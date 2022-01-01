Storyhouse Spirits 1220 J Street

Storyhouse Spirits imageView gallery
Storyhouse Spirits

106 Reviews

$$

1220 J Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

SH Burger
Onion Rings
Garlic Parm Fries

Share Plates

Vegan Sliders

$12.00

Wagyu Sliders

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

Tuna Taro Tacos

$16.00

SH Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Animal Fries

$10.00

Taco Tuesday Taco

$2.00

Aguachile Tostada

$12.00

Pozole

$12.00

Brussels + Bacon

$12.00

Street Corn

$7.00

Pizzas

Pesto + Ricotta

$16.00

Margherita

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pear + Prosciutto

$17.00

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Salads

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Fall Brussels

$13.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Entrees

SH Burger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Smash Burger

$17.00

Fish + Chips

$16.00

Desserts

S'Mores Pie

$13.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Noodles + Butter

$8.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$9.00Out of stock

PANDEMIC

Classic Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Classic Pepperoni

$18.00Out of stock

French Onion

$18.00Out of stock

Ruby's Pizza Pie

$21.00Out of stock

Postponed Wedding

$19.00Out of stock

Buffalo Cauliflower

$18.00Out of stock

PANDEMIC Wings

$17.00Out of stock

Black Garlic Ranch

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

SH Cocktails

Bullet Butterfly

$13.00

Rookie Season

$13.00

Yacht Music

$13.00

All Killer

$14.00

Footsteps Falco

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Pineapple Marg

$13.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

1 oz Rye

$9.00

1 oz Bourbon

$9.00

1 oz Seaside

$8.00

1 oz Coastal Gin

$8.00

1 oz C+L

$8.00

1 oz CA Dry Gin

$8.00

Shot + Beer

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Summer Gin + Tonic

$14.00

Cronezone

$8.00

2 Truths

$13.00Out of stock

Rad Negroni Bro

$13.00Out of stock

Glizzy McGuire

$13.00Out of stock

Lanakai Horizon

$12.00

Oaxacan Winter

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Kentucky River

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Liquor

Storyhouse Vodka

$9.00

SH C+L Vodka

$9.00

Plantation 3-Star

$9.00

Plantation Overproof

$10.00

Cruzan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Cruzan Blackstrap

$8.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$15.00

Caravedo Pisco

$13.00

Appleton

$10.00

Real de Valle

$9.00

Ocho Blanco

$11.00

Ocho Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Siete Leguas Blanco

$18.00

El Jimador Reposado

$10.00

Xicaru Silver Mezcal

$10.00Out of stock

Union Mezcal

$15.00Out of stock

El Silencio Mezcal

$12.00

Don Fulano

$15.00

Divino Maguey

$12.00

Divino Tamarind

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

SH Bourbon

$12.00

SH Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Storyhouse Dry Gin

$9.00

SH Coastal Gin

$9.00

SH Summer Gin

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$18.00

Amaro Nonino

$18.00

Averna Amaro

$16.00

Becherovka

$9.00

Chareau Aloe

$10.00

Cherry Herring

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Dom Benedictine

$11.00

Creme de Cacao

$9.00

Creme de Peche

$9.00

Giffard Pineapple

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo

$13.00

Noilly Pratt Sweet

$5.00

Noilly Pratt Dry

$5.00

St Germain

$12.00

Strega

$10.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Mason Rouge

$8.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Beer

Jucci Gang

$9.00

Fiesta Island

$7.00

Peninsula

$7.00

Gilly's

$7.00Out of stock

Juneshine Hippy Juice

$13.00Out of stock

Hecho

$9.00

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

Bay City IPA

$8.00

Juneshine BOOBerry

$12.00Out of stock

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$44.00

Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Rose

$12.00

Rose BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$56.00

Corkage

$25.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Cabernet BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Fallbrook Red Blend

$12.00

Red Blend BTL

$48.00

Fallbrook Merlot

$10.00

Merlot BTL

$40.00

Champagne

Cava

$11.00

Cava BTL

$45.00

Veuve BTL

$110.00

Moet Brut BTL

$80.00

Moet Rose GL

$15.00

Moet Rose BTL

$75.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Still Water

$5.00

Pellagrino

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Flights

Maiden Voyage

$16.00

Red-Eye

$16.00

Dessert Wine

Raging Cyser

$10.00

Brunch

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

SPIRITS

SH Seaside Vodka

$30.00

SH C+L Vodka

$30.00

SH Dry Gin

$35.00

SH Coastal Gin

$35.00

Summer Gin

$35.00

SH Bourbon

$60.00

SH Rye

$60.00

Distillery Tour + Cocktail

$20.00

MERCHANDISE

HAT

$25.00

T-SHIRT

$18.00

HOODIE

$55.00

CROP TOP

$20.00

TANK TOP

$20.00

BASEBALL SHIRT

$28.00

EMPLOYEE T-SHIRT

$9.75

EMPLOYEE TRUCKER CAP

$15.00

EMPLOYEE MESH CAP

$13.00

EMPLOYEE BASEBALL SHIRT

$16.00

EMPLOYEE TANK TOP

$12.00

EMPLOYEE CROP TOP

$13.00

EMPLOYEE HOODIE

$32.00

Beanie

$18.00

Employee Beanie

$9.00

WOOF MENU

Gage's Feast Bowl

$4.00

Pup Patty

$6.00

K-9 Meatballs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1220 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Storyhouse Spirits image

