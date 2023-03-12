Restaurant header imageView gallery

Storm Shelter

No reviews yet

701 Mariners Way

East Peoria, IL 61611

Food

Appetizers

Hurricane Nachos

Hurricane Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips loaded with homemade pico, green onion, white queso cheese, meat and lime-infused sour cream

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$10.00

Our homemade cream cheese and cheddar cheese filled jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon

Mahi Nuggets

Mahi Nuggets

$11.00

Premium Mahi nuggets dipped in our in-house batter and fried to perfection. Served with our homemade tartar sauce

Mac & Cheese Nuggets

Mac & Cheese Nuggets

$10.00

Macaroni, Gouda cheese & bacon bits all wrapped up in a golden brown crust. Served with ranch.

T-Storm Wings

T-Storm Wings

$12.00

Premium large bone-in wings. Served with ranch or bleu cheese BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Teriyaki, Mild, Hot, Volcano

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Loaded with white queso, parmesan, bacon, green onion & storm sauce

Stuffed Typhoon Tots

$10.00

Giant-sized tator tots creatively stuffed with bacon and a cheddar cheese blend. Served with ranch or storm sauce

Shelter Southwest Spring Rolls

Shelter Southwest Spring Rolls

$10.00

Our homemade spring rolls loaded with vegetables, chicken, beans and plenty of melty cheese. Served with ranch or storm sauce

Blizzard Shrooms

Blizzard Shrooms

$9.00

Portabella mushrooms deep fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch or storm sauce

Hazy Curds

Hazy Curds

$10.00

Regular, Spicy or Mixed. Served with ranch or storm sauce

Chips and Queso

$7.00

Sandwiches

Thunder Burger

Thunder Burger

$11.00

One 6oz prime beef patty with your choice of cheese

Tremor Tenderloin

Tremor Tenderloin

$11.00

Our homemade, hand-breaded fresh and juicy tenderloin sandwich

Windy Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Our tender Philly steak smothered in grilled onions, peppers. Your choice of provolone or white queso cheese

Filet Mignon Sandwich

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$14.00

Juicy filet with grilled onions & horseradish

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

Premium ribeye with sautéed onions

StormCloud BBQ

StormCloud BBQ

$11.00

Our special recipe slow cooked BBQ pulled pork

Take Cover Chicken

Take Cover Chicken

$12.00

Grilled or hand breaded and fried

Mahi Fish Sandwich

Mahi Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Premium Mahi - grilled, blackened, or fried. Served on a hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Premium Cod - grilled, blackened, or fried. Served on a hoagie bun with homemade tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato

Portabella Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled portabella mushroom sandwich with grilled onions, peppers and smoked gouda with lettuce & tomato

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled pork with ham & swiss cheese. Served with pickle and Dijon mustard

Sicilian Sandwich

Sicilian Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, turkey, pepperoni, your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and a side of Italian dressing Served Hot or Cold

Breezy Grilled Cheesy

Breezy Grilled Cheesy

$3.00

Your choice of TWO cheeses and you can load it up with as many toppings as you desire. Enjoy!

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, and melty cheese. Served with salsa & lime-infused sour cream

Portabella Quesadilla

$10.00

Fresh portabella mushrooms, onions, peppers, and melty cheese. Served with salsa & lime-infused sour cream

Filet Mignon Quesadilla

$12.00

Juicy Filet Mignon, sautéed onions, and melty cheese. Served with a side of horseradish.

Other Tasty Stuff

Storm Salad

Storm Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, and shredded cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce and a side

Mahi Fish Tacos

Mahi Fish Tacos

$12.00

3 delicious Mahi tacos - grilled, blackened or fried. Topped with lettuce, cheese, pico and storm sauce

Loaded Tacos

$12.00

3 Hard or Soft shell tacos. Shredded or white queso cheese. Served with homemade pico and lime-infused sour cream.

Horseshoe

Horseshoe

$12.00

Bread topped with your choice of meat and french fries, smothered with white queso cheese

Kids

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Sides- A la Carte

Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Lightning Steak Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Premium Sides- A la Carte

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Extra Sauce

BBQ (Brown Sugar)

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cheeseburger Sauce

$0.50

Cuban Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Teriyaki

$0.50

Storm Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Heat

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Volcano

$0.50

Queso

$2.00

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$5.00

Smirnoff - Reg (Well)

$4.00

Smirnoff - Flavored

$5.00

Deep Eddy - Flavored

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Cucumber Vodka

$5.00

Blue Ice - Huckleberry

$6.00

Blue Ice - Potato

$6.00

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$5.00

UV blue Raspberry

$5.00

Jeramiah Weed

$5.00

Gin

Hendricks

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$4.00

Nolet's

$6.00

Tangueray

$6.00

The Botanist

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$5.00

Blue Chair

$5.00

Blue Chair - coconut

$5.00

Blue Chair - vanilla

$5.00

Captian Morgan

$5.00

Captian Morgan - Clear

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Myers Rum - Dark

$6.00

Coconut Rum

$5.00

Pineapple Rum

$5.00

Black Cherry Rum

$5.00

Tequila

Avion

$6.00

Cabo Wabo

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Don Julio Silver

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Whiskey

Woodford Reserve

$7.15

VO

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Screw Ball

$5.00

C.C.

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.00

Doughball

$5.00

Imperial Blnd

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Peach

$5.00

Jim Beam Vanilla

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

PBR Whiskey

$5.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$6.00

J & B

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Fireball

$4.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Rumolemintz

$5.00

Goldshlager

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Dr. Mcguillicuddy Cherry

$4.00

Dr. McGuillicuddy Menthol

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Dis Aronno Amaretto

$6.00

Fran Gelica

$6.00

Grand Matiner

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Mr. Boston - Amaretto

$4.00

Mr Boston - Peach

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

50/50

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Glitter Bomb

$6.00

SoCo Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Berry Bomb

$6.00

Cocktails & Hard Lemonades

Cocktails

Cosmo

$7.00

Dreamsicle

$8.00

Irish Car bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island

$9.00

Lunch Box

$6.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Rum Punch

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Caribbean Mist 22

$10.00

Rum, Midori, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Sprite

Caribbean Mist 32

$13.00

Rum, Midori, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Sprite

Storm Rita 22

$10.00

On the rocks regular, Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Black Cherry or Watermelon

Storm Rita 32

$13.00

On the rocks regular, Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Black Cherry or Watermelon

Sweet Peach Tea 22

$10.00

Peach Whiskey & Sweet Tea

Sweet Peach Tea 32

$13.00

Peach Whiskey & Sweet Tea

Bloody Mary 22

$10.00

Regular or Spicy

Bloody Mary 32

$13.00

Regular or Spicy

Typhoon Twist 22

$10.00

Rum, Blue Curacao, Vodka, Lemonade, Pineapple Juice

Typhoon Twist 32

$13.00

Rum, Blue Curacao, Vodka, Lemonade, Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Punch 22

$10.00

Rum, Pineapple Juice, Prosecco

Pineapple Punch 32

$13.00

Rum, Pineapple Juice, Prosecco

Mandarin Sunrise 22

$10.00

Orange Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Peach Schnapps, Grenadine

Mandarin Sunrise 32

$13.00

Orange Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Peach Schnapps, Grenadine

Cucumber Smash 22

$10.00

Cucumber Smash 32

$13.00

Spicy Margarita 22

$10.00

Spicy Margarita 32

$13.00

Rum Punch 22

$10.00

Rum Punch 32

$13.00

Bills Lemonade Shake Ups

N/A Lemonade

$6.00

non-alcoholic

Hard Lemonade

$10.00

TWO shots of Titos, Bacardi, or Jameson

Beer & Seltzer

Draft Beer

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Desthl

$5.00

Elvis Juice

$5.00

Ely space dust

$5.00

Michelob ultra draft

$3.50

Goose Island

$5.00

Octoberfest

$5.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Corona LT

$4.00

BTL Bud light

$3.50

BTL Bud Light Lime

$3.00

BTL Bud Select

$3.50

BTL Busch Light

$3.50

BTL Coors Light

$3.50

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Lagunitas Little Sumpin

BTL Mich Golden Light

$3.50

BTL Mich Ultra Alum

$2.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.50

BTL Miller 64

$3.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

BTL Ofallon Pumpkin

$2.00

BTL Red Stripe

$4.00

BTL Sam Adams

$4.00

TO Go Domestic 12 pack

$30.00

To Go Domestic 6 pck

$18.00

BTL Bud Select 55

$3.50

Tall Boys

Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz

$4.00

Budweiser Zero Can

$3.50

Busch Light 16oz

$4.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$4.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$4.00

Ultra 16oz

$4.00

Summer Shandy 16 oz

$5.00

Modelo 16oz

$5.00

Left Hand Nitro Stout

$5.00

Light Sky

$5.00

Miller High Life 16oz

$4.00

Stiegl Grapefruit

$5.00

MGD

$3.00

Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

Hn Black Cherry

$5.00

Hn Grapefruit

$5.00

Hn Peach

$5.00

Hn Pineapple

$5.00

Hn Watermelon

$5.00

Cider

Cider Boys 1st Press

$5.00

Cider Boys Peach

$5.00

Cider Boys Seasonal

$5.00

Wine

Wine by the GLS

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Moscato

$6.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Point Gringo

$6.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Reisling

$6.00

GLS Rose

$6.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

GLS Sparkling Brut

$6.50

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

Wine by the BTL

BTL Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Merlot

$25.00

BTL Moscato

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Point Gringo

$25.00

BTL Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Reisling

$25.00

BTL Rose

$25.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Sparkling Brut

$35.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$25.00

NA Beverages

Fountain

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Barritts Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

Virgin Bloody

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Root Beer

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Tea

Kids Lemonade

Kids Cranberry

Kids Oj

Kids Pineapple

Kids Milk

Red Bull

Red Bull Regular

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Red

$3.00

Red Bull Blue

$3.00

Red Bull Coconut Berry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy great food and drink on our large patio where the view never gets old!

Location

701 Mariners Way, East Peoria, IL 61611

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

