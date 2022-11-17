StormBreaker Brewing Mississippi

Winter Coat Single

$3.50

Winter Ale – 7.5% ABV – 35 IBU Winters Change and so do the coats. This one offers the same great taste with new features including pomegranate and dark rum soaked figs. It has the same great insulation of chocolate malt and special B, and as always, stuffed with fuggle and sterling hops. Sweet orange peel and 100% delicious honey malt lining.