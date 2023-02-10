Storys 109 South Warren Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Everyone's got one, what's yours? Located in the State Tower building in Downtown Syracuse, we are serving breakfast and lunch with a friendly smile. Fresh homemade soups daily, creative specials, and sandwiches that are amazing!
Location
109 South Warren Street, Syracuse, NY 13202
Gallery
