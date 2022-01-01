Story Tavern 150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Story Tavern

1,072 Reviews

$$

150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40

Burbank, CA 91502

Liquor

Gruven Vodka

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Square One Cucumber

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Monopolova

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Ron Caribe

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

El Toro Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$16.00

1800 Blanco Tequila

$11.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

AppleJack

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Teelings

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Templeton

$12.00

Noah's Mill

$14.00

Traverse City XXX

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Middleton

$45.00

Traverse City

$12.00

Potcheen

$10.00

Pickleback

$1.00

Sheep Dip

$12.00

Pig Nose

$11.00

Talisker

$14.00

Ardberg

$18.00

Auchentoshan

$18.00

Laphroig

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Balvenie

$20.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Springbank

$17.00

Highland Park 12

$18.00

Oban

$20.00

Dalwhinnie

$22.00

Dalmore 15

$26.00

Highland Park 18

$45.00

J&B Scotch

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Midori

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Galliano

$12.00

Draft Beer

Paulener Hefe

$7.50

Bitburger Pilsner

$7.50

Reissdorf Kolsch

$9.00

Weinstephaner Vitus

$9.00

Hofbrau Octoberfest

$8.00

Festbier

$8.00

Duvel Single

$9.00

Van de Garre

$10.00

Chimay White

$10.00

St Bernardus Abt 12

$11.00

Fullers London Pride

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$7.50

Stone Delicious

$7.50

Fremont Lush

$7.50

Beachwood Amalgamator

$7.50

Fig Mtn. Hoppy Poppy

$7.50

Bells Hopslam

$9.00

Story House Cider

$7.50

Anthem Apple

$7.50

Ace Pineapple

$7.50

Rotating Cider

$8.00

Seasons Pineapple

$7.00

Seasons Apricot Peach

$7.00

Seasons Blueberry Cherry

$7.00

Seasons Apple

$7.00

Seasons Cider Flight

$12.00

Seasons Ginger Lemongrass

$7.00

Seasons Grapefruit Rose

$7.00

Seasons Mimosa Cider

$7.00

Beachwood Bavarian Hefe

$7.50

Avery Ellie's Brown

$7.50

Avery White Rascal

$7.50

Fig Mtn. Danish Red

$7.50

Beachwood X Story Sour

$11.50

Popfuji Pilsner

$7.50

Old Rasputin

$8.00

Bells Amber

$7.50

Seasons Mango Seltzer

$7.00

Seasons Raspberry Seltzer

$7.00

Divine Science GF Millsner

$9.50

Bottled Beer

Made West Pale Ale

$9.00

Sam Smith IPA

$10.00

Russian River Damnation DIPA

$12.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale

$10.00

Bells Porter

$9.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$9.00

Russian River SOTD Stout

$13.00

Skullsplitter Scotch Ale

$9.00

Duvel Triple Hop Citra

$10.00

Victory Golden Monkey Tripel

$9.00

Schneider Aventinus Eisbock

$14.00

Gulden Draak

$14.00

Allegash Curieux Tripel

$30.00

Russian River Intinction

$16.00

Russian River Supplication

$14.00

Russian River Temptation

$14.00

Rochefort 6

$10.00

Rochefort 8

$11.00

Rochefort 10

$14.00

Orval Trappiste

$10.00

Chimay Blue

$12.00

Westmalle Dubbel

$10.00

Westmalle Tripel

$11.00

La Trappe Quadrupel

$13.00

Two Towns The Bad Apple

$17.00

AppleGator

$16.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$11.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Zelenskyy Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Jack Rose

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Kamikaze

$11.00

Midori Sour

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Sangria

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Apple Mule

$9.00

Cider-Rita

$12.00

The Meaghan

$12.00

Blushing Angel

$12.00

Blue Dodger

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Melon-tini

$12.00

Pumpkin Rum Punch

$13.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$12.00

Hocus Pocus Sangria

$11.00

Grapeful Dead

$8.00

Vampire Bite

$11.00

Halloween Shot

$6.00

San Fran Gold Rush

$8.00

Bourbon Sidecar

$8.00

Irish Ricky

$8.00

Kupps Cup

$11.00

Spring Fever

$12.00

Blushing Angel

$12.00

Leprechaun

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Summer Mule

$12.00

Irish Lemonade

$12.00

Cool as a Cucumber

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Dodgers Shot

$6.00

Mango Marg

$12.00

Spawater

$12.00

Mango Mai Tai

$12.00

RumRunner

$11.00

Peach Tini

$12.00

Hot Boy Summer

$12.00

WW Manhattan

$10.00

WW Irish Mule

$8.00

WW GoldRush

$8.00

WW Sidecar

$8.00

WW Irish Ricky

$8.00

WW Kentucky Mule

$8.00

WW Old Fashioned

$8.00

Watermelon Mint Julep

$13.00

Endless Summer

$13.00

Watermelon Mojito

$12.00

Heat Wave

$12.00

Purple Haze

$12.00

Detox Daiquiri

$12.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Wine

Coppola Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Satellite Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Qupe Syrah

$11.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$11.00

Poppy Pinot Noir

$9.00

Zinfandel

$9.00

Expedition Merlot

$10.00

House White Wine

$8.00

House Red Wine

$9.00

Rabble Red

$9.00

CW Pinot Grigio

$900.00

CW Chloe Chardonnay

$10.00

CW Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Cider Kegs

1/2 bbl Seasons Pineapple

$185.00

1/2 bbl Seasons Grapefruit

$185.00

1/2 bbl Seasons Apricot Peach

$185.00

1/2 bbl Seasons Cherry Blueberry

$185.00

1/6 bbl Seasons Pineapple

$85.00

1/6 bbl Seasons Grapefruit

$85.00

1/6 bbl Seasons Apricot Peach

$85.00

1/6 bbl Seasons Cherry Blueberry

$85.00

Keg Deposit

$30.00

Ciderworks Drafts

Societe Light

$7.50

CW Stone Delicious

$7.50

Fig Mtn Brown Ale

$7.50

Blueberry Mead

$9.00

Alaskan Amber

$7.50

CW Amalgamator

$7.50

CW Apple Cider

$7.50

Seltzer

$7.50

CW BlueBerry Cherry Cider

$7.50

CW GrapefruitRose Cider

$7.50

CW Ginger Lemongrass Cider

$7.50

CW Apricot Peach Cider

$7.50

CW Pineapple Cider

$7.50

CW Mimosa Cider

$7.50

Benziger Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chloe Chardonnay

$9.00

Rabble Red

$10.00

Michigan Cherry

$10.00

Grapefruit Spritz

$10.00

Apricot Julep

$10.00

CW Guiness

$9.00

Raspberry Mead

$9.00

64 oz Growler

$40.00

32 oz Growler

$25.00

16 oz Growler

$15.00

Refill 64 oz

$30.00

Refill 32 oz

$20.00

Refill 16 oz

$12.00

Appetizer

Sausage Platter

$9.00

Brewers Pretzels

$9.00

Totchos

$12.00

Full Tots

$8.00

Chili Totchos

$14.00

Cup of Chili

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$11.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Irish Tacos

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Potato Tacos

$10.00

Sloppy Tots

$12.00

Boozy Bites

$10.00

BBQ Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Chili Totchos

$14.00

Sloppy Totchos

$14.00

Bites n Brews Combo

$12.00

Salad

Veggie Chopped Italian

$13.00

Half Chopped

$7.00

Arugula

$10.00

Half Arugula

$6.00

Wedge

$11.00

Half Wedge

$6.00

Poached Pear Salad

$12.00

Half Poached Pear

$6.00

Burger

Story Burger

$15.00

Black & Bleu

$16.00

Mac Attack

$16.00

Chili Burger

$17.00

Sandwich

StoryBird Fried Chicken

$15.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

The "Yo Adriaaaan!"

$13.00

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Corned Beef SANDWICH

$16.00

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$15.00

Mac N Cheese

Classic Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Spicy Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Crispy BBQ Pork Mac

$14.00

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE PLATE

$19.00

Side

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Popcorn

$0.91

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Ciderworks

Butternut Squash Salad

$13.00

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mussels & Fries

$17.00

Meatloaf

$13.00

Apple Cider Donuts

$12.00

Cheese Board

$17.00

French Fries Basket

$7.00

Onion Rings Basket

$7.00

Fried Pickles Basket

$7.00

Dipping Sauces

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Chicken Noodle Soup BOWL

$11.00

Chicken Noodle Soup CUP

$8.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 S. San Fernando Blvd Ste 40, Burbank, CA 91502

Directions

Gallery
Story Tavern image
Story Tavern image
Story Tavern image

