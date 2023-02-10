Restaurant header imageView gallery

Storys 109 South Warren Street

review star

No reviews yet

109 South Warren Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

Sides

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Loaded Potatoe Salad

$5.00

Fruit Cups

$5.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Baked Cookies

$3.00

Variety Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Assorted Chips

$2.00

Muffins

$3.00

Bowl O Soup

$5.56

check our social medias for daily soups!

Lrg Tots

$6.00

Lrg Fries

$6.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Cup O Soup

$4.00

Check our social medias for our soups!

Small Tots

$4.00

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Small, medium or large

Iced Coffee

$2.50

20 Oz. Iced Coffee

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bottled Sodas

$2.50

Bottled Juices

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Iced Teas

$2.50

Milks

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everyone's got one, what's yours? Located in the State Tower building in Downtown Syracuse, we are serving breakfast and lunch with a friendly smile. Fresh homemade soups daily, creative specials, and sandwiches that are amazing!

Location

109 South Warren Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

