Tank

$28.00
SM Grey Color T-Shirt

SM Grey Color T-Shirt

$22.00
M Grey Color T-Shirt

M Grey Color T-Shirt

$22.00
L Grey Color T-Shirt

L Grey Color T-Shirt

$22.00
2XL Grey Color T-Shirt

2XL Grey Color T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
SM Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

SM Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00
M Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

M Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
L Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

L Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

XL Saved Craft Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00
SM Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

SM Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

$25.00
M Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

M Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

$25.00
L Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

L Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

$25.00
XL Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

XL Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
2XL Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

2XL Saved Craft Dark T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
SM Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

SM Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

M Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
L Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

L Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

XL Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
2XL Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

2XL Saved Craft Light T-Shirt

$25.00
SM Right as Rain T-Shirt

SM Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
M Right as Rain T-Shirt

M Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
L Right as Rain T-Shirt

L Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
XL Right as Rain T-Shirt

XL Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00
XXL Right as Rain T-Shirt

XXL Right as Rain T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
SM Black Long Sleeve

SM Black Long Sleeve

$30.00Out of stock
M Black Long Sleeve

M Black Long Sleeve

$30.00
L Black Long Sleeve

L Black Long Sleeve

$30.00
XL Black Long Sleeve

XL Black Long Sleeve

$30.00
2XL Black Long Sleeve

2XL Black Long Sleeve

$30.00Out of stock

SM Pint T-Shirt

$22.00

M Pint T-Shirt

$22.00

L Pint T-Shirt

$22.00

XL Pint T-Shirt

$22.00

2XL Pint T-Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

SM Cross Axe L/S

$25.00

MD Cross Axe L/S

$25.00

L Cross Axe L/S

$25.00

XL Cross Axe L/S

$25.00

XXL Cross Axe L/S

$25.00Out of stock

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Rain Poncho

Rain Poncho

$5.00

Gray W/Green

$45.00
2XL Green Pullover

2XL Green Pullover

$40.00Out of stock

Headwear

Bandana

Bandana

$10.00
Blue Patch Trucker

Blue Patch Trucker

$18.00
Cloud Ripper Hat

Cloud Ripper Hat

$15.00
Flex Fit Black/Black LARGE

Flex Fit Black/Black LARGE

$30.00
Flex Fit Black/Black SMALL

Flex Fit Black/Black SMALL

$30.00
Flex Fit Black/White LARGE

Flex Fit Black/White LARGE

$30.00
Flex Fit Black/White SMALL

Flex Fit Black/White SMALL

$30.00
Flex Fit Grey/Green LARGE

Flex Fit Grey/Green LARGE

$30.00
Flex Fit Grey/Green SMALL

Flex Fit Grey/Green SMALL

$30.00
Green Dad Hat

Green Dad Hat

$20.00
Leather Patch Beanie

Leather Patch Beanie

$15.00

Tripp Dubb Hat

$25.00

Black Axe Trucker

$18.00

Blue Beanie

$20.00

Grandapa Yellow

$20.00

Camper Hat

$20.00

Pins & Patches

Patch

Patch

$3.00Out of stock
Pin 3 Pack

Pin 3 Pack

$12.00Out of stock
SB Circle Pin

SB Circle Pin

$5.00
SB Logo Pin

SB Logo Pin

$5.00
St John's pin

St John's pin

$5.00

Merch

Beer Tin

Beer Tin

$20.00
Key Chain Bottle Opener

Key Chain Bottle Opener

$5.00
Logo Pint Glass

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00
Logo Snifter Glass

Logo Snifter Glass

$6.00
Ornament 2 pack (one of each)

Ornament 2 pack (one of each)

$18.00
Ornament-WHITE

Ornament-WHITE

$10.00
Ornament-WOOD

Ornament-WOOD

$10.00
SB Blankets

SB Blankets

$35.00
SB Gloves

SB Gloves

$10.00
SB Socks-Large

SB Socks-Large

$20.00
SB Socks-Medium

SB Socks-Medium

$20.00
SB Socks-Small

SB Socks-Small

$20.00
Sticker

Sticker

$0.50
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$40.00

Dog Bowl

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are committed to helping you weather the storm

Website

Location

832 N Beech St., Portland, OR 97227

Directions

Gallery
StormBreaker Brewing image
StormBreaker Brewing image

