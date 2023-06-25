Restaurant header imageView gallery

Storm Nutrition

660 Irwin Street Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30312

Standard Meals

A rotating menu of set meal combinations, with different specials every week! Selected sauces will be packed separately from the meals.
Tuscan Salmon

Tuscan Salmon

$16.00

Tuscan Salmon, Pesto Orzo, Broccoli CONTAINS: MILK, PINE NUTS

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$14.00

Tuscan Chicken Thighs, Pesto Orzo, Asparagus CONTAINS: MILK, PINE NUTS

Shrimp Cajun Alfredo

Shrimp Cajun Alfredo

$12.00

Shrimp, Pasta, Broccoli, Cajun Alfredo Sauce CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK

Ground Turkey Bolognese

Ground Turkey Bolognese

$12.00Out of stock

Ground Turkey, Pasta, Asparagus, Roasted Garlic Red Sauce CONTAINS: WHEAT

Steak

Steak

$12.00Out of stock

Steak, Brown Rice, Maple Carrots

Black Bean Patty

Black Bean Patty

$12.00Out of stock

Black Bean Patty, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli CONTAINS: SOY, EGG, MILK, WHEAT

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Weekly Meal Prep with pickup inside of Jake's Ice Cream.

Website

Location

660 Irwin Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

