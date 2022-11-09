Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Stoughton House of Brews

436 Reviews

$$

28 Porter Street

Stoughton, MA 02072

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich

Apps

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Clam Chowder

$7.99
HOB Wings

HOB Wings

$13.50

Regular Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Truffle Fries

$11.99

Nachos HOB

$11.99

Tortilla chips with cheese pico we gallo and cilantro

Charcuterie Board

$14.99

Crackers, Salami, prosciutto, pistachios, cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss cheese, , drizzled with honey

Flatbreads

Bacon Chicken Ranch FB

$13.50

Chicken FB

$12.99

Cheese FB

$9.99

Jerk Chicken FB

$12.99
Margherita FB

Margherita FB

$11.99

Pepperoni FB

$11.99

Hawaiian

$13.50

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.99
All American Burger

All American Burger

$14.50
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

The Beyond Burger

$15.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked pulled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle won the side.

Entrees

Braised short rib

$17.99
Buffalo Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$14.99

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$15.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Salmon dinner

$23.00

Scallop and shrimp

$17.99

Short rib

$17.99

Steak Tips

$22.99

Tacos

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Honey Mustard Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$10.99

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Cake w/whip cream

$9.00

Adult Ice cream

$4.99+

Kids Menu

Kids chicken tenders

$8.00

Kids mac and cheese

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Brunch

Bacon, egg, and cheese

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

French Toast

$7.99

House Salad

$11.99

Pancakes

$7.99

Scrambled egg

$9.99

Two eggs any style

$11.99

Specials

Steak tips sandwich w/truffle fries

$17.99

Fisherman Platter

$22.99

Salmon Sandwich

$17.99

Tomatoe Soup

$7.99

Tomatoe Soup & Grilled Cheese

$12.99

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirts

$20.00

Medium T-Shirts

$20.00

Lg T-Shirts

$20.00

XL T-Shirts

$22.00

Sweatshirts

Small Sweatshirts

$30.00

Medium Sweatshirts

$30.00

Large Sweatshirts

$30.00

XL Sweatshirts

$32.00

2XL Sweatshirts

$32.00

Tank tops

Small Tank Tops

$15.00

Medium Tank Tops

$15.00

Large Tank Tops

$15.00

XL Tank Tops

$17.00

Merchandise

Small T-Shirts

$20.00

Small Sweatshirts

$30.00

Small Tank Tops

$15.00

Beer & Wine

Beer & Wine Tickets each

$8.00

Beer & Wine Tickets X3

$20.00

Beer & Wine Tickets X5

$30.00

Kids

Snack Grab Bag

$4.00

Water

Water

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to your local neighborhood Pub and Tavern where the beers always flowing and the food is fresh from farm to table. Come on in!

Location

28 Porter Street, Stoughton, MA 02072

Directions

Gallery
Stoughton House of Brews image
Stoughton House of Brews image
Stoughton House of Brews image

